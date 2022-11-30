<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Cyngn to Participate in the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference

Presentation on Thursday, December 8th at 10 a.m. ET


MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CYN #autonomousvehiclesCyngn Inc. (“Cyngn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced that Lior Tal, Cyngn’s CEO, is scheduled to present at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. The virtual presentation can be accessed at the “Events & Presentations” page of Cyngn’s Investor Relations website by clicking here.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings at the conference, taking place Dec. 7-8, 2022. Those interested in meeting with management may contact Cyngn’s Investor Relations representative listed below.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn’s self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn’s DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn’s flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

To learn more about Cyngn’s autonomous vehicle technologies, please visit https://cyngn.com/.

Contacts

Carolyne Sohn

Vice President, The Equity Group

csohn@equityny.com
(408) 538-4577

