CURO Group Holdings Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

WICHITA, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) (“CURO” or the “Company”), a tech-enabled, omni-channel consumer finance company serving a full spectrum of non-prime and prime consumers in the U.S. and Canada, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“With our strategic transformations completed, we are very pleased to end the third quarter with close to $1.9 billion of gross loans receivable across our three lines of business. These loans, which are more than double the same period last year, are longer duration, better credit quality and more resilient than our legacy portfolios,” said Don Gayhardt, CURO’s Chief Executive Officer. “Excluding the loans associated with our purchase of First Heritage and the sale of our legacy business, we grew our gross loans receivables by 10% sequentially in constant currency.”

“Macroeconomic headwinds have continued to pressure our results on three fonts — benchmark interest rate increases, Canadian to U.S. dollar weakening and credit trends normalizing to pre-pandemic levels. We have begun taking actions — primarily to reduce ongoing operating expenses — that we expect will yield meaningful results beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022 and throughout 2023 to counterbalance these macroeconomic factors.”

Summarized Financial Information (in thousands, unaudited) Revenue Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Change $ Change % Legacy U.S. Direct Lending (Divested) (1) $ 10,581 $ 126,990 $ (116,409 ) (92 )% US Direct Lending 96,849 4,684 92,165 1968 % Canada Direct Lending 78,979 66,190 12,789 19 % Canada POS 27,711 11,416 16,295 143 % Total Revenue $ 214,120 $ 209,280 $ 4,840 2 % Loans Receivable Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 Change $ Change % Legacy U.S. Direct Lending (Divested) (1) $ — $ 201,364 $ 217,053 $ (201,364 ) (100 )% US Direct Lending 739,100 527,998 11,539 211,102 40 % Canada Direct Lending 465,057 467,555 390,824 (2,498 ) (1 )% Canada POS 690,270 627,163 302,349 63,107 10 % Total Loans Receivable $ 1,894,427 $ 1,824,080 $ 921,765 $ 70,347 4 % NCO Rates Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 Legacy U.S. Direct Lending (Divested) (1) 3.5 % 23.8 % 19.8 % US Direct Lending 3.9 % 5.0 % ** Canada Direct Lending 5.9 % 5.0 % 3.3 % Canada POS 0.9 % 0.6 % 0.7 % Consolidated NCO Rates 3.3 % 6.0 % 7.3 % (1) Loans receivable and NCO rates for Legacy U.S. Direct Lending (Divested) represents gross combined loans receivable for the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business. Gross combined loans receivable is a non-GAAP metric which represents gross loans receivable plus loans originated by third-party lenders which are Guaranteed by the Company. Legacy U.S. Direct Lending (Divested) revenue represents revenue related to gross combined loans receivable. ** Not meaningful

Consolidated Summary Results

We reported Net income of $25.7 million ($0.63 earnings per share) and Adjusted net loss of $11.9 million ($0.29 adjusted loss per share) on total revenue of $214.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared with Net loss of $42.0 million ($1.02 per share) and Adjusted net income of $6.4 million ($0.15 adjusted diluted earnings per share) on total revenue of $209.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

On July 8, 2022, the Company completed the sale of our Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business to Community Choice Financial for $345.0 million, resulting in a gain on sale of business of $68.4 million recorded in the third quarter of 2022. On July 13, 2022, we completed the acquisition of First Heritage Credit, LLC (“First Heritage”), a consumer lender that provides near-prime installment loans along with customary opt-in insurance and other financial products, for $140.0 million in cash. On December 27, 2021, we closed the acquisition of Heights Finance, a consumer finance company that provides Installment loans and offers customary opt-in insurance and other financial products or a total purchase price of $360.0 million ($335.0 million in cash plus $25.0 million in stock). The completion of these transactions completed our strategic transition into longer term, higher balance and lower rate credit products.

