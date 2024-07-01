CyberArk Publishes Fourth Annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Report Highlights Accomplishments of CyberArk’s Continued Efforts To Build a Diverse, Equitable and Sustainable Organization

NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the identity security company, today announced the release of its latest Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. CyberArk’s approach to ESG is grounded in its commitment to its people, core values, communities and environmental stewardship.





The report details the company’s sustainability program milestones, including its progress enhancing initiatives across its core focus areas: Governance, Ethics and Compliance; Cybersecurity and Data Privacy; Culture and Talent; Communities; and Environment.

“ We continue to make progress on our mission to secure the world against cyber threats so together we can move fearlessly forward. As the leader in identity security, the cornerstone of our business is helping ensure our customers are secure and as a result their operations are more sustainable. We believe that one of the keys to our success is CyberArk’s culture and core values, which are central forces in our operating rhythm, strategic planning and decision making,” said Matt Cohen, CEO, CyberArk. “ We are proud of our progress in advancing our ESG priorities and creating sustainable, long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Highlights from the report include:

Cybersecurity and Data Privacy: Eight of our software-as-a-service (“ SaaS ”) services received SOC 2 Type 2 and SOC 3 certifications.

Enhanced our risk management process by implementing a new risk management system that supports continual risk assessments. Ethics and Compliance: Launched a new Code of Conduct e-Learning course to all existing employees and exceeded our 90 percent completion rate target within three months.

Launched a new Code of Conduct e-Learning course to all existing employees and exceeded our 90 percent completion rate target within three months. Governance: Appointed Mary Yang to the Board of Directors, highlighting our commitment to add a new member to the Board of Directors at least once every five years to ensure independence as well as inclusion of diverse backgrounds, skills and experiences and perspectives that are essential for effective oversight.

Appointed Mary Yang to the Board of Directors, highlighting our commitment to add a new member to the Board of Directors at least once every five years to ensure independence as well as inclusion of diverse backgrounds, skills and experiences and perspectives that are essential for effective oversight. Culture and Talent : Increased our employee engagement score to 86 percent, well above the industry benchmark of 76 percent.

: Increased our employee engagement score to 86 percent, well above the industry benchmark of 76 percent. Environment: Obtained independent, third-party verification of our Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions (to a limited level of assurance), which we plan to use as a starting point to explore ways to further reduce our environmental impact.

To view the full report, please visit https://www.cyberark.com/company/esg/.

