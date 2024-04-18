Home Business Wire Custom Truck One Source to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Business Wire

Custom Truck One Source to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

di Business Wire

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) today announced it will release first quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on Thursday, May 2, 2024.


Management will discuss the results on a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 2, 2024. The webcast and a presentation of financial information will be available at investors.customtruck.com. To listen by phone, please dial 1-800 715-9871 or 1-646-307-1963 and provide the operator with conference ID 2976854. A replay of the call will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 9, 2024, by dialing 1-800-770-2030 or 1-609-800-9909 and entering passcode 2976854.

ABOUT CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE

Custom Truck One Source is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America, with a differentiated “one-stop-shop” business model. The Company offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. The Company’s coast-to-coast rental fleet of more than 10,300 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories. For more information, please visit customtruck.com.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT
Brian Perman, Vice President, Investor Relations

816-723-7906

investors@customtruck.com

Articoli correlati

AV’s Switchblade 300 Selected for U.S. Marine Corps’ Organic Precision Fires-Light Program

Business Wire Business Wire -
The Switchblade 300 Block 20 system is battle-proven and production-ready to support Marine InfantryARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AVAV #loiteringmunition--AeroVironment (AV) was...
Continua a leggere

AMCON Distributing Company Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMCON Distributing Company (“AMCON” or “the Company”) (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha, Nebraska based Convenience and Foodservice...
Continua a leggere

Inseego Voluntarily Pays-off and Terminates Asset-Backed Loan Facility to Improve Capital Structure Flexibility and Meaningfully Reduce Financing Costs

Business Wire Business Wire -
Elimination of restrictive borrowing facility provides for more efficient debt capacity and cash managementSAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG)...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php