The improvement in Net income in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 was primarily driven by (i) the $68.4 million Gain on sale of business recorded in the third quarter resulting from the completion of the divestiture of our Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business in July 2022, (ii) a $11.4 million adjustment to the fair value of contingent consideration recorded in connection with our acquisition of Flexiti, and (iii) in the third quarter of 2021, a $40.2 million loss on the extinguishment and refinancing of our former senior notes (“8.25% Senior Secured Notes”), partially offset by a year-over-year $24.3 million increase in interest expense in the third quarter of 2022. The increase in interest expense in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 was driven by (i) an increase in benchmark rates on variable rate debt, (ii) Senior Notes issued to fund in part our Heights Finance acquisition, and (iii) increased non-recourse asset-backed lending (ABL) borrowing to support organic loan growth and acquired portfolios.

Below are additional highlights of our performance this year:

Revenue and Net Revenue Revenue increased $4.8 million, or 2.3%, year over year, primarily driven by revenue growth in Canada POS Lending and Canada Direct Lending of 142.7% and 19.3%, respectively, and revenue related to the Heights Finance and First Heritage acquisitions. U.S. revenue declined 18.4% primarily as a result of the July 2022 divestiture of our Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business. The strategic mix shift from the divested Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business’ high-cost, short-term lending to the longer-duration, lower risk consumer finance acquisitions, also affected the relationship between loan growth and revenue growth. Sequentially, revenue decreased $90.3 million, or 29.7%, driven by the July 2022 divestiture of our Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net revenue decreased $2.8 million, or 2.1%, year over year, and $39.1 million, or 22.4%, sequentially primarily driven by lower revenue attributable to our strategic change in product mix and the additional provision for loan losses driven by loan growth.

Loans Receivable Year-over-year growth in Gross loans receivable of $1,012.1 million, or 114.7%, was primarily driven by an increase of $549.9 million due to the acquisitions of Heights Finance and First Heritage offset by the sale of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business, as well as increases of $387.9 million for Canada POS Lending and $74.2 million for Canada Direct Lending. Sequential loan growth in Gross loans receivable of $113.6 million, or 6.4% was primarily due to growth in Canada POS Lending of $63.1 million, or 10.1%, and growth in U.S. Lending of $53.0 million, or 7.7%, primarily due to the acquisition of First Heritage offset by the sale of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business.

NCOs and Delinquency Metrics Consolidated quarterly NCO rates improved by 396 bps, and consolidated 31+ past due rates decreased 332 bps year over year, respectively, primarily attributable to mix shift from (i) the relative growth of Canada POS Lending, (ii) the acquisition of Heights Finance and First Heritage, and (iii) the sale of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business, all of which shifts our loan portfolio mix to lower loss-rate products. Sequentially, consolidated quarterly NCO rates improved by 266 bps, and consolidated 31+ past-due rates decreased by 592 bps, respectively, largely driven by loan growth in (i) U.S. Direct Lending and Canada POS Lending, which have lower NCO rates, in addition to the sale of Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business, which was a higher expected loss-rate product.

Other Highlights on July 13, 2022, concurrently with the closing of the First Heritage acquisition, we entered into a new $225.0 million non-recourse revolving warehouse facility to replace First Heritage’s incumbent lender’s facility and to finance future loans originated by First Heritage. On July 15, 2022, we entered into a new $425.0 million non-recourse revolving warehouse facility to replace the incumbent lender’s facility and finance future loans originated by Heights Finance. On September 29, 2022, we amended the existing Flexiti credit facility to increase the borrowing capacity from C$500 million to C$535 million and extended its maturity to September 29, 2025.



Results of Consolidated Operations

Beginning January 1, 2022, we began reporting “Interest and fees revenue,” “Insurance premiums and commissions” and “Other revenue” in place of our previously reported “Revenue” on our Statements of Operations. Prior period presentations have been revised to conform to the current period presentation.

