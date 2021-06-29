CuriosityStream Announces Groundbreaking New Biomimicry Series ‘Evolve’ In Production Now

Exploring nature, ecology, science and tech like never before, wildlife adventurer Patrick Aryee sets out to bring humanity’s future into focus

SILVER SPRING, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CuriosityStream Inc., (NASDAQ: CURI), the leading global factual streaming service and media company, today announced that production has started on the CuriosityStream original Evolve, an epic six-part docu-series exploring biomimicry. Filming on 4 continents with the award-winning production team Beach House Pictures, a Blue Ant Media company, the series will explore how humanity can solve many of the fundamental issues facing us today by “mimicking” the incredible innovations found in nature. Biologist and wildlife documentary filmmaker Patrick Aryee will take viewers into a world of natural history and of future science and technology with the potential to change the direction of the human species.





“We live in a laboratory where nature is constantly evolving — from stunning animal superstars to mundane, unsuspecting heroes of the wild. From awe to wonder, it all has something to teach us,” said Patrick Aryee, host of CuriosityStream’s original new series, Evolve. “I genuinely believe that our future survival as a species lies in understanding and appreciating the inner workings of our natural world. It’s been the opportunity of a lifetime to work with some of humanity’s greatest minds in order to truly learn from mother nature. The journey might not be seamless, but evolution rarely is.”

Animals and nature have been specializing, perfecting, and evolving for nearly 4 billion years, ensuring life thrived in almost every place on Earth. From revolutionizing healthcare to transforming transportation, each adventure in the series will focus on a different challenge, and demonstrate how nature, in its unparalleled genius, has already solved many of the problems we face today. But the key lies in the emerging technology on the cusp of innovation right now. Evolve won’t stop with the mere idea of change. Using cutting-edge CGI, the series will explore a future where the technology is already applied, and each problem is solved.

“Evolve is going to be a truly immersive odyssey, making engaging natural history television in a new way, exploring the past, the present, and most importantly, the future,” said Rob Burk, head of original content for CuriosityStream. “Patrick will break down the fourth wall and bring viewers inside every adventure and every discovery, promising moments that are ceaselessly intimate, occasionally funny and infinitely revealing.”

As a biologist and self-confessed thrill seeker, Patrick has traveled the globe as an in-demand filmmaker, both in front of and behind the camera for the BBC, Sky One, and more. From a face-off with a Komodo dragon to a free dive with 15-ton sperm whale, Patrick’s specialty is bringing viewers along with him on his daringly close animal encounters and exploring natural history in a way that is always insightful and very often unexpected.

“There’s hardly a better argument for conservation than the fact that a creature exists out there, from the tiny tardigrade through to the majestic cheetah, that might save our lives or even change our trajectory as a species,” said Rob Sixsmith, Head of Factual, Beach House Pictures. “It’s a series that is crucial for our times and we are truly thankful to CuriosityStream, Singapore’s IMDA, Blue Ant Media and Abacus Media Rights for making this happen.”

Evolve is produced by Beach House Pictures for CuriosityStream. For Beach House, executive producers are Jocelyn Little, Donovan Chan and Rob Sixsmith. Jerry Decker is Showrunner and Chris Baron serves as Series Producer. Jorge Franzini is executive producer for CuriosityStream. Rob Burk is CuriosityStream’s head of original content. Abacus Media Rights will be distributing Evolve in Canada, Europe, Middle East, North Africa, Australia and New Zealand, Korea, Japan, and China.

About Patrick Aryee

Documentary filmmaker and wildlife tv presenter Patrick Aryee is a self-confessed thrill seeker with a fascination for how things work and a passion for an incredible story. His career began with a degree in molecular & cellular biology at the University of Bristol. He worked behind the scenes on the BBC productions Madagascar, Attenborough: 60 years in the Wild and Frozen Planet. From there, he moved in front of the camera to launch BBC Earth’s online natural history strand Zoo-La-La, a weekly show that helped launch the BBC Earth YouTube platform, Earth Unplugged. His BBC credits also include Super Senses, Nature’s Miracle Orphans, Ingenious Animals and Super Small Animals. Sky One commissioned Aryee to host a six natural history programs including Big Cats: An Amazing Animal Family, for which he was awarded the RTS West Award for Best Presenter. Continuing his projects at Sky One, Patrick travelled the world filming two more 4K series, Wild Animal Babies and, most recently, Big Beasts: Last of the Giants. Patrick is a regular contributor on The One Show, and co-hosted Springwatch 2018.

About CuriosityStream

Launched by media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is a leading global independent factual media company. CuriosityStream’s documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets, empowering viewers of all ages to fuel their passions and explore new ones. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream features stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. CuriosityStream reaches 16 million subscribers and is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, T-Mobile, Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DISH, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, Altice USA, Suddenlink, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, Liberty Global, Com Hem, Tata Sky, MultiChoice, StarHub, Totalplay, Millicom, Okko and other global distribution partners and platforms. For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

About Beach House Pictures

Beach House Pictures, a Blue Ant Media company, is one of Asia’s largest independent production companies. Headquartered in Singapore, and operating in the US, China and Japan, Beach House Pictures specializes in factual and unscripted programming for international streamers and cable networks, creating high-profile series such as Otter Dynasty, Ed Stafford: First Man Out, Wild City, MasterChef Singapore, Raffles: Remaking an Icon and China From Above. Other divisions include: Beach House Kids which is behind scripted series My Buddy Bonemasher and the live action puppetry show Teddies; Beach House Entertainment which produces formats and general entertainment programs like Record Rides and Cesar’s Recruit; Beach House Labs, experts in digital and branded content and; Beach House Academy, which offers outreach programs and skills training to established and aspiring producers throughout Asia. beachhousepictures.com

About Abacus Media Rights

Abacus Media Rights (AMR) acquires and distributes a diverse slate of premium, multi-genre programming in the international market. At the same time, the company also works with producers to facilitate pre-sales and development finance as well as broadcaster commissions. Embracing a fully transparent reporting ethos throughout, AMR focuses on building strong client relationships and generating positive solutions at every stage of the process, from initial financing to worldwide broadcast in order to successfully deliver scripted and non-scripted entertainment that counts to a global audience. Abacus Media Rights is a member of the Amcomri Media Group.

