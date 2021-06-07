Curtiss-Wright Awarded Contract by Lockheed Martin to Upgrade U.S. Navy Seahawk Helicopter Mission and Flight Management Computers to Meet New Battlefield Threats

DAVIDSON, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that it was awarded a contract by Lockheed Martin to provide its Modular Open System Approach (MOSA) computers and video processing modules to upgrade the Mission Computer and Flight Management Computer (MC/FMC) on the U.S. Navy’s fleet of Sikorsky MH-60R/S Seahawk helicopters. The initial contract is valued at $24 million, with an estimated lifetime value of $70 million.

“We are very proud to have been selected by Lockheed Martin to provide our rugged commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) technologies to support the upgrade of the U.S. Navy’s MH-60R/S Seahawk helicopter fleet,” said Lynn M. Bamford, President and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “Curtiss-Wright’s selection on this upgrade program is representative of our technology leadership in MOSA-based rugged COTS modules, and our ability to rapidly and cost-effectively modernize legacy military platforms with open-standards solutions.”

Under the contract, Curtiss-Wright is providing Lockheed Martin with rugged single board computers and video processing modules. The modules result from Curtiss-Wright’s Modified COTS program, which enables system integrators to upgrade individual modules in their legacy systems without having to replace the entire system, significantly speeding delivery of advanced technology to the warfighter. Shipments began in December 2020.

The MH-60R/S MC/FMC upgrade will bring advanced display graphics capabilities to this important helicopter platform, providing compatibility with existing imaging and display systems and offering enhanced capabilities for future imaging sensors and high-resolution displays. The modules also enable integration of Curtiss-Wright’s enhanced Trusted and Secure Computing features to ensure system resiliency and secure operation in response to cyber attacks.

About the Sikorsky MH-60 Seahawk

The Sikorsky SH-60/MH-60 Seahawk, a twin turboshaft engine, multi-mission U.S. Navy helicopter based on the U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk, is a member of the Sikorsky S-70 family. Able to deploy aboard any air-capable frigate, destroyer, cruiser, fast combat support ship, amphibious assault ship, or aircraft carrier, the Seahawk can handle anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASUW), naval special warfare (NSW) insertion, search and rescue (SAR), combat search and rescue (CSAR), vertical replenishment (VERTREP), and medical evacuation (MEDEVAC).

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the Aerospace and Defense markets, and to the Commercial markets including Power, Process and General Industrial. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,200 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

NAVAIR Public Release 2021-376 Distribution Statement A – “Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited”​

