CyberPower 3-Phase Modular UPS Systems Win Top Honors in 2022 CRN® Products of the Year Awards

SHAKOPEE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2022ProductoftheYear—Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., a leader in power protection and power management products, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, recognized its line of 3-Phase Modular UPS (uninterruptible power supply) systems as the overall winner in the 2022 Products of the Year Awards in the power protection and management category. The products were also recognized as winners in each of the award’s three subcategories—technology, revenue and profit, and customer need. The product line provides industrial-grade power protection in a modular, scalable form factor with N+X power redundancy for continuous operation.

The CRN Products of the Year Awards are presented to leading products and services that represent today’s most cutting-edge technologies. Recipients of this year’s Products of the Year Awards represent innovative offerings that meet the ever-changing needs of the IT channel and their customers.

Released in August 2022, the CyberPower line of 3-Phase Modular UPS systems use online double-conversion technology in high-density power modules that fit a variety of space and capacity requirements in data center, industrial and commercial settings. The units can be installed as side-by-side, stacked or rackmount arrangements. User-friendly features include a 7-inch touch-control color LCD display for at-a-glance color graphics and indicators that allow for easy monitoring and management.

“Our new line of 3-Phase Modular UPS systems are popular, and unique in that this product offering is available only through CyberPower authorized distributors and channel partners,” said Scott Koller, vice president of channel sales at CyberPower. “Our partners will never compete against a direct sales force, thereby eliminating channel conflict and ensuring they get a share of every system, component and service they sell to their customers.”

The 2022 finalists were selected by the CRN editorial team in 30 different technology categories, and then rated by solution providers who have real-world experience with the products. Scoring for each finalist was based on several criteria including technology, revenue and profit, and customer need. Solution providers contributed more than 5,000 product ratings to this year’s survey. The product receiving the highest overall score in each category was named the winner.

Koller added: “We are thrilled to have been recognized by CRN again this year for our innovation and ability to fulfill a market need for power protection in mission-critical applications. It also says a lot that our product line was recognized in all three areas of CRN’s criteria for this award.”

“CRN’s Products of the Year Awards are always one of the year’s most talked about industry lists. Our 2022 honorees are all leading vendors who set themselves apart by their unflagging commitment to industry excellence for channel partners and their customers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “It’s a distinct honor to recognize these innovative products and services which each set a very high bar for solution providers looking to expand their portfolio based on technological innovation, financial opportunity, and market need.”

The 2022 CRN Products of the Year Awards are featured in the December 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and published online at www.CRN.com/poty.

Note to editor: an image is available at https://marvel-b1-cdn.bc0a.com/f00000000057284/www.cyberpowersystems.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/8918_cpu_web_pressrelease_3pahse_productoftheyear_socialpost_1200x675_v1.png

About Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

CyberPower designs and manufactures uninterruptible power supply systems, power distribution units, surge protectors, remote management hardware, power management software, mobile chargers and connectivity products. The company serves customers in enterprise, corporate, government, education, healthcare and small office/home office environments. CyberPower products are available through authorized distributors and sold by value-added resellers, system integrators, managed service providers, select retailers, and online resellers. For more information, visit https://www.cyberpowersystems.com/.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. thechannelcompany.com

