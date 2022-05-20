Cyngn to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CYN #autonomousvehicles—Cyngn (or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced that management is scheduled to present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 4 a.m. PT/7 a.m. ET. The webcast of the presentation can be accessed at the “Events & Presentations” page of Cyngn’s Investor Relations website by clicking here.





The conference is taking place in a hybrid format and will be held in person at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Miami on May 23-26, 2022. Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one and small group meetings at the conference. Those interested in meeting with management may contact Cyngn’s Investor Relations representative listed below.

About Cyngn

Cyngn is an autonomous vehicle technology company that is focused on addressing industrial uses for autonomous vehicles. Cyngn believes that technological innovation is needed to enable adoption of autonomous industrial vehicles that will address the substantial industry challenges that exist today. These challenges include labor shortages, lagging technological advancements from incumbents, and high upfront investment requirements. Cyngn addresses these challenges with its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, which includes DriveMod (modular industrial vehicle autonomous driving software), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing software suite for monitoring/managing AV fleets and aggregating/analyzing data), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

To learn more, please visit https://cyngn.com/.

