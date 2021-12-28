CyCognito and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Attack Surface Management and Protection Solutions to the Public Sector

CyCognito’s Industry-Leading Platform to Eliminate Critical Cyber Risks Now Available Through Carahsoft Federal, State, Local Government and Educational Contract Vehicles

RESTON, Va. & PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AttackSurface—CyCognito, the leader in external attack surface management and protection, today announced a strategic go-to-market alliance with Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as CyCognito’s first Public Sector Distributor. The new relationship expands and deepens CyCognito’s reach across and within the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), OMNIA Partners, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), as well as through Carahsoft’s reseller partners.

“Together with our channel partners, CyCognito is using its platform, program and best practices to help the Public Sector establish a stronger security posture and proactively identify, protect and prevent cyberattacks from happening,” says Channel Chief and CyCognito’s Worldwide Sales Leader Lori Cornmesser.

Most of today’s cyberattacks continue to intrude through external attack vectors. CyCognito’s innovative platform automates the discovery, multi-factor security testing and risk prioritization of all externally-exposed assets in an organization’s extended IT ecosystem. Once cyber threats are identified, CyCognito orchestrates data sharing to automatically start the remediation process by creating an incident response ticket. The platform integrates its findings and intelligence into existing vulnerability lifecycle management processes through channels such as Slack, PagerDuty, ServiceNow, and several additional platforms. This proven and proactive layer of automated security ensures an organization’s entire attack surface is protected quickly and efficiently when risks are detected.

“Empowering organizations to find and eliminate the paths attackers easily exploit is a vital tactic within any surface management and protection strategy,” says Rob Gurzeev, Founder and CEO, CyCognito. “Prevention and remediation must remain top of mind for channel partners and IT decision makers, especially those working within the Public Sector where the stakes are high and the impact of a single breach has the potential to span states, the nation and even the globe.”

CyCognito and Carahsoft are enabling forward-thinking security value-added resellers (VARs), managed service providers (MSPs), global systems integrators (GSIs) and managed security services providers (MSSPs) with a new and enhanced lineup of SLED and Federal-focused sales and marketing assets. Offered at no charge, these business-building assets are readily available within CyCognito’s partner portal and include how to market, how to pitch and position, and how to demo the technology.

“Agencies today are under tremendous pressure to protect their customers from cybercrime,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “CyCognito’s leading platform preempts attacks and helps businesses satisfy key elements of most common security frameworks and regulatory compliance standards. We look forward to working with CyCognito and our reseller partners to help educate and better enable the Public Sector with the knowledge, specialization and technology needed to properly assess their cyber risk and eliminate exposure.”

CyCognito’s platform is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, and NCPA Contract NCPA01-86. For more information, contact the CyCognito team at Carahsoft at (866) 421-4683 or CyCognito@carahsoft.com.

About CyCognito

CyCognito solves one of the most fundamental business problems in cybersecurity: seeing how attackers view your organization, where they are most likely to break in, what systems and assets are at risk and how you can eliminate the exposure. Founded by national intelligence agency veterans, CyCognito has a deep understanding of how attackers exploit blind spots and a path of least resistance. The Palo Alto-based company is funded by leading Silicon Valley venture capitalists, and its mission is to help organizations protect themselves from even the most sophisticated attackers. It does this with a category-defining, transformative platform that automates offensive cybersecurity operations to provide reconnaissance capabilities superior to those of attackers.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

