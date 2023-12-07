Customers Receive Faster Delivery of Energy-Efficient Structured Ceramic Packing from Knight Material Technologies

Automated Robotic Line to Increase Manufacturing Capacity

CANTON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Knight Material Technologies (KMT), located in Canton, Ohio, has expanded its production capacity by installing an automated robotic line. The addition of robotic automation is one of the many initiatives the company has taken in the past year to meet increasing customer demand for KMT’s structured packing media used in corrosive and high-temperature applications found in industrial plants and towers.





The first production from the new line includes FLEXERAMIC® structured packing media used in heat transfer, particularly in regenerative thermal oxidizers (RTOs). Next, the five-unit line will be used to manufacture other variations of FLEXERAMIC used in mass transfer chemical processing applications. FLEXERAMIC’s unique, proprietary design consists of geometrically arranged corrugated sheets that far outperform competitive products. It offers an improvement over random saddle media, including lower pressure drop and significant savings in production energy costs.

“Nowhere else is structured ceramic packing made in a fully automated, robotic line,” stated Kevin Brooks, president of KMT.

“The addition of robotic automation is a ground-breaking innovation for our company and the industry. The automated line excels in uniformity by replicating the exact same movements every time, producing a higher quality product with less burrs or flashing. The superior quality and doubled production volume will bring a superior product to our customers with faster delivery times.”

The new automated line is the second significant capital investment the company has made this year. In February, KMT expanded its production capacity by installing a new roller hearth kiln, a continuous, fast-firing kiln that excels at uniform production standards and throughput. Together, the two technologies will bring higher volumes along with greater consistency and reliability in replicating the same quality in every batch.

About Knight Material Technologies: Founded in 1910, Knight Material Technologies (KMT) designs, installs, services and manufactures custom acid-resistant linings used in highly corrosive processes for the chemical and mining industries worldwide. Headquartered in East Canton, OH, the company sells products in more than 40 countries, with sales offices in Australia and Chile and a fabrication shop in Baytown, Texas. In addition, KMT produces industry-leading ceramic packing media for chemical process and regenerative thermal oxidation systems with customers in a wide range of industrial applications. Learn about KMT: www.KnightMaterials.com.

Click below to view a high resolution image:

https://www.brandcepts.com/knight/robot_hr.jpg

Contacts

Mark Golla



234.255.0320



mark.golla@knightmaterials.com