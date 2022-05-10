Cyber Security Leader guardDog.ai Wins CE Pro/Commercial Integrator 2022 Top New Technology (TNT) Award

-Top New Technology Awards recognize the best in commercial and residential equipment in conjunction with the 2022 Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) event –

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BeyondVPN–Just one year beyond its formal launch, Guard Dog Solutions, Inc., dba guardDog.ai, a growing leader in cyber security protection for consumers and businesses, today received the 2022 Top New Technology (TNT) Award from CE Pro/Commercial, in the category of Integrated Security System.

Now in its seventh year, the TNT Awards recognize the best in commercial and residential products in conjunction with the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) event in Barcelona on May 10-13. The program combines both CE Pro and Commercial Integrator‘s print publications and websites to recognize new and outstanding products and services.

“Integrators from all around the world today operate diverse companies that cover both the residential and commercial markets. The Top New Technology (TNT) Awards presented at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) show helps integrators filter out their product decision-making process by identifying the best of the best in new technology,” said Jason Knott, CePRO Editor in Chief.

“What an amazing opportunity to be recognized as a Top New Technology product, especially from the organization that has been instrumental in the rapid advancement and success of our integrator and dealer program,” said Kelly Ryan, EVP of Business Development for guardDog.AI. “We are tremendously honored, but also extremely grateful for the impact our product and technology are making in the growing war against cyberattacks. This award helps to underscore the uniqueness and scalability of guardDog.ai’s protection as a technology that is making a critical difference for all.”

guardDog.ai uses AI-driven network overlay technology to find and protect attempted cyberattacks in less than two milliseconds by identifying the threats device and network management solutions can’t see and proactively halting potential exploits before they begin.

In wired and Wi-Fi networks, guardDog protects users from the threats in the edge territory that lies outside the perimeter of the network or on attached devices that other solutions can’t see, including the myriad of IoT devices such as digital doorbells, smart refrigerators, and game systems that are inherently vulnerable to the networks they join.

guardDog.ai uses patent-pending artificial intelligence to pre-emptively recognize, expose, and shut down cybersecurity threats before an attack can happen. The solution acts as an overlay to network and device management solutions to detect cyber threats the network isn’t able to see, and instantly shuts attacks down before they compromise privacy and security. The service protects its users against the latest threats that arise in the form of ransomware, man-in-the-middle attacks, denial of service, and emerging novel threats, to protect networks and the devices attached to them.

About guardDog.ai

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, guardDog.ai has developed a cloud-based Autonomous Incident Response (AiR) cyber security software service with a companion device that work together to simplify network security. The solution provides protection and visibility as it exposes invisible threats on networks and the devices attached to them, with patented technology to address and prevent cybersecurity threats before they compromise network environments. Every business, government, healthcare institution, home consumer, or other organization, are grappling to find security solutions that are adapting to this changing world. guardDog.ai is pioneering new innovations designed to meet these challenges.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward looking statements of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and results, and will not be accurate indications of the times, or by, which such performance will be achieved.

For more information visit guardDog.ai and explore edge territory analytics at Live Map.

