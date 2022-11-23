Cyber Monday Sale Starts this Weekend at Lenovo.com

Deals include up to 70% off Lenovo’s top products, plus hourly doorbuster deals all weekend!

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lenovo is kicking off Cyber Monday a few days early. This year, shoppers can expect hourly doorbusters, and up to 70% off select Lenovo premier products like the ThinkPad T14, ThinkCentre M80q, and the Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop. One-day offers and special doorbuster deals begin on Saturday, November 26 and continue throughout the weekend exclusively at Lenovo.com.

On Saturday, November 26, beginning at 9 a.m. ET and continuing while supplies last, the 15’’ Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop will be available at 25% off along with other great deals like the IdeaPad 5 for 37% off! On Sunday, November 27, new deals will go live, like the ThinkPad X1 Yoga G6 at 65% off. To cap it off, on Cyber Monday, November 28, shoppers will see new deals dropping every hour from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Shoppers can find some of Lenovo’s best prices on ThinkBook laptops, gaming essentials, mobile monitors, the Smart Clock Essential with Alexa for $29.99 and ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 for 65% off.

Below is a selection of the many deals and promotions included in this year’s Cyber Monday Sale*:

Cyber Weekend (November 26-28)

Up to 70% off select laptops, headphones, accessories and more

MyLenovo Rewards members are eligible to earn double rewards points on PC Accessories and Electronics

Saturday, November 26

Item Price Savings ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 $1,086.28 48% ThinkPad Z13 laptop $1,389.00 55% Lenovo 15.6″ laptop backpack $11.99 66% Lenovo Essential USB mouse $4.99 71% L24e-30 monitor $139.99 26% Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) tablet $154.99 26% Legion Slim 7i 15” gaming laptop $1,649.99 25% IdeaPad 5 Pro 16″ $819.99 37%

Sunday, November 27

Item Price Savings ThinkPad X1 Yoga G6 Intel (14″) $1,259.00 65% Lenovo 510 FHD webcam $37.99 45% Smart Tab M10 FHD (4/64) tablet $179.99 22% Q24h-10 monitor $237.99 21% P15v Gen 3 mobile workstation $1,369 53% ThinkCentre M80q $749.00 40% ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD) laptop $915.60 60% ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 laptop $831.63 43% ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 (AMD) laptop $827.40 40% Legion Slim 7i 16″ Gen 7 gaming laptop $1,249.99 30% Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (16” AMD) gaming laptop $1,649.99 26% Yoga 9 14″ 2-in-1 laptop $1,029.99 37%

Monday, November 28 (Cyber Monday)

Item Price Savings Lenovo Select USB-C 4K mobile hub $69.99 30% Lenovo L-15 (15″) mobile monitor $149.99 35% Lenovo Legion M200 RGB gaming mouse $9.99 60% Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in $29.99 57% ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 Intel (14″) $1,199.00 65% Yoga 6 13″ 2-in-1 laptop $684.99 38% ThinkPad X1 Yoga G6 Intel (14″) $1,319.15 65% ThinkPad T14s G2 Intel (14”) $969.00 68% Lenovo Legion H200 gaming headset $24.99 50%

Cyber Week (12/1-12/5)

Check back for promotions on remaining inventory!

“The annual Cyber Weekend Sale is one of our most exciting sales of the year. Shoppers can find some of the biggest discounts we offer, throughout the weekend. Find something for everyone on your holiday list and save money while doing so, only at Lenovo.com,” said Carlo Savino, vice president of North America and Latin America eCommerce at Lenovo.

For more details on all the great offers included in this year’s Cyber Weekend sale, visit: https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/d/deals/doorbusters/?cid=us:seo:41h72l. Keep checking back for more deals as they drop!

Shoppers enrolled in the MyLenovo Rewards program may earn double rewards points on PC accessories and electronics purchases from November 26 through November 28. Customers who enroll in the MyLenovo Rewards program and make purchases on Lenovo.com get three percent of the purchase price returned to them as rewards points on future purchases. MyLenovo Rewards points may be redeemed on Lenovo products and electronics from some of the world’s top brands. Learn more at https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/rewards

*All times ET. Offers good while supplies last. Shop early for the best selection.

