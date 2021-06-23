CyberSaint Security Wins Prestigious Global CyberTech100 2021 Award for Combating Cyber Threats in Financial Sector

Cyber Risk Automation Leader Recognized for Cybersecurity & IT Risk Management Platform Protecting Financial Services Firms from Cyberattacks in for the Digital Age

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyberSaint, the developer of the leading platform delivering cyber risk automation, announced today that the company has been selected as a CyberTech100 2021 award winner. The CyberTech100 awards recognizes just 100 companies out of thousands of applicants that deliver robust solutions to the financial sector to combat cyber threats in the digital age. The finalists were recognized for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, generate cost savings, and deliver efficiency improvements across the security value chain.

The second annual list of the world’s most innovative digital solutions providers helping financial services firms fight off cyberattacks and protect their data was announced today by FinTech Global, a specialist research firm.

“CyberSaint is delighted to be recognized in the CyberTech100 for 2021 and thrilled to be joining the world’s most innovative cybertech companies that support the financial services industry,” said Padraic O’Reilly, Co-founder & CPO at CyberSaint. “We’re very proud to be selected as one of the top 100 companies. The CyberTech100 further enhances awareness of our CyberStrong platform, providing unparalleled visibility into risk, automating compliance, and creating resilience from assessment to Boardroom. We look forward to continuing our work with forward-thinking BFSI institutions around the world.”

The CyberTech industry for financial services has seen massive growth over the last four years as operations are increasingly moving to the cloud and organizations expand their spending on securing new digital infrastructure. Total annual investments in the sector grew from $0.7bn in 2016 to over $6.2bn last year. That’s an increase of nearly nine times and a CAGR of 72.5%.

As a result, the competition to be identified as one of the leading 100 CyberTech companies in the world was even fiercer this year. A panel of analysts and industry experts voted from a list of thousands of companies produced by FinTech Global.

“Security executives working in financial services need to be aware of the latest innovation and threats in the market to protect client and company data as well as fend off cyber and financial criminals,” said Richard Sachar, Director at FinTech Global. “The CyberTech100 list helps them do just that and identify new technologies which will have a lasting impact on the industry and attackers’ behaviour.”

About CyberSaint



CyberSaint’s mission is to empower today’s organizations to build a cybersecurity program that is as clear, actionable, and measurable as any other business function. CyberSaint’s CyberStrong platform empowers teams, CISOs, and Boards to measure, mitigate, and communicate risk with agility and alignment.

About the CyberTech100



The CyberTech100 is an annual list of 100 of the world’s most innovative CyberTech companies that every financial institution needs to know about. The list recognizes the next generation of solution providers shaping the future of the information security and CyberTech industries. The list aims to help senior executives and cybersecurity professionals evaluate which technology solutions have market potential and are most likely to succeed and have a lasting impact on the industry.

About FinTech Global



FinTech Global offers the most comprehensive data, the most valuable insights, and the most powerful analytical tools available for the global FinTech industry. The company serves the leaders of technology and innovation divisions as well as investment divisions at financial institutions globally, providing them with the most comprehensive, reliable information, research, and intelligence on all FinTech sectors to help them make superior business decisions.

