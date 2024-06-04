CyberLink Partners with Intel at COMPUTEX Taipei 2024 to Unveil New, Cutting-Edge Generative AI Features Performed On-Device

TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), a leading provider of digital creative editing software and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, is excited to announce the launch of AI Magic Designer and AI CoWriter, new Gen-AI features within CyberLink’s AI digital marketing design software, Promeo. Capable of running locally on PCs using the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors, AI Magic Designer and AI Cowriter are engineered to quickly generate marketing content inclusive of images, text, and templates based on simple text prompts.





With the addition of AI Magic Designer and AI CoWriter, Promeo aims to streamline the creation of marketing materials such as social media content, ads, and flyers, by providing users with a single, robust, efficient, and secure content generation platform. By running generative AI on-device, without the need to connect to the internet, CyberLink is able to enhance data privacy of sensitive marketing trade information.

“We are excited to announce our collaboration with Intel and to demonstrate how our software can perform generative AI locally on-device with new Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors. With the advancement of AI PCs, CyberLink looks forward to continuing to develop new, on-device, Gen-AI tools for improved productivity and privacy protection,” said Vincent Lin, President of CyberLink’s Digital Media Business.

Attendees at this week’s Computex Taipei 2024 can experience on-device generative AI at the Intel booth (No. M0104).

For more information and product details on Promeo, click here.

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT

