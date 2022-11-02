<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire CURO Group Holdings Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Business Wire

CURO Group Holdings Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

di Business Wire

Gross Loans Receivables Increased 115% year-over-year to $1.9 billion

Completed Divestiture of Legacy U.S. Business and Acquisition of First Heritage Credit

Completed $650 million of Non-recourse Warehouse Funding for U.S. Direct Lending

Upsized and Extended Flexiti Warehouse Funding

WICHITA, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) (“CURO” or the “Company”), a tech-enabled, omni-channel consumer finance company serving a full spectrum of non-prime and prime consumers in the U.S. and Canada, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“With our strategic transformations completed, we are very pleased to end the third quarter with close to $1.9 billion of gross loans receivable across our three lines of business. These loans, which are more than double the same period last year, are longer duration, better credit quality and more resilient than our legacy portfolios,” said Don Gayhardt, CURO’s Chief Executive Officer. “Excluding the loans associated with our purchase of First Heritage and the sale of our legacy business, we grew our gross loans receivables by 10% sequentially in constant currency.”

“Macroeconomic headwinds have continued to pressure our results on three fonts — benchmark interest rate increases, Canadian to U.S. dollar weakening and credit trends normalizing to pre-pandemic levels. We have begun taking actions — primarily to reduce ongoing operating expenses — that we expect will yield meaningful results beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022 and throughout 2023 to counterbalance these macroeconomic factors.”

Summarized Financial Information

(in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

 

 

Change $

Change %

Legacy U.S. Direct Lending (Divested) (1)

$

10,581

 

$

126,990

 

 

 

$

(116,409

)

(92

)%

US Direct Lending

 

96,849

 

 

4,684

 

 

 

 

92,165

 

1968

%

Canada Direct Lending

 

78,979

 

 

66,190

 

 

 

 

12,789

 

19

%

Canada POS

 

27,711

 

 

11,416

 

 

 

 

16,295

 

143

%

Total Revenue

$

214,120

 

$

209,280

 

 

 

$

4,840

 

2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans Receivable

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2021

 

Change $

Change %

Legacy U.S. Direct Lending (Divested) (1)

$

 

$

201,364

 

$

217,053

 

 

$

(201,364

)

(100

)%

US Direct Lending

 

739,100

 

 

527,998

 

 

11,539

 

 

 

211,102

 

40

%

Canada Direct Lending

 

465,057

 

 

467,555

 

 

390,824

 

 

 

(2,498

)

(1

)%

Canada POS

 

690,270

 

 

627,163

 

 

302,349

 

 

 

63,107

 

10

%

Total Loans Receivable

$

1,894,427

 

$

1,824,080

 

$

921,765

 

 

$

70,347

 

4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NCO Rates

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2021

 

 

 

Legacy U.S. Direct Lending (Divested) (1)

 

3.5

%

 

23.8

%

 

19.8

%

 

 

 

US Direct Lending

 

3.9

%

 

5.0

%

 

**

 

 

 

 

Canada Direct Lending

 

5.9

%

 

5.0

%

 

3.3

%

 

 

 

Canada POS

 

0.9

%

 

0.6

%

 

0.7

%

 

 

 

Consolidated NCO Rates

 

3.3

%

 

6.0

%

 

7.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Loans receivable and NCO rates for Legacy U.S. Direct Lending (Divested) represents gross combined loans receivable for the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business. Gross combined loans receivable is a non-GAAP metric which represents gross loans receivable plus loans originated by third-party lenders which are Guaranteed by the Company. Legacy U.S. Direct Lending (Divested) revenue represents revenue related to gross combined loans receivable.

** Not meaningful

Consolidated Summary Results

We reported Net income of $25.7 million ($0.63 earnings per share) and Adjusted net loss of $11.9 million ($0.29 adjusted loss per share) on total revenue of $214.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared with Net loss of $42.0 million ($1.02 per share) and Adjusted net income of $6.4 million ($0.15 adjusted diluted earnings per share) on total revenue of $209.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

On July 8, 2022, the Company completed the sale of our Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business to Community Choice Financial for $345.0 million, resulting in a gain on sale of business of $68.4 million recorded in the third quarter of 2022. On July 13, 2022, we completed the acquisition of First Heritage Credit, LLC (“First Heritage”), a consumer lender that provides near-prime installment loans along with customary opt-in insurance and other financial products, for $140.0 million in cash. On December 27, 2021, we closed the acquisition of Heights Finance, a consumer finance company that provides Installment loans and offers customary opt-in insurance and other financial products or a total purchase price of $360.0 million ($335.0 million in cash plus $25.0 million in stock). The completion of these transactions completed our strategic transition into longer term, higher balance and lower rate credit products.

