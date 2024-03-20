CyberArk Named a Workforce Identity Platforms Leader by Independent Research Firm

CyberArk Is the Only Company in the Workforce Identity Platforms Report to Also be Named a Leader in the Privileged Identity Management Report

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the identity security company, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Workforce Identity Platforms, Q1 2024. CyberArk was also recently positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Privileged Identity Management, Q4 2023, making it the only company to be recognized as a Leader in both reports.





The Forrester Wave evaluated workforce identity platform providers that offer the most significant identity and access management (IAM) solutions in addition to providing capabilities such as identity management and governance (IMG), authentication, directories and access management.

CyberArk earned the highest-possible score in the vision, innovation, endpoint device trust, access management, identity threat detection and platform security criteria. According to the report, “[CyberArk’s] near-term roadmap focuses on introducing an enterprise secure browser, expanding passwordless authentication capabilities, delivering AI-driven dashboarding on identity threat insights, and providing genAI-based copilots and bots to optimize access compliance.”

CyberArk Identity, part of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform, is a SaaS solution that helps enterprises balance security and productivity. It provides the ability to secure workforce access to sensitive data, defend against identity-based threats, drive operational efficiencies and streamline compliance and auditing processes. Additionally, CyberArk accelerates identity lifecycle events by automating access for workforce and privileged users joining, moving roles or leaving the organization.

Forrester notes security and risk professionals should look at vendors that inspire confidence and “instill trust though secure-by-design and secure-by-default practices and actions.”

“We have reimagined what it means to secure workforce users by leading with intelligent privileged access controls that are foundational to Zero Trust initiatives. Recognition in this report is, for us, a strong acknowledgement of our identity security market leadership and commitment to securing the expanded workforce and endpoints,” said Matt Cohen, CEO, CyberArk. “We believe it’s notable that CyberArk is one of only two vendors to receive the top score in the platform security criterion. Security has been in our DNA from day one and runs through every aspect of our business.”

