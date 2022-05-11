Home Business Wire CVD Equipment to Announce 2022 First Quarter Results
Business Wire

CVD Equipment to Announce 2022 First Quarter Results

di Business Wire

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV), a leading provider of chemical vapor deposition systems, announced today that it will release its 2022 first quarter results after markets close on Monday May 16, 2022. CVD Management will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) that day.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial toll free (877) 407-2991 or International (201) 389-0925. A telephone replay will be available for 7 days. To access the replay, dial (877) 660-6853 or international (201) 612-7415. The replay passcode is 13729881.

A live and archived webcast of the call will also be available on the company’s website at www.cvdequipment.com/events. The archived webcast will be available at the same location approximately two hours following the end of the live event.

About CVD Equipment Corporation

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications. This equipment is used by its customers to research, design, and manufacture these materials or coatings for aerospace engine components, medical implants, semiconductors, battery nanomaterials, solar cells, smart glass, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, LEDs, MEMS, and other applications. Through its application laboratory, the Company provides process development support and process startup assistance with the focus on enabling tomorrow’s technologies™. It’s wholly owned subsidiary CVD Materials Corporation provides advanced materials and metal surface treatments and coatings to serve demanding applications in the electronic, biomedical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, and many other industrial markets.

Contacts

CVD Equipment Corporation

Thomas McNeill, EVP & CFO

Phone: (631) 981-7081

Fax: (631) 981-7095

email: investorrelations@cvdequipment.com

Articoli correlati

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. Announces Significant Increase in Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Revenues and Earnings

Business Wire Business Wire -
EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (“IS&S” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISSC) today announced its financial results for...
Continua a leggere

AppLovin Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin” or “we”), a leading marketing platform, today announced financial results for...
Continua a leggere

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. to Present at MoffettNathanson’s Media and Communications Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: STRY) (the “Company” or “Starry”), a licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. Announces Significant Increase in Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Revenues...

Business Wire