The improvement in Net income in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 was primarily driven by (i) the $68.4 million Gain on sale of business recorded in the third quarter resulting from the completion of the divestiture of our Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business in July 2022, (ii) a $11.4 million adjustment to the fair value of contingent consideration recorded in connection with our acquisition of Flexiti, and (iii) in the third quarter of 2021, a $40.2 million loss on the extinguishment and refinancing of our former senior notes (“8.25% Senior Secured Notes”), partially offset by a year-over-year $24.3 million increase in interest expense in the third quarter of 2022. The increase in interest expense in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 was driven by (i) an increase in benchmark rates on variable rate debt, (ii) Senior Notes issued to fund in part our Heights Finance acquisition, and (iii) increased non-recourse asset-backed lending (ABL) borrowing to support organic loan growth and acquired portfolios.

Below are additional highlights of our performance this year:

  • Revenue and Net Revenue
    • Revenue increased $4.8 million, or 2.3%, year over year, primarily driven by revenue growth in Canada POS Lending and Canada Direct Lending of 142.7% and 19.3%, respectively, and revenue related to the Heights Finance and First Heritage acquisitions. U.S. revenue declined 18.4% primarily as a result of the July 2022 divestiture of our Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business. The strategic mix shift from the divested Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business’ high-cost, short-term lending to the longer-duration, lower risk consumer finance acquisitions, also affected the relationship between loan growth and revenue growth.
    • Sequentially, revenue decreased $90.3 million, or 29.7%, driven by the July 2022 divestiture of our Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business.
    • For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net revenue decreased $2.8 million, or 2.1%, year over year, and $39.1 million, or 22.4%, sequentially primarily driven by lower revenue attributable to our strategic change in product mix and the additional provision for loan losses driven by loan growth.
  • Loans Receivable
    • Year-over-year growth in Gross loans receivable of $1,012.1 million, or 114.7%, was primarily driven by an increase of $549.9 million due to the acquisitions of Heights Finance and First Heritage offset by the sale of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business, as well as increases of $387.9 million for Canada POS Lending and $74.2 million for Canada Direct Lending.
    • Sequential loan growth in Gross loans receivable of $113.6 million, or 6.4% was primarily due to growth in Canada POS Lending of $63.1 million, or 10.1%, and growth in U.S. Lending of $53.0 million, or 7.7%, primarily due to the acquisition of First Heritage offset by the sale of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business.
  • NCOs and Delinquency Metrics
    • Consolidated quarterly NCO rates improved by 396 bps, and consolidated 31+ past due rates decreased 332 bps year over year, respectively, primarily attributable to mix shift from (i) the relative growth of Canada POS Lending, (ii) the acquisition of Heights Finance and First Heritage, and (iii) the sale of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business, all of which shifts our loan portfolio mix to lower loss-rate products.
    • Sequentially, consolidated quarterly NCO rates improved by 266 bps, and consolidated 31+ past-due rates decreased by 592 bps, respectively, largely driven by loan growth in (i) U.S. Direct Lending and Canada POS Lending, which have lower NCO rates, in addition to the sale of Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business, which was a higher expected loss-rate product.
  • Other Highlights
    • on July 13, 2022, concurrently with the closing of the First Heritage acquisition, we entered into a new $225.0 million non-recourse revolving warehouse facility to replace First Heritage’s incumbent lender’s facility and to finance future loans originated by First Heritage.
    • On July 15, 2022, we entered into a new $425.0 million non-recourse revolving warehouse facility to replace the incumbent lender’s facility and finance future loans originated by Heights Finance.
    • On September 29, 2022, we amended the existing Flexiti credit facility to increase the borrowing capacity from C$500 million to C$535 million and extended its maturity to September 29, 2025.

Results of Consolidated Operations

Beginning January 1, 2022, we began reporting “Interest and fees revenue,” “Insurance premiums and commissions” and “Other revenue” in place of our previously reported “Revenue” on our Statements of Operations. Prior period presentations have been revised to conform to the current period presentation.

