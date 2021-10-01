CynergisTek Reports Healthcare Data Security Is a Patient Safety Issue

Multiple clients rely on CynergisTek for cyber resilience strategic services to continue the momentum of security programs to meet rising patient safety concerns

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CTEK #cyberresilience—CynergisTek (NYSE American: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity, privacy, compliance, and IT audit firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries navigate emerging security and privacy issues, announces an increase in both new multiple client deals and renewals with nationally recognized health systems for cyber resilience strategic services including an expanded multi-year Resilience Partner Program and Virtual CISO services.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare IT security responded to standing up remote work, telehealth, and outfitting hospitals to handle the influx of patients with COVID-19 by instituting measures to maintain business continuity and protecting against new cyber threats due to the increased threat landscape. This resulted in many existing cybersecurity projects, including consulting placed on hold, canceled, or diminished in nature. As the healthcare industry returns to a new normal, IT security investment and demand for services to shore up their defensive and offensive strategy to address the increase in cyberattacks is starting to resurface. Ponemon Institute’s recent survey of hundreds of healthcare organizations acknowledges that more than 20% of those who responded said that mortality rates have risen as a result of ransomware attacks, reinforcing that cybersecurity is a patient safety concern.

“A paradigm shift is happening in the industry, organizations recognize the need to move to become more resilient – the ability to avoid and withstand attacks which have become a regular occurrence and are now impacting patient care. CynergisTek is primed to help organizations prepare, rehearse, and validate security through its Resilience Partner Program and Virtual CISO services,” said Mac McMillan, CEO and President at CynergisTek. The company’s Resilience Partner Program is a multi-year partnership focusing on helping clients meet goals aimed to improve and maintain their security posture. Virtual CISO services provide clients with an experienced and seasoned security resource to work with the existing IT security team on special projects, filling in for a vacant CISO, remediation, project management, and board-level involvement. “Both of these services assist our clients in responding to this critical challenge and these recent renewals and expansions confirm our clients are focusing on security and appreciate the value we deliver year in and year out.”

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek (www.cynergistek.com), is a top-ranked cybersecurity consulting firm helping organizations in highly-regulated industries, including those in healthcare, government, and finance navigate emerging security and privacy issues. CynergisTek combines intelligence, expertise, and a distinct methodology to validate a company’s security posture and ensure the team is rehearsed, prepared, and resilient against threats. Since 2004, CynergisTek has been dedicated to hiring and retaining experts who bring real-life experience and hold advanced certifications to support and educate the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. For more information, visit www.cynergistek.com or follow us on Twitter or Linkedin.

