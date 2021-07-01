Cyber Risk Management Company ISTARI Invests in Security Data Science Pioneer Prevalent AI

The investment complements ISTARI’s collective of curated capabilities.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ISTARI, a global cybersecurity platform dedicated to helping clients manage digital risk and build cyber resilience over the long-term, and Prevalent AI (PAI), the leaders in Security Data Science, today announced that ISTARI has become a significant minority shareholder of PAI.

PAI was founded in 2017 by industry veterans Paul Stokes, Sir Iain Lobban, Andrew France OBE, and Arun Raj to enable organisations to rapidly ingest, transform and contextualise large, complex and disparate data sources using their Security Data Science Platform and related services, enhancing the ability to identify, protect, detect and respond to cyber risk.

ISTARI Chief Executive Officer Rashmy Chatterjee commented, “We are thrilled to welcome PAI to the ISTARI Collective. Fundamentally, we invested in PAI because our clients need a quantifiable perspective to cyber risk that allows them to understand their own posture better. There are also significant collaboration opportunities with the rest of our portfolio. It is a complementary fit.”

PAI Founder and Chairman Sir Iain Lobban added, “This is a spectacular match. ISTARI has a compelling global vision: to bring top-quality cybersecurity products and services to clients in a thoughtful and coherent way. That fits perfectly with PAI’s business — we set out to give our customers an edge, offering unique clarity around their security risks through our application of Security Data Science, leading to prioritised actions across the client organisation. That chimes with ISTARI’s conviction that cybersecurity risk management is a business imperative that needs to be owned and driven at Board and senior executive leadership level.”

ENDS

About ISTARI

Established in 2020 by Temasek, an investment company headquartered in Singapore, ISTARI has a unique model. It is an advisory practice, investor and educator through its cyber Academy. ISTARI harnesses the collective power of the world’s leading cybersecurity companies, experts and knowledge to work alongside clients on their journey to becoming digitally resilient.

The ISTARI Collective includes Sygnia, BlueVoyant, Ensign InfoSecurity (EIS), Claroty, IronNet, Armis, D’Crypt and VisibleRisk. Headquartered in London, ISTARI has a global presence in the US, Europe and Singapore. To learn more, please visit https://istari-global.com/

About PREVALENT AI

PREVALENT AI (PAI) are the leaders in Security Data Science, leveraging deep experience in building some of the world’s most successful cyber analytics solutions for both government and commercial. PAI helps organisations unify their data, build tailored cyber solutions and take control of their cyber risk by combining their Security Data Science platform, with Security Data Science services, to provide customers with a single capability to support all their cyber challenges.

Founded in 2017 by former UK government cyber officials and industry experts, the company has transformed the way organisations use risk data. PAI works with both large enterprise organisations and fast-growing technology companies across the world in a range of industries. Its 75 professionals work out of two offices in London and Cochin, India. To learn more, please visit https://prevalent.ai/

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Sara Viglione, Gong Communications



sarav@gongcommunications.com

+ 44 (0)7794 988752

Julia Lancaster, ISTARI



julialancaster@istari-global.com

+1 (404) 823-4353