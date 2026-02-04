Cyera Announces Employee Tender Offer Backed to by Cyberstarts’ Employee Liquidity Fund

Program reinforces Cyera’s employee-first approach to equity and long-term talent retention

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyera, the industry’s leading AI and data security company, today announced an employee tender offer led by Cyberstarts’ Employee Liquidity Fund, with participation from Evolution Equity Partners. Cyera is the first company in the Cyberstarts portfolio to participate in the fund with the goal of offering the program on an annual basis, giving employees predictable access to liquidity as part of Cyera’s long-term talent retention strategy.

The employee tender offer gives eligible Cyera employees the opportunity to sell a portion of their vested shares, providing access to liquidity while continuing to build the company for the long term. Through the program, Cyera joins a select group of breakout private companies adopting employee-first equity models that balance near-term flexibility with long-term commitment, helping retain high-performing teams focused on advancing secure AI adoption at scale for enterprises.

“The most important thing at Cyera is our team,” said Yotam Segev, Co-Founder and CEO of Cyera. “Great technology companies are created over many years by people who are deeply committed to the mission. This program is about recognizing our employees, investing in their lasting success, and giving them the flexibility to share in what we’re building, all while staying focused on growing an enduring company in a critical industry.”

Founded by Cyberstarts’ Gili Raanan, the $300 million Employee Liquidity Fund was created to support core cybersecurity talent across Cyberstarts’ portfolio companies by giving employees a practical way to participate in their company’s success without leaving. First of its kind in the industry, the fund is designed to help companies retain and motivate their most important contributors by offering annual, company-supported liquidation opportunities aligned with long-term growth and execution.

“At Cyberstarts, we’ve always believed that nurturing and motivating talent from idea through execution is what creates enduring companies,” said Gili Raanan, Founder of Cyberstarts. “Cyera’s participation in this program reflects that belief in action, creating a thoughtful mechanism to reward employees for what they’ve built, while reinforcing their continued role in the company’s next phase of growth.”

The Cyberstarts Employee Liquidity Fund was launched in July 2025, and provides each eligible Cyberstarts-backed company its own dedicated allocation, with Cyera as the first portfolio company to utilize the fund.

About Cyera

Cyera is the world’s leading AI and data security company, purpose-built to power secure AI adoption at scale among today’s enterprise. As AI transforms how data is created, accessed, and used, Cyera's mission is to empower businesses to accelerate AI adoption by defining a holistic approach to security—from data to access to model. The platform provides organizations with a unified control plane that understands relationships between data, access, and behaviors across humans, systems, AI tools and agents. Valued at $9 billion and backed by more than $1.7 billion in funding from top-tier investors including Accel, Blackstone, Coatue, Cyberstarts, Georgian, Greenoaks, Lightspeed, Redpoint, and Sequoia, Cyera is trusted by a growing number of Fortune 1000 companies adopting AI across their enterprise at scale.

About Cyberstarts

Since its founding in 2018, Cyberstarts has operated with a singular goal: to support exceptional founders from idea to execution. As one of the only venture firms built specifically for cybersecurity entrepreneurs, Cyberstarts invests before there’s a product, a team, or even a single line of code - backing founders who have identified a challenge and have the grit to solve it. With deep domain expertise and hands-on partnership, Cyberstarts works side-by-side with founders to refine go-to-market strategy, build out early teams, and tap into a trusted network of global CISOs. Cyberstarts has raised more than $1 billion across 6 funds. Its portfolio accounts for nearly 50% of the global market cap of private cybersecurity companies. As the investment partner of choice for the most ambitious cybersecurity founders, Cybersecurity is proud to be counted as a seed investor in today’s most notable solutions, including Wiz, Fireblocks, Cyera, Island, Transmit Security, among others.

Cyera PR:

Natalie Wilson

press@cyera.io

Cyberstarts Contact

contact@cyberstarts.com