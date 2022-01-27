Cybersecurity Provider guardDog.ai Joins CEDIA Propel, Offering Exclusive Discounts on Products and Services for CEDIA Members

– Program Introduces Members to Emerging Trends and Innovative Technology – guardDog.ai Offer Includes Products, Services and Dedicated Client Monitoring Services –

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AutonomousThreatPrevention—Guard Dog Solutions, Inc., dba guardDog.ai, a growing leader in cybersecurity solutions for consumers and businesses, today announced it is joining CEDIA Propel, a program that connects CEDIA members to emerging trends, special offers and innovative technology as a partnered vendor. Through Propel, integrator and individual CEDIA members receive discounted pricing on guardDog.ai products and services plans, including dedicated client monitoring services and other benefits.

Available globally, guardDog.ai uses AI-driven network overlay technology to find and protect attempted cyberattacks in as little as two milliseconds. guardDog’s Fido and accompanying Protective Cloud Services make it possible for consumers, small business owners, and large enterprises to mitigate threats to their growing array of networked devices without having to hire dedicated IT support.

guardDog.ai and CEDIA – A Winning Combination

The CEDIA Propel partnership follows guardDog.ai’s premier appearance at CEDIA Expo 2021, where guardDog.ai was acknowledged as Grand Prize Winner of the TechStarter Five Award at CEDIA Expo 2021, which identifies and acknowledges Launchpad exhibitors strongest in uniqueness and innovation and with highest potential for impact on their industry.

“CEDIA strives to keep the industry on the cutting-edge of technology and emerging trends, including cybersecurity,” said CEDIA Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships Ian Bryant. “guardDog is a perfect example of a new, innovative technology that aligns with the mission of the CEDIA Propel program and offers value to the entire CI channel. We are excited for CEDIA members to gain exclusive access to guardDog’s solutions and support and to feel pride in the benefits and security that they will now be able to offer their clients.”

“guardDog underwent an extensive nine-month vetting process by CEDIA staff and volunteers,” said guardDog.ai Executive Director of Business Development Kelly Ryan. “Among other things, this led to our successful addition of AI protection to the CEDIA global headquarters. We are honored to connect with CEDIA members through the Propel program, to bring enterprise level cybersecurity protection to their clients through our affordable, easy-to-install and autonomous managed detection and response solutions.”

“guardDog’s solutions are a boon to integrators and their clients,” said Glenn Merlin Johnson, CEO of Adaptive Design Group, Inc. “Because they are cloud-based and AI-driven, guardDog’s Protective Cloud Services are continually up to date and increasing in strength, making them ideal for businesses and homes that would not otherwise have access to solutions with this level of effectiveness and strength.”

Peter Bookman, guardDog.ai’s CEO, agrees: “Cybersecurity risks are one of the most pervasive and costly challenges for today’s small businesses and home-based networks. We’re extremely pleased to offer consumers and businesses a solution to these issues, and believe that CEDIA’s strength and focus in this arena makes the Propel program an ideal partnership for guardDog.ai to pursue.”

Integrator and individual CEDIA members who sign up through CEDIA Propel can take advantage of free guardDog certification and training opportunities to develop their skillset and familiarity with the brand. Members will also receive access to new product developments and white-glove installation, set up, and monitoring. If additional support is needed, members can reach out to guardDog directly through a dedicated technical and sales hotline specifically for CEDIA members.

For more information on guardDog.ai and to join CEDIA Propel for access to exclusive discounts and benefits on their products, visit cedia.net/propel or visit guardDog.ai’s Dealer page here.

About guardDog.ai

guardDog.ai provides a software service that simplifies cybersecurity management with AI-powered autonomous detection and response technology. The solution is designed to make advanced cybersecurity accessible for small, mid-market, and distributed organizations without complexity. It can be easily deployed on hardware, in virtualized environments, embedded systems, and more, offering automatic protection at the network level. Hidden threats to networks and devices are made visible and instantly terminated with intelligent countermeasures, and detected vulnerabilities are exposed. Management of the service, incident and severity level reporting, and access to additional advanced features are accessed through a cloud-based security operations dashboard. For more information, please email dealer@guardDog.ai or visit the guardDog Dealer page here.

#EdgeTerritory #Cybersecurity #ProtectiveCloudServices #BeyondVPN

Contacts

Sales Contact:



sales@guarddog.ai

833 248-2733

Press Contact:



Snapp Conner



Cheryl Conner



801-806-0150



info@snappconner.com