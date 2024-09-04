Cvent Expands its Field Marketing Product Suite with Strategic Acquisition of Splash

Acquisition extends Cvent’s reach into the rapidly growing category of repeatable events trusted by marketers to generate awareness, create demand and grow revenue

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MarTech—Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, today announced that it has acquired Splash, an event marketing technology company. Splash’s easy-to-use platform empowers marketers to create on-brand, measurable, and repeatable event programs that drive pipeline and sales. 500+ leading organizations, including over 60 Fortune 1000 companies, rely on Splash for their event marketing needs. Together, the companies plan to continue investing in their products and serving their customers to accelerate event success.





As the second-largest marketing expenditure1 after online advertising, events are a cornerstone of effective marketing strategies, fueling lead generation and business growth. According to the recent Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Event Technology Platforms2 one of the “trends shaping the market for event technology platforms… [is the] growth of smaller, regional events.” Organizations increasingly use these field marketing events to maximize facetime with key customers and prospects. Cvent’s acquisition of Splash reflects its commitment to extending best-in-class event technology beyond centralized events teams and into the field with easy-to-use tools that increase engagement and drive pipeline.

Cvent’s acquisition of Splash further empowers marketers to:

Reach more buyers and grow their business with intuitive, powerful tools that streamline event registration, maximize attendance, and support the seamless execution of repeatable event programs.

Generate brand awareness and increase brand recall with cutting-edge event marketing templates and a customizable asset library, ensuring a consistent brand experience.

Measure event results, improve strategy, and increase sales velocity through robust reporting solutions and integrations with an organization’s existing MarTech stack.

“We admire Cvent’s long-time innovation and leadership in the meetings and events space especially as we see growing recognition of the importance of events among marketers and CMOs,” said Matthew Curry, Interim CEO of Splash. “For over a decade we have empowered marketers to create valuable, repeatable events through our powerful, intuitive tools. With Cvent, we look forward to accelerating event marketing success, making it more accessible, measurable, and impactful for businesses worldwide.”

“The technology-driven convergence of marketing and events is an exciting growth opportunity,” said Cvent CEO & Founder, Reggie Aggarwal. “Pairing Splash’s expertise in field marketing events with our robust event and marketing platform further strengthens our ability to empower marketers to create and execute on-brand, high-impact event programs that deliver real results.”

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with 4,800+ employees and ~22,000 customers worldwide as of December 31, 2023. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the event management lifecycle and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com.

About Splash

Splash, a global event marketing technology company, empowers everyone within an organization to host on-brand, measurable, repeatable, and compliant event marketing programs (live, hybrid, and virtual) and digital experiences at scale. Splash helps companies execute more impactful events through brand-compliant templates, real-time integrations, and deep insights into attendee engagement and event ROI. Using Splash, event professionals and teams can simplify their processes, amplify their brand, measure their results more effectively, and grow their event programs through a single, powerful platform. Visit www.splashthat.com to learn more.

1 AMEX Global Business Travel 2024 Global Meetings and Events Forecast

2 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Event Technology Platforms