Table 1 – Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Change $ Change % 2022 2021 Change $ Change % Revenue Interest and fees revenue $ 180,515 $ 190,629 $ (10,114 ) (5.3 ) % 723,802 539,155 184,647 34.2 % Insurance premiums and commissions 24,746 12,599 12,147 96.4 % 61,659 36,021 25,638 71.2 % Other revenue 8,859 6,052 2,807 46.4 % 23,259 18,348 4,911 26.8 % Total revenue 214,120 209,280 4,840 2.3 % 808,720 593,524 215,196 36.3 % Provision for losses 78,399 70,718 7,681 10.9 % 305,476 152,028 153,448 # Net revenue 135,721 138,562 (2,841 ) (2.1 ) % 503,244 441,496 61,748 14.0 % Operating Expenses Salaries and benefits 53,413 62,110 (8,697 ) (14.0 ) % 215,569 175,347 40,222 22.9 % Occupancy 12,827 13,732 (905 ) (6.6 ) % 47,371 41,862 5,509 13.2 % Advertising 5,244 9,697 (4,453 ) (45.9 ) % 28,451 24,824 3,627 14.6 % Direct operations 11,729 14,883 (3,154 ) (21.2 ) % 52,296 40,552 11,744 29.0 % Depreciation and amortization 9,499 7,285 2,214 30.4 % 27,985 19,685 8,300 42.2 % Other operating expense 23,646 14,851 8,795 59.2 % 58,809 45,020 13,789 30.6 % Total operating expenses 116,358 122,558 (6,200 ) (5.1 ) % 430,481 347,290 83,191 24.0 % Other expense (income) Interest expense 50,149 25,805 24,344 94.3 % 130,683 68,784 61,899 90.0 % Loss (income) from equity method investment 2,309 1,582 727 46.0 % 2,053 (676 ) 2,729 # Gain from equity method investment — — — # — (135,387 ) 135,387 # Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,702 40,206 (36,504 ) (90.8 ) % 3,702 40,206 (36,504 ) (90.8 ) % (Gain) loss on change in fair value of contingent consideration (11,355 ) 3,825 (15,180 ) # (7,605 ) 3,825 (11,430 ) # Gain on sale of business (68,443 ) — (68,443 ) # (68,443 ) — (68,443 ) # Total other (income) expense (23,638 ) 71,418 (95,056 ) # 60,390 (23,248 ) 83,638 # Income (loss) before income taxes 43,001 (55,414 ) 98,415 # 12,373 117,454 (105,081 ) (89.5 ) % Provision (benefit) for income taxes 17,348 (13,375 ) 30,723 # 11,464 29,241 (17,777 ) (60.8 ) % Net income (loss) $ 25,653 $ (42,039 ) $ 67,692 # $ 909 $ 88,213 $ (87,304 ) (99.0 ) % # – Variance greater than 100% or not meaningful

Table 2 – Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) September 30, 2022



(unaudited) December 31, 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,683 $ 63,179 Restricted cash 144,020 98,896 Gross loans receivable 1,894,427 1,548,318 Less: Allowance for loan losses (102,743 ) (87,560 ) Loans receivable, net 1,791,684 1,460,758 Income taxes receivable 13,469 31,774 Prepaid expenses and other 65,167 42,038 Property and equipment, net 37,402 54,635 Investment in Katapult 25,848 27,900 Right of use asset – operating leases 64,683 116,300 Deferred tax assets 31,986 15,639 Goodwill 424,292 429,792 Intangibles, net 120,345 109,930 Other assets 12,774 9,755 Total Assets $ 2,777,353 $ 2,460,596 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 66,723 $ 121,434 Deferred revenue 25,111 21,649 Lease liability – operating leases 66,370 122,431 Contingent consideration related to acquisition 15,770 26,508 Income taxes payable — 680 Accrued interest 18,048 34,974 Liability for losses on CSO lender-owned consumer loans — 6,908 Debt 2,449,316 1,945,793 Other long-term liabilities 11,563 13,845 Deferred tax liabilities — 6,044 Total Liabilities $ 2,652,901 $ 2,300,266 Total Stockholders’ Equity 124,452 160,330 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,777,353 $ 2,460,596

