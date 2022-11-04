CyberArk Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management

CyberArk Is the Only Identity Security Company Recognized as a Leader in Both the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Reports for Access Management and Privileged Access Management

NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIVKA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity Security, today announced it was named a Leader in the newly released 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Access Management1. This recognition follows CyberArk’s position as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management2, making it the only company to be recognized as a Leader in both reports.

“Today’s ever-escalating threat landscape calls for Identity Security leadership across multiple categories. It’s not enough to just manage identities. All types of identities must be secured, regardless of device, location or environment,” said Udi Mokady, founder, chairman and CEO, CyberArk. “We believe this recognition by Gartner further validates our strategy to deliver the industry’s most comprehensive Identity Security Platform, centered on privileged access management. CyberArk’s security-first approach is a differentiator for our business, and a critical value driver for our customers and partners.”

The CyberArk Identity Security Platform enables protection of any identity – human or machine – across the widest range of devices and environments from a single, comprehensive platform. It includes CyberArk Identity, which provides security-first access to thousands of business-critical applications and endpoints required by all users – employees, business partners, vendors and clients. CyberArk helps enterprises achieve heightened protection and enhanced productivity by applying intelligent privilege controls to the point of authentication, high-risk user sessions and more, across the entire identity lifecycle.

CyberArk continues to innovate to keep pace with customer needs. It recently unveiled new adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA) and passwordless capabilities to provide additional defenses against attacks that rely on MFA fatigue to gain unauthorized access to protected systems. Additionally, CyberArk Identity Compliance extends the concepts of Zero Trust and least privilege to help ensure user access continually meets regulatory demands.

In the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, CyberArk was positioned both highest in Ability to Execute and furthest in Completeness of Vision for the fourth time in a row.

In addition to the latest recognition by Gartner, CyberArk continues to receive broad industry recognition for its Identity Security offerings. It was recently named an Overall Leader by KuppingerCole Analysts AG in the 2022 “Leadership Compass: Passwordless Authentication” report. According to the report, “CyberArk has established itself as a leader in Identity Security.” CyberArk also won the 2022 SC Award for Best Identity Management Solution.

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged access management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Copyright © 2022 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

