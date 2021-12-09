CyCognito Platform Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Enterprises benefit from simplified procurement and the ability to use AWS spend commitments to purchase CyCognito’s attack surface management and attack surface protection solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AttackSurface—CyCognito, today announced that its external attack surface management and attack surface protection solutions are now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS).

CyCognito addresses a fundamental security gap created when organizations use the internet to create information technology (IT) ecosystems that span on-premises, cloud, partner, and subsidiary environments. By automating previously manual legacy attack surface management processes and integrating with asset management, reporting, security operations, risk management, and other workflows, CyCognito reduces days or weeks of work to hours or minutes, and empowers businesses to take full control over their attack surface by uncovering and eliminating critical security risks they didn’t even know existed.

“With attackers looking for the path of least resistance to successfully breach their targets’ networks, applications, and data, the need for better external attack surface protection solutions has never been greater,” says Rob Gurzeev, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at CyCognito. “CyCognito is committed to helping businesses prevent breaches by providing them with unparalleled attack surface visibility, data exposure and risk detection across previously unknown and unmanaged assets. In making the CyCognito Platform available in AWS Marketplace, we are able to streamline the procurement process and expand our reach by providing customers around the globe with the ability to allocate their AWS Marketplace spend toward an attack surface protection platform that will help them protect their customers’ entire IT ecosystem.”

About CyCognito

CyCognito solves one of the most fundamental business problems in cybersecurity: seeing how attackers view your organization, where they are most likely to break in, what systems and assets are at risk and how you can eliminate the exposure. Founded by national intelligence agency veterans, CyCognito has a deep understanding of how attackers exploit blind spots and a path of least resistance. The Palo Alto-based company is funded by leading Silicon Valley venture capitalists, and its mission is to help organizations protect themselves from even the most sophisticated attackers. It does this with a category-defining, transformative platform that automates offensive cybersecurity operations to provide reconnaissance capabilities superior to those of attackers.

