CVD Equipment Corporation Receives Order for 9 Silicon Carbide PVT Systems for High-Power Electronics

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV), a leading provider of chemical vapor deposition systems, announced today that it has received an order for nine (9) Physical Vapor Transport (PVT) systems. The systems will be used to grow Silicon Carbide (SiC) material which is subsequently processed into wafers to support high power electronics applications. The systems are scheduled to ship in the second half of 2022. This order is in addition to the order for 6 PVT tools that was previously announced in Q4 2021.

SiC circuits are in demand for the rapidly expanding power electronics market as applications push toward the “electrification of everything”. The Electric Vehicle Industry is driving the transition from Silicon-based power electronics to SiC, to increase the efficiency and range of such vehicles while increasing the power density of control electronics and enabling faster charging times. Applications for SiC circuits within the transportation sector also include electrified trains, ships, and aircraft electric propulsion systems. Renewable energy applications such as solar photovoltaics and wind energy will benefit from SiC circuitry by minimizing conversion losses and increasing overall energy efficiency. SiC is also expected to impact the telecommunications market including 5G wireless devices as SiC enables smaller, lighter circuits than can withstand higher voltages than Silicon and have reduced requirements for thermal management.

“The demand for SiC devices for high power electronics continues to accelerate for electric vehicles, energy and industrial applications. We are committed to establishing a leadership role in manufacturing high quality SiC production systems and proud to support our customers and stakeholders in this fast-growing market,” said Emmanuel Lakios, President and CEO of CVD Equipment Corporation.

About CVD Equipment Corporation



CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications. This equipment is used by its customers to research, design, and manufacture these materials or coatings for aerospace engine components, medical implants, semiconductors, battery nanomaterials, solar cells, smart glass, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, LEDs, MEMS, and other applications. Through its application laboratory, the Company provides process development support and process startup assistance with the focus on enabling tomorrow’s technologies™. It’s wholly owned subsidiary CVD Materials Corporation provides advanced materials and metal surface treatments and coatings to serve demanding applications in the electronic, biomedical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, and many other industrial markets.