Table 3 – Consolidated Revenue by Product and Segment The following table summarizes revenue by product related to our business lines. Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (in thousands, unaudited) U.S. Canada Direct Lending Canada POS Lending Total % of Total U.S. Canada Direct Lending Canada POS Lending Total % of Total Revolving LOC $ 2,210 $ 50,251 $ 24,575 $ 77,036 36.0 % $ 27,377 $ 40,239 $ 10,646 $ 78,262 37.4 % Installment 90,834 12,645 — 103,479 48.3 % 101,036 11,331 — 112,367 53.7 % Total interest and fees 93,044 62,896 24,575 180,515 84.3 % 128,413 51,570 10,646 190,629 91.1 % Insurance premiums and commissions 9,986 14,045 715 24,746 11.6 % — 12,506 93 12,599 6.0 % Other revenue 4,400 2,038 2,421 8,859 4.1 % 3,261 2,114 677 6,052 2.9 % Total revenue $ 107,430 $ 78,979 $ 27,711 $ 214,120 100.0 % $ 131,674 $ 66,190 $ 11,416 $ 209,280 100.0 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (in thousands, unaudited) U.S. Canada Direct Lending Canada POS Lending Total % of Total U.S. Canada Direct Lending Canada POS Lending Total % of Total Revolving LOC $ 57,269 $ 143,296 $ 64,077 $ 264,642 32.7 % $ 78,391 $ 112,057 $ 18,585 $ 209,033 35.2 % Installment 423,537 35,623 — 459,160 56.8 % 297,803 32,319 — 330,122 55.6 % Total interest and fees 480,806 178,919 64,077 723,802 89.5 % 376,194 144,376 18,585 539,155 90.8 % Insurance premiums and commissions 19,310 40,988 1,361 61,659 7.6 % — 35,753 268 36,021 6.1 % Other revenue 11,424 6,100 5,735 23,259 2.9 % 10,766 6,381 1,201 18,348 3.1 % Total revenue $ 511,540 $ 226,007 $ 71,173 $ 808,720 100.0 % $ 386,960 $ 186,510 $ 20,054 $ 593,524 100.0 %

Table 4 – Consolidated Loans Receivable The following table presents our gross loans receivables. With the sale of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business, we no longer guarantee loans originated by third-party lenders through CSO programs. As of (in thousands, unaudited) September 30,



2022 June 30,



2022 March 31,



2022 December 31,



2021 September 30,



2021 U.S. Revolving LOC $ — $ 58,471 $ 49,077 $ 52,532 $ 51,196 Installment – Company Owned 739,100 627,651 589,652 609,413 137,987 Canada Direct Lending Revolving LOC 439,117 442,738 424,485 402,405 366,509 Installment 25,940 24,817 23,578 24,792 24,315 Canada POS Lending Revolving LOC 690,270 627,163 541,776 459,176 302,349 Company Owned gross loans receivable $ 1,894,427 $ 1,780,840 $ 1,628,568 $ 1,548,318 $ 882,356 Gross loans receivable Guaranteed by the Company — 51,323 44,420 46,317 43,422 Gross combined loans receivable (1) $ 1,894,427 $ 1,832,163 $ 1,672,988 $ 1,594,635 $ 925,778 (1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release for definition and more information.

Segment Analysis

The following tables provide a summary of segment operating (loss) income and portfolio performance for the segment and period indicated.

