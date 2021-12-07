Customer Experience Elevated: TEKsystems Global Services and Best Western® Hotels & Resorts Extend Partnership

New agreement aims to deliver application transformation, support business innovation

HANOVER, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TEKsystems Global Services®, a global provider of technology, business and talent solutions for more than 80% of the Fortune 500, today announced a new multi-year agreement with Best Western® Hotels & Resorts (BWHR) to continue executing a full-service application transformation and management program. TEKsystems will continue to partner with BWHR’s technology management team through its local Phoenix delivery center, national presence, and international solution centers.

The Power of Real Partnership

As a company with full-stack expertise and global scale, TEKsystems Global Services will continue to elevate and support BWHR’s customer experiences and digital capabilities, while driving business growth and maximizing return on technology investment to BWHR’s hoteliers. Leveraging a global delivery model, TEKsystems will continue to lead critical business and technology innovation initiatives that include supporting BWHR’s 45 business applications, including new feature development, testing and production for their most critical applications. TEKsystems will also continue supporting BWHR’s portfolio and strategic planning efforts and Agile/SLDC processes to further advance their digital transformation.

“TEKsystems Global Services aligns perfectly with our technology management team and organizational culture,” said Harold Dibler, vice president of technology management at BWHR. “They deliver value and speed through their global delivery model, along with continuous process improvement that is well-positioned to meet and exceed the goals of our business. They enhance our ability to quickly respond to changing customer and market conditions, while increasing our return on technology spend and maximizing our investment. TEKsystems is passionate about their clients’ success, and we are excited to extend our long-term partnership.”

TEKsystems Global Services’ track record of successful partnership with BWHR includes supporting the successful migration of select business applications to Amazon Web Services (AWS). Deployment of a scalable, cost-effective, secure, and reliable cloud services solution on AWS is the latest step in BWHR’s journey to digital transformation, driving increased agility, innovation, and overall customer satisfaction for member hotels. As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, TEKsystems covers the full spectrum of AWS initiatives, including design, migration and implementation, adoption and improvement, continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), infrastructure as code, lean Agile, and more.

Accelerating Business Transformation across Arizona

TEKsystems Global Services is a proven leader in guiding Arizona businesses in their technology transformation strategy and implementation. The company currently employs over 1,110 people in the greater Phoenix and Tucson areas. With new investments and partnerships with local organizations such as ARIZONA@WORK, the Arizona Corporate Council on Veteran’s Careers, the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA), and the Arizona Technology Council (AZTC), TEKsystems continues to develop successful strategies for the region’s leading companies across multiple industries.

“We are excited that BWHR, a Phoenix-based company and driving force in hospitality, has once again decided to partner with TEKsystems Global Services, a provider of full-stack technology services with a strong physical presence in Arizona,” said Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “Digital transformation is key to elevating customer experience and growing market share through innovative ways of working. This agreement offers yet another example of technology and innovation happening in the state.”

“As a global hospitality brand, BWHR understands that competing in today’s rapidly-changing market requires drawing a straight line between technology and better business outcomes,” said Denny Sikkila, area director for TEKsystems Global Services. “With a global presence and five solution centers, we have a breadth of resources we can bring to bear, including real-world expertise to solving technology, business and talent challenges. Throughout the evolution of our relationship with BWHR, we have served as consultative partners on their mission to accelerate digital and application transformation. We look forward to continuing our work by developing outcome-based IT solutions across applications, network, infrastructure, and security.”

About TEKsystems and TEKsystems Global Services

We’re TEKsystems. We accelerate business transformation for our customers. We bring real-world expertise to solve complex technology, business and talent challenges—across the globe. We’re a team of 80,000 strong, working with over 6,000 customers, including 80% of the Fortune 500 across North America, Europe and Asia, who partner with us for our scale, full-stack capabilities and speed. We’re strategic thinkers, hands-on collaborators, helping customers capitalize on change. We’re building tomorrow by delivering business outcomes and driving positive impacts in our global communities. TEKsystems is an Allegis Group company. Learn more at TEKsystems.com.

About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts:

Best Western Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand within the BWH Hotel Group® global network. With 18 brands and approximately 4,700 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*, BWH Hotel Group suits the needs of developers and guests in every market. Brands include Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western®, Vīb®, GLō®, Aiden®, Sadie®, BW Premier Collection® and BW Signature Collection®. Through acquisition, WorldHotelsTM Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive and WorldHotels Crafted collections are also offered. Completing the portfolio is SureStay®, SureStay Plus®, SureStay Collection® and SureStay Studio® franchises**. For more information visit www.bestwestern.com, www.bestwesterndevelopers.com, www.worldhotels.com and www.surestay.com.

* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

**All Best Western, WorldHotels and SureStay branded hotels are independently owned and operated.

About the Arizona Commerce Authority:

The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) is the state’s leading economic development organization with a streamlined mission to grow and strengthen Arizona’s economy. The ACA uses a three-pronged approach to advance the overall economy: attract, expand, create – attract out-of-state companies to establish operations in Arizona; work with existing companies to expand their business in Arizona and beyond; and help entrepreneurs create new Arizona businesses in targeted industries. For more information, please visit azcommerce.com and follow the ACA on Twitter at @azcommerce.

Contacts

Kara Moran



Phone: 410.540.3050



Email: media@TEKsystems.com