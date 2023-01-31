Customers Love Vyond: 35 New Awards from G2

Video Creation Software Company Earns a Record Number of Awards from B2B Software Reviewers – Including Enterprise ‘Leader’ and ‘Best Results’ Overall

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vyond, the leader in AI-powered video creation, today announced that it has earned 35 awards from G2, a popular B2B software review site, as part of its Winter 2023 awards.

G2 compares the best business software and services based on user ratings and social data, and utilizes collective, authentic knowledge – incorporating peer-to-peer, customer-driven reviews – to help buyers find the right solutions for their business needs. Users rated Vyond highly across numerous categories as part of G2’s Winter 2023 awards, bestowing the company with the following honors:

#1 in Results, Implementation, and Usability – the top spot in three Animation categories and awards for “Best Results,” “Best Usability,” “Most Implementable,” “Fastest Implementation,” and “Users Most Likely to Recommend”

– the top spot in three Animation categories and awards for “Best Results,” “Best Usability,” “Most Implementable,” “Fastest Implementation,” and “Users Most Likely to Recommend” Five (5) Enterprise category awards – including “Leader” awards, as well as “Best Support” and “High Performer” honors

– including “Leader” awards, as well as “Best Support” and “High Performer” honors Ten (10) Overall “Leader” awards – including the “Leader” award for Animation, Content Creation, Video Editing, and Presentation; as well as “Momentum Leader” for Animation, Presentation, and Video Editing

Vyond was also an overall winner in the “Users Love Us” category. According to CEO Gary Lipkowitz, these latest G2 awards illustrate how its relentless focus on customer success makes Vyond even more relevant and compelling in today’s economic climate. “Our company has done so well because Vyond helps enterprise customers meet their learning and development objectives with AI-powered video that engages and educates, while remaining cost-efficient,” he said. “Our team is absolutely thrilled with these latest awards from G2 because they’re real customer rankings. I want to thank our customers and partners for their support as we continue to define the video-based learning sector.”

More details on Vyond’s G2 awards can be found here.

About Vyond

Vyond is the leader in AI-powered video creation. Over 65% of the Fortune 500, tens of thousands of SMBs, and millions of end users use Vyond to communicate better with their employees, customers, and communities with animated video. Vyond Studio is the leader in hundreds of verified customer reviews on G2, Capterra, and GetApp. The company has offices in Silicon Valley, Chicago, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Thailand. Visit vyond.com.

Contacts

Shannon Latta



Vyond Communications



shannon.latta@vyond.com

(415) 297-1488