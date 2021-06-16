Cyberbit Opens North America Headquarters in Boston to Accommodate Accelerated Growth

New HQ location reinforces Cyberbit’s commitment to provide advanced cyber training to organizations across North America

RA’ANANA, Israel & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cyberbit, the world’s leading provider of cyber skills development solutions, today announced the opening of its new U.S. headquarters in Boston, MA to accommodate rapid growth and leverage Boston’s diverse talent pool. Cyberbit’s North American HQ will transition from its former location in Plano, TX.

The Cyberbit platform maximizes the performance of cybersecurity teams during a cyberattack, by providing a comprehensive set of hands-on exercises in a virtual environment that emulates a real-world security operation center (SOC). Exercises range from cyber labs, which develop fundamental skills, to advanced, cyber range exercises, enabling teams to respond to real-world simulated attacks. The Cyberbit platform serves as a one-stop-shop for security leaders to manage their entire incident response and SOC team training program.

The need for Cyberbit’s SaaS cyber skills development and assessment platform has dramatically increased over the last 12 months driven by the cybersecurity talent shortage and by COVID-19, which required teams to train from any location on-demand. Cyberbit has grown at an astounding pace in 2020 and will leverage the new location to accelerate growth and hire new talent in sales, channel management and customer success to support its growing customer base and the demand for its platform.

“We are proud to bring Cyberbit to the Boston community,” said Eric Shoemaker, SVP Sales, Americas at Cyberbit. “We’ve grown at a rapid pace within the Americas, and with the establishment of a new and larger office we are in the best position to accommodate our continued growth. Boston has been a fantastic home to scores of cyber organizations, and we look forward to providing more clients with the cyber training they need to keep their incident response teams performing at elite levels.”

“With our new Boston office, we have taken another step on our mission to provide effective training to every cybersecurity team in the world,” said Adi Dar, CEO of Cyberbit. “Our U.S. team is in position to drive our growth and are dedicated to ensuring every organization in the US maximizes the talent in its security operations center, to keep organizations in North America safe.”

To learn more about Cyberbit and their mission to deliver the elite cybersecurity skilling and training, please visit www.cyberbit.com.

About Cyberbit

Cyberbit is a market-leading provider of cyber skill development platforms. Cyberbit addresses one of the most acute cybersecurity challenges: preparing cybersecurity teams for attacks. The Cyberbit platform delivers a “Zero to Hero” skilling, training, and assessment solution on-demand dramatically increasing security team performance, improving teamwork, and improving evaluation, hiring, and certification processes. Customers include leading Fortune 500 companies, MSSPs, system integrators, higher education institutions and governments in 5 continents. Cyberbit is headquartered in Israel with offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. For more information visit www.cyberbit.com

