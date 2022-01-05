CyberGRX Recognized in Built In’s Best Places to Work 2022

Inclusion in two Best Places to Work lists showcases commitment to employees and company culture

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyberGRX, provider of the world’s first and largest global risk exchange, today announced that it has been recognized by Built In’s Best Places to Work 2022 lists for the fourth consecutive year. Out of the 100 companies featured, CyberGRX was ranked as number 33 in the Colorado Best Places to Work and number 16 in the Colorado Best Midsize Companies to Work For lists. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

“We are honored to be recognized by Built In’s Best Places to Work in Colorado. Since our inception we have been headquartered in Denver, and despite having remote employees all across the country, the Colorado community holds a special place in our heart. We love being headquartered here and are passionate about adding local talent to our team,” said Fred Kneip, CEO at CyberGRX. “Our employees are our most vital resource and it is important to build an environment where they are a part of the team and are constantly provided new opportunities for growth. Our company wouldn’t be what it is today without their excitement to be a part of CyberGRX.”

“At CyberGRX we make our employees our top priority and do our best to support them in their personal and professional development,” said Colleen McGarity, Vice President, People Ops. “It’s for this reason that we’ve built a wonderfully well-rounded total benefits package that is centered around our employees’ professional growth and intracompany advancement opportunities. Our goal is to continually invest in and provide support for our employees at every stage of their career.”

CyberGRX was selected for Built In’s Best Places to Work lists because they maintain a safe and equitable environment for all employees by promoting a culture that offers fairness, growth, respect, diversity, and innovation. CyberGRX offers employees flexible remote work opportunities, the ability to participate in intra company committees (such as the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee), professional development support, and the opportunity to participate in team and company-based activities both during and after work hours. CyberGRX employees receive premium healthcare packages and generous parental leave and paid-time-off.

In addition to its recognition by Built In’s Best Places to Work, CyberGRX was recently ranked as a top 100 company on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list due to its efforts to promote collaboration and open communication among its employees, helping to drive company growth. Interested in joining the CyberGRX team? The company is hiring across numerous departments, such as Engineering, Marketing, Sales, People Operations, and Operations. Check out open job positions here: https://www.builtincolorado.com/company/cybergrx/jobs

About CyberGRX

CyberGRX standardizes vendor risk management, making it possible to achieve insights, prioritize risks and make smarter decisions across your third-party ecosystem. Driven by sophisticated data analytics and automation, real-world attack scenarios, and real-time threat intelligence, CyberGRX provides customers complete and ongoing analysis of their vendor portfolio. Third parties can understand and regain control of their cyber risk by proactively utilizing the CyberGRX Exchange to complete and share a single assessment with multiple upstream partners. Based in Denver, CO, CyberGRX was designed with partners including Aetna, Blackstone and MassMutual. For more information: https://www.cybergrx.com/

