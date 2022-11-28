Cyber Monday 50 & 55 Inch TV Deals (2022): Samsung, Sony, LG, Vizio & More Deals Compared by Consumer Articles

Save on a wide range of 55 & 50 inch smart & 4K TV deals at the Cyber Monday sale, including onn., Hisense, TCL, JVC & more offers

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare the best 50 & 55 inch TV deals for Cyber Monday, including the latest OLED and QLED 4K TV sales. Find the latest deals in the list below.

Best 55 Inch TV Deals:

Best 50 Inch TV Deals:

More Smart TV Deals:

Interested in more deals? Click here to shop the entire range of live Black Friday deals at Walmart right now. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Black Friday & Cyber Monday shoppers can save extra money this holiday season using the free browser extension from Capital One Shopping. It’s free to use for everyone (Capital One customer or not) and automatically applies available coupon codes while shopping online. Their lightweight browser extension also compares prices on Target, Amazon, Best Buy and more stores while shopping online, alerting shoppers when a better offer is found. Capital One Shopping compensates Consumer Articles when the browser add-on is installed using the link provided.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)