Table 5 – Summary of Segment Operating (Loss) Income Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) U.S. Canada Direct Lending Canada POS Lending U.S. Canada Direct Lending Canada POS Lending Total revenue $ 107,430 $ 78,979 $ 27,711 $ 131,674 $ 66,190 $ 11,416 Provision for losses 32,073 32,947 13,379 48,430 14,003 8,285 Net revenue 75,357 46,032 14,332 83,244 52,187 3,131 Total operating expenses 76,067 26,773 13,518 84,074 26,003 12,481 Non-recourse interest expense 11,226 7,237 11,700 2,598 2,529 3,880 Recourse interest expense 19,739 (47 ) 294 16,883 (89 ) 4 Segment operating (loss) income $ (31,675 ) $ 12,069 $ (11,180 ) $ (20,311 ) $ 23,744 $ (13,234 )

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) U.S. Canada Direct Lending Canada POS Lending U.S. Canada Direct Lending Canada POS Lending Total revenue $ 511,540 $ 226,007 $ 71,173 $ 386,960 $ 186,510 $ 20,054 Provision for losses 196,461 80,960 28,055 108,108 31,793 12,127 Net revenue 315,079 145,047 43,118 278,852 154,717 7,927 Total operating expenses 302,641 82,126 45,714 245,623 76,090 25,577 Non-recourse interest expense 26,635 17,442 25,998 6,728 7,562 8,302 Recourse interest expense 59,838 (75 ) 845 46,449 (269 ) 12 Segment operating (loss) income $ (74,035 ) $ 45,554 $ (29,439 ) $ (19,948 ) $ 71,334 $ (25,964 )

Table 6 – Summary of Adjusted Segment Operating (Loss) Income Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) U.S. Canada Direct Lending Canada POS Lending U.S. Canada Direct Lending Canada POS Lending Total revenue $ 107,430 $ 78,979 $ 27,711 $ 131,674 $ 66,190 $ 11,416 Provision for losses 32,073 32,947 13,379 48,430 14,003 8,285 Net revenue 75,357 46,032 14,332 83,244 52,187 3,131 Adjusted operating expense (1) 66,796 26,621 13,528 74,109 25,909 8,206 Non-recourse interest expense 11,226 7,237 11,700 2,598 2,529 3,880 Recourse interest expense 19,739 (47 ) 294 16,883 (89 ) 4 Adjusted segment operating (loss) income (1) $ (22,404 ) $ 12,221 $ (11,190 ) $ (10,346 ) $ 23,838 $ (8,959 ) (1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release for definition and more information.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) U.S. Canada Direct Lending Canada POS Lending U.S. Canada Direct Lending Canada POS Lending Total revenue $ 511,540 $ 226,007 $ 71,173 $ 386,960 $ 186,510 $ 20,054 Provision for losses 196,461 80,960 28,055 108,108 31,793 12,127 Net revenue 315,079 145,047 43,118 278,852 154,717 7,927 Adjusted operating expense (1) 280,629 81,707 43,959 217,809 75,848 15,824 Non-recourse interest expense 26,635 17,442 25,998 6,728 7,562 8,302 Recourse interest expense 59,838 (75 ) 845 46,449 (269 ) 12 Adjusted segment operating (loss) income (1) $ (52,023 ) $ 45,972 $ (27,684 ) $ 7,866 $ 71,576 $ (16,211 ) (1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release for definition and more information.