Table 1 – Consolidated Statements of Operations 

(in thousands, unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Change $

Change %

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Change $

Change %

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees revenue

 

$

180,515

 

$

190,629

 

$

(10,114

)

(5.3

) %

 

 

723,802

 

 

539,155

 

 

184,647

 

34.2

%

Insurance premiums and commissions

 

 

24,746

 

 

12,599

 

 

12,147

 

96.4

%

 

 

61,659

 

 

36,021

 

 

25,638

 

71.2

%

Other revenue

 

 

8,859

 

 

6,052

 

 

2,807

 

46.4

%

 

 

23,259

 

 

18,348

 

 

4,911

 

26.8

%

Total revenue

 

 

214,120

 

 

209,280

 

 

4,840

 

2.3

%

 

 

808,720

 

 

593,524

 

 

215,196

 

36.3

%

Provision for losses

 

 

78,399

 

 

70,718

 

 

7,681

 

10.9

%

 

 

305,476

 

 

152,028

 

 

153,448

 

#

 

Net revenue

 

 

135,721

 

 

138,562

 

 

(2,841

)

(2.1

) %

 

 

503,244

 

 

441,496

 

 

61,748

 

14.0

%

Operating Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and benefits

 

 

53,413

 

 

62,110

 

 

(8,697

)

(14.0

) %

 

 

215,569

 

 

175,347

 

 

40,222

 

22.9

%

Occupancy

 

 

12,827

 

 

13,732

 

 

(905

)

(6.6

) %

 

 

47,371

 

 

41,862

 

 

5,509

 

13.2

%

Advertising

 

 

5,244

 

 

9,697

 

 

(4,453

)

(45.9

) %

 

 

28,451

 

 

24,824

 

 

3,627

 

14.6

%

Direct operations

 

 

11,729

 

 

14,883

 

 

(3,154

)

(21.2

) %

 

 

52,296

 

 

40,552

 

 

11,744

 

29.0

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

9,499

 

 

7,285

 

 

2,214

 

30.4

%

 

 

27,985

 

 

19,685

 

 

8,300

 

42.2

%

Other operating expense

 

 

23,646

 

 

14,851

 

 

8,795

 

59.2

%

 

 

58,809

 

 

45,020

 

 

13,789

 

30.6

%

Total operating expenses

 

 

116,358

 

 

122,558

 

 

(6,200

)

(5.1

) %

 

 

430,481

 

 

347,290

 

 

83,191

 

24.0

%

Other expense (income)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

50,149

 

 

25,805

 

 

24,344

 

94.3

%

 

 

130,683

 

 

68,784

 

 

61,899

 

90.0

%

Loss (income) from equity method investment

 

 

2,309

 

 

1,582

 

 

727

 

46.0

%

 

 

2,053

 

 

(676

)

 

2,729

 

#

 

Gain from equity method investment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

#

 

 

 

 

 

(135,387

)

 

135,387

 

#

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

3,702

 

 

40,206

 

 

(36,504

)

(90.8

) %

 

 

3,702

 

 

40,206

 

 

(36,504

)

(90.8

) %

(Gain) loss on change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

(11,355

)

 

3,825

 

 

(15,180

)

#

 

 

 

(7,605

)

 

3,825

 

 

(11,430

)

#

 

Gain on sale of business

 

 

(68,443

)

 

 

 

(68,443

)

#

 

 

 

(68,443

)

 

 

 

(68,443

)

#

 

Total other (income) expense

 

 

(23,638

)

 

71,418

 

 

(95,056

)

#

 

 

 

60,390

 

 

(23,248

)

 

83,638

 

#

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

43,001

 

 

(55,414

)

 

98,415

 

#

 

 

 

12,373

 

 

117,454

 

 

(105,081

)

(89.5

) %

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

 

17,348

 

 

(13,375

)

 

30,723

 

#

 

 

 

11,464

 

 

29,241

 

 

(17,777

)

(60.8

) %

Net income (loss)

 

$

25,653

 

$

(42,039

)

$

67,692

 

#

 

 

$

909

 

$

88,213

 

$

(87,304

)

(99.0

) %

# – Variance greater than 100% or not meaningful

Table 2 – Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) 

 

September 30, 2022

(unaudited)

 

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

45,683

 

 

$

63,179

 

Restricted cash

 

144,020

 

 

 

98,896

 

Gross loans receivable

 

1,894,427

 

 

 

1,548,318

 

Less: Allowance for loan losses

 

(102,743

)

 

 

(87,560

)

