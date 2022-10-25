<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
CuriosityStream to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 9, 2022

Event to be Webcast Live on the CuriosityStream Investor Relations Website

SILVER SPRING, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI), the leading global factual media company, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on the same day. Reporters are invited to join the call on a listen-only basis.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the CuriosityStream Investor Relations website at https://investors.curiositystream.com. Participants may also dial in, toll-free at (888) 510-2008 or International at (646) 960-0306 and reference conference ID #3957505.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call on the CuriosityStream Investor Relations website at https://investors.curiositystream.com.

About Curiosity Inc.

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With approximately 25 million subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity Now, a free, ad-supported channel; Curiosity Audio Network, featuring original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. also owns and operates One Day University, which provides access to engaging talks and lectures from leading university and college professors in the United States. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

Contacts

CuriosityStream Communications
Ashley Huston
Ashley.Huston@CuriosityStream.com

CuriosityStream Investor Relations
Denise Garcia
Denise@HayflowerPartners.com

