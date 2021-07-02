Cyble Appoints Former MobileIron & IBM Executive Tim Youm as Regional Sales Director – Australia & New Zealand

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cyble, an AI-powered, Y Combinator-backed, cyber threat intelligence company that empowers organizations with darkweb & cybercrime monitoring and mitigation services, today announced that Tim Youm, ex- Regional Sales Director (Asia Pacific) at MobileIron and former Security SW Sales Leader at IBM Australia & New Zealand, has joined hands with Cyble as the Regional Sales Director – ANZ region.





In his new role at Cyble, Tim has been entrusted with streamlining Cyble’s sales operations in Australia and New Zealand. He will be working on expanding Cyble’s outreach with end-user clients and partners to better understand their cybersecurity needs and integrate Cyble’s offerings in the region. This news follows the recent announcement of Rishi Mehta, former Senior Director – Technology – at Target, taking over as the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Cyble.

“Recently, the growth of the digital economy in the ANZ region has been fuelled by multiple strategic public and private sector initiatives such as the Australian Government’s Digital Economy Strategy 2030, along with COVID-19 further accelerating the take-up. Unfortunately, this has brought in a host of cybercriminal activities that are continuously evolving into sophisticated and targeted attacks on Australians and New Zealanders,” says Tim. “To combat these challenges, I am thrilled to join the skilled and passionate team at Cyble to further expand in the ANZ region and grow the ‘win-win-win’ relationships with our clients and partners as their trusted cyber partner. In conjunction with Cyble, I look forward to delivering proactive and targeted threat intelligence solutions to mitigate digital risk and enable a stronger digital economy for the ANZ region.”

A dedicated, driven, and highly accomplished sales leader with over 15 years’ experience in emerging industries and high technology, Tim has a proven record of business building and exceeding growth expectations.

“Tim’s experience and reputation as an accomplished industry leader make him a great addition to Cyble’s core team,” says Mandar Patil, VP- International Market and Customer Success at Cyble. “His approach to customer engagement and problem-solving skills will undoubtedly be an asset as we look to expand our client base and operations. Tim will be overseeing the business performance of Cyble and the sales development across markets in the ANZ region.”

A certified Digital Sales Coach, Tim has added immense value to the industry and the firms he’s worked with in the past. Previously, as the Regional Sales Director, Asia Pacific at MobileIron, he was responsible for building and leading the MobileIron Asia Pacific Regional Business from the ground up. An expert in his field, Tim has developed and managed relationships with many global 2000 corporations and strategic regional cybersecurity partners.

Beenu Arora, Founder and CEO of Cyble said, “Tim comes with a rich experience in the industry, having worked with a number of firms in a Sales capacity, adding clients, scaling their businesses and generally streamlining their performance and operations. He brings an impressive set of capabilities to Cyble’s leadership team. Tim’s appointment has been an integral step in our efforts to expand footprint in Australia in addition to reaching out to customers faster.”

Cyble is a global threat intelligence SaaS provider that helps enterprises protect themselves from cybercrimes and exposure in the Darkweb. Its prime focus is to provide organizations with real-time visibility to their digital risk footprint. Backed by Y Combinator as part of the 2021 winter cohort, Cyble has also been recognized by Forbes as one of the top 20 Best Cybersecurity Start-ups To Watch In 2020. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and with offices in Australia, Singapore, and India, Cyble has a global presence. To learn more about Cyble, visit www.cyble.com.