Loans receivable, net

 

1,791,684

 

 

 

1,460,758

 

Income taxes receivable

 

13,469

 

 

 

31,774

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

65,167

 

 

 

42,038

 

Property and equipment, net

 

37,402

 

 

 

54,635

 

Investment in Katapult

 

25,848

 

 

 

27,900

 

Right of use asset – operating leases

 

64,683

 

 

 

116,300

 

Deferred tax assets

 

31,986

 

 

 

15,639

 

Goodwill

 

424,292

 

 

 

429,792

 

Intangibles, net

 

120,345

 

 

 

109,930

 

Other assets

 

12,774

 

 

 

9,755

 

Total Assets

$

2,777,353

 

 

$

2,460,596

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

66,723

 

 

$

121,434

 

Deferred revenue

 

25,111

 

 

 

21,649

 

Lease liability – operating leases

 

66,370

 

 

 

122,431

 

Contingent consideration related to acquisition

 

15,770

 

 

 

26,508

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

 

 

680

 

Accrued interest

 

18,048

 

 

 

34,974

 

Liability for losses on CSO lender-owned consumer loans

 

 

 

 

6,908

 

Debt

 

2,449,316

 

 

 

1,945,793

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

11,563

 

 

 

13,845

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

 

 

6,044

 

Total Liabilities

$

2,652,901

 

 

$

2,300,266

 

Total Stockholders’ Equity

 

124,452

 

 

 

160,330

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

$

2,777,353

 

 

$

2,460,596

 

Table 3 – Consolidated Revenue by Product and Segment 

 

The following table summarizes revenue by product related to our business lines. 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

(in thousands, unaudited)

 

U.S.

Canada Direct Lending

Canada POS Lending

Total

% of Total

 

U.S.

Canada Direct Lending

Canada POS Lending

Total

% of Total

Revolving LOC

 

$

2,210

$

50,251

$

24,575

$

77,036

36.0

%

 

$

27,377

$

40,239

$

10,646

$

78,262

37.4

%

Installment

 

 

90,834

 

12,645

 

 

103,479

48.3

%

 

 

101,036

 

11,331

 

 

112,367

53.7

%

Total interest and fees

 

 

93,044

 

62,896

 

24,575

 

180,515

84.3

%

 

 

128,413

 

51,570

 

10,646

 

190,629

91.1

%

Insurance premiums and commissions

 

 

9,986

 

14,045

 

715

 

24,746

11.6

%

 

 

 

12,506

 

93

 

12,599

6.0

%

Other revenue

 

 

4,400

 

2,038

 

2,421

 

8,859

4.1

%

 

 

3,261

 

2,114

 

677

 

6,052

2.9

%

Total revenue

 

$

107,430

$

78,979

$

27,711

$

214,120

100.0

%

 

$

131,674

$

66,190

$

11,416

$

209,280

100.0

%

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

(in thousands, unaudited)

 

U.S.

Canada Direct Lending

Canada POS Lending

Total

% of Total

 

U.S.

Canada Direct Lending

Canada POS Lending

Total

% of Total

Revolving LOC

 

$

57,269

$

143,296

$

64,077

$

264,642

32.7

%

 

$

78,391

$

112,057

$

18,585

$

209,033

35.2

%

Installment

 

 

423,537

 

35,623

 

 

459,160

56.8

%

 

 

297,803

 

32,319

 

 

330,122

55.6

%

Total interest and fees

 

 

480,806

 

178,919

 

64,077

 

723,802

89.5

%

 

 

376,194

 

144,376

 

18,585

 

539,155

90.8

%

Insurance premiums and commissions

 

 

19,310

 

40,988

 

1,361

 

61,659

7.6

%

 

 

 

35,753

 

268

 

36,021

6.1

%

Other revenue

 

 

11,424

 

6,100

 

5,735

 

23,259

2.9

%

 

 

10,766

 

6,381

 

1,201

 

18,348

3.1

%

Total revenue

 

$

511,540

$

226,007

$

71,173

$

808,720

100.0

%

 

$

386,960

$

186,510

$

20,054

$

593,524

100.0

%

Table 4 – Consolidated Loans Receivable 

 

The following table presents our gross loans receivables. With the sale of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business, we no longer guarantee loans originated by third-party lenders through CSO programs. 

