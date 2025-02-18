Cymulate Reveals Next-level AI Automation for Threat Exposure Validation

The company introduces first-of-a-kind automated remediation to eliminate threat exposure, optimize controls and mitigate validated security gaps

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cymulate, the leader in threat exposure validation, today announced the next evolution of the company’s flagship security validation platform. As a pioneer and market leader for breach and attack simulation (BAS) and automated red teaming, Cymulate continues to innovate with automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver the most advanced and easiest-to-use threat exposure validation on the market. At a time when attackers are deploying more advanced tactics than ever, the Cymulate Exposure Validation Platform leverages the power of AI to give every blue and red teamer the automation and accessibility to validate and remediate threat exposure and optimize security.

Exposure validation helps organizations go further than traditional solutions like BAS and automated penetration testing. By embracing the CTEM strategy, security teams can validate their exposure according to their defined threat scope, prioritize contextually according to their specific security strategy, and mobilize while continuously and automatically remediating gaps.

“ Security leaders recognize that they need to rapidly address the most exploitable threats in a continuous fashion. Cymulate is bringing first-to-market innovation and automation in our Exposure Validation Platform so security teams can fix their biggest gaps and improve defensive posture before it’s too late,” said Avihai Ben-Yossef, Co-founder and CTO, Cymulate. “ We’ve made technologies like attack simulation and automated red teaming easy to implement with actionable findings. Customers are seeing results that reduce noise, clarify decision making and increase the ROI of cyber defense investments.”

The Cymulate Exposure Validation Platform allows security teams to validate their controls alongside potential threats and response tactics, determining which threats are most risky and generating a remediation strategy that prioritizes those exposures first and automates control optimization. Innovative new features include:

An AI-powered agent that guides blue teamers and red teamers to create the most impactful validation for their focus – from best practices to industry-specific threats to detailed attack chains from the latest threat intel

Streamlined attack simulations that create easier assessments across the MITRE ATT&CK kill chain for all environments, including the most comprehensive library of cloud and Kubernetes attack scenarios

A new attack scenario workbench designed to create comprehensive validation assessments from a library of more than one million attack actions or custom scenarios

Modular and dynamic assessments that help test for new threats

A key aspect of the Cymulate Exposure Validation Platform is an elevation in the outcome that allows actionable and vendor-specific remediation. Security teams can use their existing stack to manually add optimization rules. Cymulate then automatically pushes these rules to the security controls and automates the entire remediation process.

“ The Cymulate Exposure Validation Platform makes advanced security testing fast and easy. When it comes to building custom attack chains, it’s all right in front of you in one place. You can access the full Cymulate library or build your own attack actions,” said Mike Humbert, Cybersecurity Engineer at Cymulate customer Darling Ingredients Inc. “ As you start to click and filter, you have the ability to refine what you’re testing, schedule the assessment and drill down to results.”

To learn more about the Cymulate Exposure Validation Platform, visit www.cymulate.com.

About Cymulate

Cymulate, the leader in security and exposure validation, provides the single source of truth for threat exposure and the actions required to close security gaps before attackers can exploit them. More than 1,000 customers worldwide rely on the Cymulate platform to baseline their security posture and strengthen cyber resilience with continuous discovery, validation, prioritization, and guided remediation of security weaknesses. Cymulate automates advanced offensive security testing to validate controls, threats, and attack paths. As an open platform, Cymulate integrates with existing security and IT infrastructure and drives the workflows of the exposure management process. For more information, visit www.cymulate.com.

Media Contact:

Melissa Cifarelli

Account Director

prcymulate@matternow.com