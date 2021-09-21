Cyara Appoints Ajay Dawar to Senior Vice President of Product Amidst 25% YoY Growth for Third Year

With previous Product Strategy roles at Conga, EverString and Model N, Dawar adds deep expertise in the development and design of B2B software

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cyara, provider of the leading Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance Platform, has appointed Ajay Dawar to senior vice-president of product. An experienced product strategist and leader, Dawar brings over two decades of work on B2B technology products to Cyara, making him ideal for directing the company’s next phase of growth and innovation.

Ajay Dawar’s hands-on product development and management experience in domain areas such as CRM, Analytics, AI, Virtual Assistants and Digital Transformation at public and private companies including Siebel, Conga, and Model N will help Cyara execute their unique vision of automated CX Assurance.

“CX as we know it is transforming, and the contact center of today requires a much better and more nimble way to deliver quality experiences than was historically required,” said Ajay Dawar, senior vice president of product at Cyara. “That’s why I was attracted to Cyara – I recognized a growing, financially healthy company led by an experienced team of innovators who are driving the success of the business by meeting the market demand for delivering elevated CX.”

The appointment of Dawar comes on the heels of Cyara’s announcement of 25% growth in SaaS bookings following the close of its 2021 fiscal year. And, Cyara’s leadership is thrilled to leverage Dawar’s expertise as he leads the charge on expanding Cyara’s product offerings and innovative new capabilities for customers around the world.

“Looking back at Cyara’s accomplishments throughout such turbulent times during a global pandemic makes me proud to have a team of leaders that share a unique vision of the future of CX,” said Alok Kulkarni, CEO of Cyara . “We’re thrilled to have Ajay join our team, and are looking forward to watching him apply his vast expertise surrounding product strategy at Cyara firsthand.”

Learn More About Cyara with Sugar Ray Leonard at Xchange 2021

On October 13 – 14, Cyara will host the 2021 Xchange Virtual Summit, a free, two-day premier CX-focused virtual conference featuring presentations, panel discussions, and sessions with CX industry legends and leaders, innovative peers, analysts and technology partners. The keynote presentation will be delivered by legendary sports icon, Olympic Champion and Hall of Famer, Sugar Ray Leonard, who will discuss how discipline, focus, preparation and innovation lead to success. Register for the 2021 Xchange Virtual Summit at the link here: https://xchange2021.cyara.com/.

Visit cyara.com for more information on Cyara and the Cyara Automated CX Assurance Platform.

About Cyara

As the world’s leading Automated CX Assurance platform provider, Cyara accelerates the delivery of flawless customer journeys across digital and voice channels while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. Every day, the most recognizable brands in the world trust the Cyara Platform to deliver customer smiles at scale. For more information, please visit cyara.com.

About Cyara Automated CX Assurance Platform

The Cyara Automated CX Assurance Platform is used by some of the world’s top brands to automate and accelerate testing of the CX they deliver, measure and optimize the quality of digital and voice channels, and then assure flawless omnichannel customer journeys from beginning to end. CX experts use Cyara’s cloud-based platform to define customer journeys that Cyara’s automated bots engage with by testing the network, applications, and even back-end data systems that power those journeys. Any issues that a customer may experience in how those journeys perform are identified so organizations can resolve them before they impact a customer.

Ajay Dawar Bio:

Ajay leads the global Product Development team at Cyara, which drives product strategy and constantly strives to innovate and improve product capabilities and user experiences. He is based in San Mateo, California.

Ajay holds over two decades of experience in product development at companies ranging from early stage startups to public enterprises, including Conga, EverString, Model N, Pivotlink, SpringCM, LucidEra, Venturi Wireless, and more. Throughout his career, he developed specializations in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), Customer Resource Management (CRM), Conversational AI, natural language processing (NLP), quality assurance, and customer service – making him a natural fit to further innovate and improve on Cyara’s Automated CX Assurance Platform and solutions.

Ajay holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from the University of Michigan, as well as a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Mumbai.