 

 

 

 

As of

(in thousands, unaudited)

 

September 30,

2022

 

June 30,

2022

 

March 31,

2022

 

December 31,

2021

 

September 30,

2021

U.S.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revolving LOC

 

$

 

$

58,471

 

$

49,077

 

$

52,532

 

$

51,196

Installment – Company Owned

 

 

739,100

 

 

627,651

 

 

589,652

 

 

609,413

 

 

137,987

Canada Direct Lending

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revolving LOC

 

 

439,117

 

 

442,738

 

 

424,485

 

 

402,405

 

 

366,509

Installment

 

 

25,940

 

 

24,817

 

 

23,578

 

 

24,792

 

 

24,315

Canada POS Lending

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revolving LOC

 

 

690,270

 

 

627,163

 

 

541,776

 

 

459,176

 

 

302,349

Company Owned gross loans receivable

 

$

1,894,427

 

$

1,780,840

 

$

1,628,568

 

$

1,548,318

 

$

882,356

Gross loans receivable Guaranteed by the Company

 

 

 

 

51,323

 

 

44,420

 

 

46,317

 

 

43,422

Gross combined loans receivable (1)

 

$

1,894,427

 

$

1,832,163

 

$

1,672,988

 

$

1,594,635

 

$

925,778

(1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release for definition and more information.

Segment Analysis

The following tables provide a summary of segment operating (loss) income and portfolio performance for the segment and period indicated.

Table 5 – Summary of Segment Operating (Loss) Income

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

(dollars in thousands, unaudited)

U.S.

Canada Direct Lending

Canada POS Lending

 

U.S.

Canada Direct Lending

Canada POS Lending

Total revenue

$

107,430

 

$

78,979

 

$

27,711

 

 

$

131,674

 

$

66,190

 

$

11,416

 

Provision for losses

 

32,073

 

 

32,947

 

 

13,379

 

 

 

48,430

 

 

14,003

 

 

8,285

 

Net revenue

 

75,357

 

 

46,032

 

 

14,332

 

 

 

83,244

 

 

52,187

 

 

3,131

 

Total operating expenses

 

76,067

 

 

26,773

 

 

13,518

 

 

 

84,074

 

 

26,003

 

 

12,481

 

Non-recourse interest expense

 

11,226

 

 

7,237

 

 

11,700

 

 

 

2,598

 

 

2,529

 

 

3,880

 

Recourse interest expense

 

19,739

 

 

(47

)

 

294

 

 

 

16,883

 

 

(89

)

 

4

 

Segment operating (loss) income

$

(31,675

)

$

12,069

 

$

(11,180

)

 

$

(20,311

)

$

23,744

 

$

(13,234

)

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

(dollars in thousands, unaudited)

U.S.

Canada Direct Lending

Canada POS Lending

 

U.S.

Canada Direct Lending

Canada POS Lending

Total revenue

$

511,540

 

$

226,007

 

$

71,173

 

 

$

386,960

 

$

186,510

 

$

20,054

 

Provision for losses

 

196,461

 

 

80,960

 

 

28,055

 

 

 

108,108

 

 

31,793

 

 

12,127

 

Net revenue

 

315,079

 

 

145,047

 

 

43,118

 

 

 

278,852

 

 

154,717

 

 

7,927

 

Total operating expenses

 

302,641

 

 

82,126

 

 

45,714

 

 

 

245,623

 

 

76,090

 

 

25,577

 

Non-recourse interest expense

 

26,635

 

 

17,442

 

 

25,998

 

 

 

6,728

 

 

7,562

 

 

8,302

 

Recourse interest expense

 

59,838

 

 

(75

)

 

845

 

 

 

46,449

 

 

(269

)

 

12

 

Segment operating (loss) income

$

(74,035

)

$

45,554

 

$

(29,439

)

 

$

(19,948

)

$

71,334

 

$

(25,964

)

Table 6 – Summary of Adjusted Segment Operating (Loss) Income 

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

(dollars in thousands, unaudited)

U.S.

Canada Direct Lending

Canada POS Lending

 

U.S.