Table 7 – U.S. Portfolio Performance (in thousands, except percentages) Q3 2022 Q2 2022(6) Q1 2022 Q4 2021(1) Q3 2021 Gross combined loans receivable (2) Revolving LOC $ — $ 58,471 $ 49,077 $ 52,532 $ 51,196 Installment loans – Company Owned 739,100 627,651 589,652 137,782 137,987 Total U.S. Company Owned gross loans receivable 739,100 686,122 638,729 190,314 189,183 Installment loans – Guaranteed by the Company (3) — 51,323 44,420 46,317 43,422 Total U.S. gross combined loans receivable (2) $ 739,100 $ 737,445 $ 683,149 $ 236,631 $ 232,605 Lending Revenue: Revolving LOC $ 2,210 $ 28,145 $ 26,913 $ 27,911 $ 27,377 Installment loans – Company Owned 86,936 121,595 113,833 56,820 57,659 Installment loans – Guaranteed by the Company (3) 3,898 48,283 48,991 47,348 43,377 Total U.S. lending revenue $ 93,044 $ 198,023 $ 189,737 $ 132,079 $ 128,413 Lending Provision: Revolving LOC $ — $ 11,831 $ 9,577 $ 11,592 $ 8,140 Installment loans – Company Owned 29,045 54,868 32,962 18,618 16,792 Installment loans – Guaranteed by the Company (3) — 28,313 21,749 25,967 23,146 Total U.S. lending provision $ 29,045 $ 95,012 $ 64,288 $ 56,177 $ 48,078 NCOs (7) Revolving LOC $ 1,140 $ 10,248 $ 10,055 $ 11,481 $ 8,329 Installment loans – Company Owned 25,722 40,757 36,247 19,664 19,548 Installment loans – Guaranteed by the Company (3) 1,589 27,395 21,492 26,065 21,404 Total U.S. NCOs $ 28,452 $ 78,400 $ 67,794 $ 57,210 $ 49,281 NCO rate (4) (7) Revolving LOC 3.9 % 19.1 % 19.8 % 22.1 % 16.9 % Installment loans – Company Owned 3.8 % 6.7 % 6.0 % 14.3 % 14.1 % Total U.S. Company Owned NCO rate 3.8 % 7.7 % 7.1 % 16.4 % 14.8 % Installment loans – Guaranteed by the Company (3) 6.2 % 57.2 % 47.4 % 58.1 % 53.2 % Total U.S. NCO rate 3.9 % 11.0 % 14.7 % 24.4 % 21.6 % ALL and CSO Liability for Losses rate (5) Revolving LOC — % 25.1 % 26.7 % 25.9 % 26.3 % Installment loans – Company Owned 4.4 % 6.8 % 4.2 % 12.7 % 13.4 % Total U.S. Company Owned ALL rate 4.4 % 8.4 % 5.9 % 16.3 % 16.9 % Installment loans – Guaranteed by the Company (3) — % 15.7 % 16.1 % 14.9 % 16.1 % Total ALL and CSO Liability for Losses rate 4.4 % 8.9 % 6.6 % 16.0 % 16.8 % 31+ days past-due rate (5) Revolving LOC — % 17.4 % 19.1 % 19.2 % 18.3 % Installment loans – Company Owned 10.5 % 10.0 % 9.6 % 9.4 % 11.9 % Total U.S. Company Owned past-due rate(8) 10.5 % 10.7 % 10.4 % 10.1 % 13.6 % Installment loans – Guaranteed by the Company (3) — % 2.6 % 4.5 % 3.1 % 3.8 % (1) On December 27, 2021, we acquired Heights Finance, which accounted for approximately $472 million of U.S. Installment loans as of December 31, 2021. As the period between December 27, 2021 and December 31, 2021 did not result in material loan performance, we have excluded Heights Finance from the table for the fourth quarter of 2021. (2) Non-GAAP measure. For a description of each non-GAAP metric, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” (3) Includes loans originated by third-party lenders through CSO programs. Installment gross loans receivable Guaranteed by the Company are not included in the Consolidated Financial Statements. All balances in connection with the CSO programs were disposed of on July 8, 2022 upon the completion of the divestiture of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business. (4) We calculate NCO rate as total NCOs divided by Average gross loans receivable. The amount and timing of recoveries are impacted by our collection strategies, which are based on customer behavior and risk profile and include direct customer communications and the periodic sale of charged off loans. (5) We calculate (i) Allowance for loan losses (ALL) and CSO Liability for losses rate and (ii) past-due rate as the respective totals divided by gross loans receivable at each respective quarter end. (6) Includes loan balances and activity classified as Held for Sale. (7) For the first, second and third quarters of 2022, NCOs presented above include $5.0 million, $10.3 million and $0.5 million, respectively, of NCO’s related to the purchase accounting fair value discount, which are excluded from provision. (8) The total past-due rate for U.S. Lending including loans 1-30 days past-due were 20.0%, 21.2%, 17.7%, 18.3% and 22.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

