CyberLink to Showcase Smart Retail Solutions at NRF 2022

NRF attendees invited to visit Qualcomm Technologies Booth Experience #1411 to experience modern retail demonstrations and learn about FaceMe®, CyberLink’s facial recognition solution

TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CyberLink—CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), a pioneer of AI and facial recognition technologies, will showcase new, contactless smart retail solutions. This solution is powered by its market-leading FaceMe® engine running on the Qualcomm® QCS6125 multimedia processor at NRF 2022 in New York. FaceMe® will be featured at Qualcomm Technologies booth #1411, in the Javits Convention Center, January 16-18, 2022.





FaceMe® is one of the world’s top facial recognition engines, with edge-based, optimized architecture delivering precise biometric data in a few milliseconds with up to 99.82% accuracy, and is top-ranked in NIST FRVT (Facial Recognition Vendor Test).

Qualcomm® QCS6125 multimedia processor delivers integrated heterogenous compute capabilities to provide optimized Edge AI performance in addition to robust security core for secure biometrics processing.

FaceMe® offers cross-platform capabilities on Windows, Linux, Android and iOS, for a variety of edge devices and different hardware configurations, which makes it an ideal solution for smart retail, from kiosks and POS, to personalized shopping, digital signage and statistics.

FaceMe® offers a broad and growing set of features and tools that redefine accuracy, performance, security, and flexibility standards for a wide range of industries. Since the launch of FaceMe® in 2018, CyberLink has collaborated with over a hundred global partners, including hardware makers, solution providers, and system integrators, deploying its technology across multiple scenarios.

“Working hand in hand with Qualcomm Technologies, CyberLink is leveraging both companies’ technologies to enable a wide range of new user experiences, as demonstrated for retail at NRF,” said Dr. Jau Huang, Chairman and CEO of CyberLink. “Our continued collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies has been integral in making CyberLink’s FaceMe® solution the most advanced biometric access technology in the market. We look forward to having NRF attendees visit the Qualcomm Technologies booth to see FaceMe in action.”

“Qualcomm Technologies is pleased to work closely with CyberLink to drive next-generation biometric solutions and we look forward to showcasing the FaceMe® demonstration at NRF,” said Ketal Gandhi, Director, Business Development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We have worked collaboratively with CyberLink to support pre-integration capabilities to enable customers and our ecosystem to save time on their development and accelerate the go-to-market timeline for their applications in Retail such as Biometrics Payment, Access Control, Loyalty and more.”

CyberLink is inviting NRF visitors to stop by Qualcomm Technologies’ booth to see some exciting results of this collaboration, including its application into POS solutions from Ordyx. Ordyx will introduce a complete POS system accessed by facial recognition for both cashiers and opted-in customers who desire to pay using their face. This new system leverages FaceMe® facial recognition and the Qualcomm QCS6125 solution to create a secure, fast and convenient new experience for customers.

Come meet the FaceMe® team and find out about the latest developments in AI and facial recognition.

NRF 2022 Information

Time: Jan 16 – 18, 2022

Venue: Javits Convention Center

Booth Info: #1411 (Qualcomm Technologies’ Booth)

Learn more at: www.CyberLink.com/FaceMe

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in AI facial recognition technology and multimedia software. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer and commercial markets through a wide range of solutions, covering AI facial recognition, digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting and mobile applications. With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city and smart home. To learn all the latest about facial recognition, its benefits and implementation considerations, read our Ultimate Guide to Edge-based Facial Recognition.

For more information on FaceMe®, please visit https://www.cyberlink.com/faceme/

Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm QCS6125 is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

