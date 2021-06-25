Cyber Resilience Rating Company VisibleRisk Expands Executive Team, Prepares for Rapid Growth

Following a $25M Series A, VisibleRisk brings on Chief Revenue Officer Scott Schneider, Chief Marketing Officer Liesl Geier and VP of Industry Solutions Stephanie Snyder Frenier

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VisibleRisk, a joint venture between Moody’s and Team8, today announced the appointment of three new executives to its leadership team. Scott Schneider has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer, Liesl Geier has joined as Chief Marketing Officer, and Stephanie Snyder Frenier has joined as VP of Industry Solutions. All three have deep industry experience that will help bring VisibleRisk’s cyber resilience platform to market and guide the company into a phase of rapid growth.

The expansion of the leadership team comes on the heels of a $25 million Series A, led by Team8 and Moody’s, which the company completed last month.

Chief Revenue Officer Scott Schneider is a cybersecurity veteran who has helped launch and grow several startups, including CyberGRX, SecurityScorecard, iSight Partners, and iDefense. Schneider comes to VisibleRisk from CyberGRX, where he built and led a high-performing sales team that created strong year-over-year growth while also leading many of the company’s go-to-market initiatives, including customer experience, channel, sales engineering, and services.

Chief Marketing Officer Liesl Geier also joins VisibleRisk from CyberGRX, where she established the CyberGRX brand as the leading SaaS provider of third-party cyber risk management. A creative and analytics-driven marketer, Geier has deep experience building high-performance marketing teams, developing go-to-market strategies to launch new companies, and repositioning existing companies for market leadership.

Vice President of Industry Solutions Stephanie Snyder Frenier is a cyber risk and insurance subject matter expert who comes to VisibleRisk from Aon’s Cyber Solutions practice, where, as SVP, Commercial Strategy Leader, she linked Aon’s products and business strategy with insurance market and cyber risk trends to drive marketing and sales. Additionally she led cyber insurance broking teams through the insurance placement process for complex global risks. Prior to her time at Aon, Snyder Frenier held positions at Marsh and AIG. She was named a 2017 Risk & Insurance Power Broker and was a 2018 Business Insurance Women to Watch nominee.

VisibleRisk is pioneering cyber resilience ratings by automating validated cyber risk assessments and presenting the results in financial terms so organizations, from the CISO to the boardroom, can confidently weigh cyber risk against business reality. With this information, organizations can make informed decisions about what risks to prioritize, how to optimize and where to invest in their security programs, how to better engage in and improve governance and oversight, and how to best transfer risk using cyber insurance.

“I’m very excited to announce our new executive hires,” said VisibleRisk co-founder and CEO Derek Vadala. “With Scott, Liesl and Stephanie on board, we now have a powerful team to help us bring the VisibleRisk platform to market so businesses can better understand, prioritize and address their cyber risks.”

“Business leaders can’t manage cybersecurity risks in a silo anymore. VisibleRisk is translating these risks into business terms that companies can understand and act on,” said Nadav Zafrir, Managing Partner at Team8. “The VisibleRisk platform is the first solution to make this possible, quantifying cyber risk as you would business risk, and empowering executives to make informed risk-based decisions.”

ABOUT VISIBLERISK

VisibleRisk was established in 2019 as a joint venture between Moody’s and Team8. It leverages Moody’s expertise in risk measurement and Team8’s expertise in cybersecurity technologies to develop next-generation methods for assessing and mitigating enterprise cyber risk. Co-founded by Derek Vadala and Yigael Berger, the VisibleRisk cyber resilience rating and real-time monitoring platform is the first of its kind, enabling organizations globally to continuously monitor and manage cyber risk as they would financial risk. For further information, visit visiblerisk.com.