Canada Direct Lending

Canada POS Lending

Total revenue

$

107,430

 

$

78,979

 

$

27,711

 

 

$

131,674

 

$

66,190

 

$

11,416

 

Provision for losses

 

32,073

 

 

32,947

 

 

13,379

 

 

 

48,430

 

 

14,003

 

 

8,285

 

Net revenue

 

75,357

 

 

46,032

 

 

14,332

 

 

 

83,244

 

 

52,187

 

 

3,131

 

Adjusted operating expense (1)

 

66,796

 

 

26,621

 

 

13,528

 

 

 

74,109

 

 

25,909

 

 

8,206

 

Non-recourse interest expense

 

11,226

 

 

7,237

 

 

11,700

 

 

 

2,598

 

 

2,529

 

 

3,880

 

Recourse interest expense

 

19,739

 

 

(47

)

 

294

 

 

 

16,883

 

 

(89

)

 

4

 

Adjusted segment operating (loss) income (1)

$

(22,404

)

$

12,221

 

$

(11,190

)

 

$

(10,346

)

$

23,838

 

$

(8,959

)

(1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release for definition and more information.

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

(dollars in thousands, unaudited)

U.S.

Canada Direct Lending

Canada POS Lending

 

U.S.

Canada Direct Lending

Canada POS Lending

Total revenue

$

511,540

 

$

226,007

 

$

71,173

 

 

$

386,960

$

186,510

 

$

20,054

 

Provision for losses

 

196,461

 

 

80,960

 

 

28,055

 

 

 

108,108

 

31,793

 

 

12,127

 

Net revenue

 

315,079

 

 

145,047

 

 

43,118

 

 

 

278,852

 

154,717

 

 

7,927

 

Adjusted operating expense (1)

 

280,629

 

 

81,707

 

 

43,959

 

 

 

217,809

 

75,848

 

 

15,824

 

Non-recourse interest expense

 

26,635

 

 

17,442

 

 

25,998

 

 

 

6,728

 

7,562

 

 

8,302

 

Recourse interest expense

 

59,838

 

 

(75

)

 

845

 

 

 

46,449

 

(269

)

 

12

 

Adjusted segment operating (loss) income (1)

$

(52,023

)

$

45,972

 

$

(27,684

)

 

$

7,866

$

71,576

 

$

(16,211

)

(1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release for definition and more information.

Table 7 – U.S. Portfolio Performance 

(in thousands, except percentages)

 

Q3 2022

Q2 2022(6)

Q1 2022

 

Q4 2021(1)

Q3 2021

Gross combined loans receivable (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revolving LOC

 

$

 

$

58,471

 

$

49,077

 

 

$

52,532

 

$

51,196

 

Installment loans – Company Owned

 

 

739,100

 

 

627,651

 

 

589,652

 

 

 

137,782

 

 

137,987

 

Total U.S. Company Owned gross loans receivable

 

 

739,100

 

 

686,122

 

 

638,729

 

 

 

190,314

 

 

189,183

 

Installment loans – Guaranteed by the Company (3)

 

 

 

 

51,323

 

 

44,420

 

 

 

46,317

 

 

43,422

 

Total U.S. gross combined loans receivable (2)

 

$

739,100

 

$

737,445

 

$

683,149

 

 

$

236,631

 

$

232,605

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lending Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revolving LOC

 

$

2,210

 

$

28,145

 

$

26,913

 

 

$

27,911

 

$

27,377

 

Installment loans – Company Owned

 

 

86,936

 

 

121,595

 

 

113,833

 

 

 

56,820

 

 

57,659

 

Installment loans – Guaranteed by the Company (3)

 

 

3,898

 

 

48,283

 

 

48,991

 

 

 

47,348

 

 

43,377

 

Total U.S. lending revenue

 

$

93,044

 

$

198,023

 

$

189,737

 

 

$

132,079

 

$

128,413

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lending Provision:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revolving LOC

 

$

 

$

11,831

 

$

9,577

 

 

$

11,592

 

$

8,140

 

Installment loans – Company Owned

 

 

29,045

 

 

54,868

 

 

32,962

 

 

 

18,618

 

 

16,792

 

Installment loans – Guaranteed by the Company (3)

 

 

 

 

28,313

 

 

21,749

 

 

 

25,967

 

 

23,146

 

Total U.S. lending provision

 

$

29,045

 

$

95,012

 

$

64,288

 

 

$

56,177

 

$

48,078

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NCOs (7)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revolving LOC

 

$

1,140

 

$

10,248

 

$

10,055

 

 

$

11,481

 

$

8,329

 

Installment loans – Company Owned

 

 

25,722

 

 

40,757

 

 

36,247

 

 

 

19,664

 

 

19,548

 

Installment loans – Guaranteed by the Company (3)

 

 

1,589

 

 

27,395

 

 

21,492

 

