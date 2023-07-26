Cvent Excellence Award Winners Honored at Cvent CONNECT 2023

Winners represent a diverse mix of leading organizations and hotels that prove the powerful role technology plays in delivering more engaging experiences and driving positive results

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MarTech—Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, announced the winners of the 2023 Cvent Excellence Awards during the company’s annual customer and industry conference, Cvent CONNECT. The annual awards program, now in its 11th year, recognizes event, marketing and hospitality leaders from a diverse set of organizations who leverage Cvent technology in new and innovative ways to streamline processes, foster greater collaboration, deliver superior event experiences and drive positive business results. Winners were selected from hundreds of submissions and embody the best in their respective industries. Finalists and winners were recognized at a live in-person gala event on July 25 in Las Vegas at CAESARS FORUM. The event was also broadcast to a global virtual audience of meeting, events, and hospitality professionals.





“Each year, our Cvent Excellence Award nominees raise the bar and this year’s winners have embraced technology in innovative ways to take their organizations to the next level,” said Patrick Smith, chief marketing officer at Cvent. “These award-winning organizations, hotels, event professionals, and marketers have proven the critical role technology plays in today’s digital-first landscape to accelerate event programs and drive measurable results. All of us at Cvent extend a well-deserved congratulations and thank you to each of this year’s finalists and winners for further elevating not just their organizations, but the entire meetings and events industry.”

The 2023 winners are:

Marketing Mastermind | Best Marketing Strategy for Events



Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO)

Impact Icon | Best Use of Cvent to Create Meaningful Impact



Children’s Defense Fund

Power of the Platform – Single Event | Best Use of the Cvent Platform for a Single Event



Wolters Kluwer

Power of the Platform – Total Event Program | Best Use of the Cvent Platform across a Total Event Program



Astellas Pharma Inc.

Hybrid Hotshot | Best Hybrid Event Experiences



MedAxiom

Virtual Virtuoso | Best Virtual Event Experiences



Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

Ace of Spaces | Effectively Sourcing & Managing Venues to Create Exceptional In-Person Experiences



Apex Events

Pivotal Partner | Cvent Partner of the Year



Bishop-McCann

Cvent Rookie of the Year



Kimley-Horn

The Block Buster | Excellence and Ingenuity with Room-Block Bookings



Sonesta International Hotels

The Business Intelligencer | Outstanding Achievement in Hospitality Analytics



IHG Hotels & Resorts

The Group Game Changer | Best Group Sales and Marketing Strategy



Mohonk Mountain House

The Clever Collaborator | Seamless Collaboration with Cvent Event Diagramming



The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch

The Hometown Hero | Destination Marketing Excellence



Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board

Planners’ Choice | Delivering Unparalleled Planner Experiences



Sofitel New York

Cvent Superstars | Cvent Advocate of the Year



Olivia Figary | FUSION Performance Group



Ori Levy | HEI Hotels + Resorts

About The Cvent Excellence Awards

Each year, Cvent celebrates their customers through a prestigious awards program at their annual user conference, Cvent CONNECT. The organizations, event planning teams, marketers, and hoteliers recognized have established themselves as thought-leaders within the meetings, events, and hospitality space. Winners are recognized in front of thousands of industry professionals each year during Cvent CONNECT, and their work is highlighted throughout the year through case studies and thought leadership content. To learn more, please visit www.cvent.com/excellence-awards/.

About Cvent

Cvent is an industry-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,800 employees and 21,000+ customers worldwide. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the entire event management process and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Contacts

Cvent



Erica Stoltenberg, 571-378-6240



estoltenberg@cvent.com