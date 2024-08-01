Home Business Wire .CV Domain Opens Up to Billions In The Curriculum Vitae World
.CV TLD Name Now Available for Internet Branding, Resumes, and Profiles

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#101domain–Internet users can now select .CV as a top-level domain name for their profiles and personal brands. The .CV domain, an acronym for curriculum vitae (course of one’s life), is the universally recognized term for resumes and professional summaries worldwide.


The .CV domain is available globally through a partnership between OlaCV, a US company, and ARME, the Cape Verde domain regulator. Domains are available from leading registrars, resume builders, and platforms, such as 101domain.com, marcaria.com, namesilo.com, and safenames.net.

Ope Awoyemi, President of OlaCV, highlighted the extensive potential of the .CV domain. “CV is a term used by professionals in Canada, Europe, Africa, India, and China. Combined, these markets have professional workforces and populations nearing 3.5 billion people, representing a significant addressable market,” said OlaCV President Ope Awoyemi.

The .CV domain aims to create an ecosystem around digital identity, profiles, and credentials. Awoyemi, a serial entrepreneur who founded Jobberman and Whogohost and held leadership positions with Indeed, envisions .CV as more than just a domain name.

The move to globalize .CV follows successful initiatives that have led to wide scale adoption of other country TLDs. For instance, Tuvalu’s .TV domain and Anguilla’s .AI domain have become lucrative assets, contributing significantly to their respective economies through registration fees.

OlaCV is backed by Fast Forward Venture Studio, where Ope Awoyemi is a General Partner. The .CV domains are now available for purchase on multiple registrar platforms.

For more information or to register your .CV domain, connect with OlaCV and visit the leading domain registrars and platforms now offering this option: 101domain.com, marcaria.com, namesilo.com, and safenames.net.

Contacts

marketing@ola.cv