 

 

26,065

 

 

21,404

 

Total U.S. NCOs

 

$

28,452

 

$

78,400

 

$

67,794

 

 

$

57,210

 

$

49,281

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NCO rate (4) (7)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revolving LOC

 

 

3.9

%

 

19.1

%

 

19.8

%

 

 

22.1

%

 

16.9

%

Installment loans – Company Owned

 

 

3.8

%

 

6.7

%

 

6.0

%

 

 

14.3

%

 

14.1

%

Total U.S. Company Owned NCO rate

 

 

3.8

%

 

7.7

%

 

7.1

%

 

 

16.4

%

 

14.8

%

Installment loans – Guaranteed by the Company (3)

 

 

6.2

%

 

57.2

%

 

47.4

%

 

 

58.1

%

 

53.2

%

Total U.S. NCO rate

 

 

3.9

%

 

11.0

%

 

14.7

%

 

 

24.4

%

 

21.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ALL and CSO Liability for Losses rate (5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revolving LOC

 

 

%

 

25.1

%

 

26.7

%

 

 

25.9

%

 

26.3

%

Installment loans – Company Owned

 

 

4.4

%

 

6.8

%

 

4.2

%

 

 

12.7

%

 

13.4

%

Total U.S. Company Owned ALL rate

 

 

4.4

%

 

8.4

%

 

5.9

%

 

 

16.3

%

 

16.9

%

Installment loans – Guaranteed by the Company (3)

 

 

%

 

15.7

%

 

16.1

%

 

 

14.9

%

 

16.1

%

Total ALL and CSO Liability for Losses rate

 

 

4.4

%

 

8.9

%

 

6.6

%

 

 

16.0

%

 

16.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

31+ days past-due rate (5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revolving LOC

 

 

%

 

17.4

%

 

19.1

%

 

 

19.2

%

 

18.3

%

Installment loans – Company Owned

 

 

10.5

%

 

10.0

%

 

9.6

%

 

 

9.4

%

 

11.9

%

Total U.S. Company Owned past-due rate(8)

 

 

10.5

%

 

10.7

%

 

10.4

%

 

 

10.1

%

 

13.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Installment loans – Guaranteed by the Company (3)

 

 

%

 

2.6

%

 

4.5

%

 

 

3.1

%

 

3.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) On December 27, 2021, we acquired Heights Finance, which accounted for approximately $472 million of U.S. Installment loans as of December 31, 2021. As the period between December 27, 2021 and December 31, 2021 did not result in material loan performance, we have excluded Heights Finance from the table for the fourth quarter of 2021.

(2) Non-GAAP measure. For a description of each non-GAAP metric, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

(3) Includes loans originated by third-party lenders through CSO programs. Installment gross loans receivable Guaranteed by the Company are not included in the Consolidated Financial Statements. All balances in connection with the CSO programs were disposed of on July 8, 2022 upon the completion of the divestiture of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business.

(4) We calculate NCO rate as total NCOs divided by Average gross loans receivable. The amount and timing of recoveries are impacted by our collection strategies, which are based on customer behavior and risk profile and include direct customer communications and the periodic sale of charged off loans.

(5) We calculate (i) Allowance for loan losses (ALL) and CSO Liability for losses rate and (ii) past-due rate as the respective totals divided by gross loans receivable at each respective quarter end.

(6) Includes loan balances and activity classified as Held for Sale.

(7) For the first, second and third quarters of 2022, NCOs presented above include $5.0 million, $10.3 million and $0.5 million, respectively, of NCO’s related to the purchase accounting fair value discount, which are excluded from provision.

(8) The total past-due rate for U.S. Lending including loans 1-30 days past-due were 20.0%, 21.2%, 17.7%, 18.3% and 22.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Roger Dean

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 844-200-0342

Email: IR@curo.com

Read full story here

Articoli correlati

Kyndryl Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 total $4.2 billion, net loss is $281 million, pretax loss is...
Continua a leggere

Rush Street Interactive Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
- Third Quarter Revenue of $148 Million, up 20% Year-over-Year - - Fourteenth Consecutive Quarter of Sequential Revenue Growth - CHICAGO--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

DHI Group’s Third Quarter Total Revenue Increases 25% Year-Over-Year as Bookings Increase 19% Year-Over-Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance CENTENNIAL, Colo--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) (“DHI” or the “Company”) today announced financial...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Kyndryl Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Business Wire