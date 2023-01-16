<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Customers in UK & Europe Poised for Elevated Experience With New Leadership at Xoxoday

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Compass–Xoxoday, a global SaaS Fintech company at the forefront of building rewards, incentives, loyalty, and engagement infrastructure for businesses, has recently onboarded veteran Stephen Humphreys as Business Head, UK & Europe to elevate customer experience with a glocal approach, scale the business, and further its global ambitions.

In a career spanning over 35 years, Stephen has successfully founded and led multiple businesses across Europe, USA, and EMEA with multi-regional and global operations. Closely associated with SaaS businesses, he has rich experience in customer, channel, and employee engagement through loyalty, incentives, online L&D, content and digital marketing.

Customers regionally and globally will benefit from Stephen’s experience that strategically aligns with Xoxoday’s technology infrastructure to enhance their 3 SaaS offerings – Empuls for employee engagement, Plum for customer rewards, and Compass for incentive compensation and commissions management for sales and channel partners. This follows a string of strategic hires across geographies as Xoxoday aims to elevate business experiences by integrating cross-border best practices with a localized approach to driving customer solutions.

Speaking on the company’s vision, Sumit Khandelwal, Co-Founder, Xoxoday, stated, “Our growth strategy is people strategy. In times of product-led growth, we get all our momentum from people-led growth. With his business transformation expertise and market acumen, Stephen is well-placed to lead strategic initiatives that will generate the right momentum we need to deliver on our mission to make growth stories rewarding for businesses worldwide.”

Commenting on this new journey, Stephen Humphreys, Business Head, UK & Europe, Xoxoday said, “I’m excited by Xoxoday’s ambitions of becoming a dominant global force in the rewards, engagement, and loyalty business. While the industry and macroeconomic context of the region are challenging, they’re an opportunity to reinvent ourselves to take the next leap of growth. I look forward to closely collaborating with global teams to ensure customer success and business growth.

About Xoxoday

Xoxoday is a rapidly growing fintech SaaS firm that propels business growth while focusing on human motivation. Backed by Giift and Apis Partners Growth Fund II, Xoxoday offers a suite of three products – Plum, Empuls, and Compass. Xoxoday works with 5,000+ clients across 100+ countries and 80 million+ end-users. Xoxoday is a 400+ strong team with nine global offices across USA, UK, Ireland, UAE, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Nigeria.

