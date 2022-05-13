CuriosityStream Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

First quarter 2022 revenue of $17.6 million, up 77% year over year

Establishes new financial targets, including positive cash flow from operations in the first quarter of 2023 and a minimum balance of $50 million in cash, restricted cash, and available for sale investments

Cash, restricted cash, and short-term investments in debt securities balance of $85 million and weighted average shares outstanding of 52.8 million as of March 31, 2022

Announces intent to expand distribution and promotion through additional Free, Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels later in 2022

SILVER SPRING, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI), a global factual entertainment company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“We are pleased to report another quarter of strong year-over-year growth in revenue and paid subscribers and industry-leading retention rates as we continue to deliver the world’s best factual content to the marketplace,” said Clint Stinchcomb, President & CEO. “Our global platform, library of over 10,000 titles, and millions of loyal subscribers have established Curiosity as a valuable media brand. With the commitment to positive cash flow from operations we are announcing today, we are firmly establishing Curiosity as an enduring company that will continue to delight our subscribers in the years to come.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue of $17.6 million, up from $9.9 million in the first quarter of 2021;

Total paying subscribers of approximately 24 million, up 50% year over year;

Gross profit of $5.8 million compared to $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2021;

Net loss of $(15.9) million compared to net loss of $(18.8) million in the first quarter of 2021; and

EBITDA of $(19.3) million compared to EBITDA of $(15.1) million in the first quarter of 2021.

First Quarter 2022 Business Highlights

Grew subscribers while maintaining low single digit churn

Launched Curiosity Now Free, Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) channel

Premiered the landmark 8-part original series TITANS: THE RISE OF WALL STREET, the 6-part series INSIDE THE MIND OF A CON ARTIST, RED ELVIS: THE COLD WAR COWBOY, and three new episodes of the ongoing series ANCIENT YELLOWSTONE.

Financial Outlook

For the first half of 2022, CuriosityStream expects the following:

Revenue between $38 – $40 million

EBITDA between $(35) – $(33) million

The Company is not able to provide expectations of net loss, the closest comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure), on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts the ultimate outcome of matters (including accounting fair value adjustments and other such items) that will determine the quantitative amount of the items excluded from the non-GAAP measure, which items are further described in the reconciliation tables and related descriptions below. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to the Company’s results computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, CuriosityStream’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions, the commitment to positive cash flow and future cash balances, success of the 2022 content slate, and the information under the heading “Financial Outlook” in this press release. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “predicts” or “intends” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed under “Risk Factors” in CuriosityStream’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, that we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2022, and in CuriosityStream’s other SEC filings. These risk factors will be important to consider in determining future results and should be reviewed in their entirety. Forward-looking statements are based on the current belief of the management of CuriosityStream, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, and involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and CuriosityStream is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports that CuriosityStream has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in CuriosityStream’s reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (i) risks related to CuriosityStream’s limited operating history; (ii) the effects of pending and future legislation; (iii) risks of the internet, online commerce and media industry; (iv) the highly competitive nature of the internet, online commerce and media industry and CuriosityStream’s ability to compete therein; (v) litigation, complaints, and/or adverse publicity; (vi) the ability to meet Nasdaq’s listing standards and (vii) privacy and data protection laws, privacy or data breaches, or the loss of data.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated statement of operations, which is prepared in accordance with GAAP, we present EBITDA in this press release. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA, has limitations as an analytical tool, and these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of financial results as reported under GAAP.

We use this non-GAAP financial measure in conjunction with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP for planning purposes, including in the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of our core operating results and the effectiveness of our business strategy, and in evaluating our financial performance. This measure provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance, facilitates period-to-period comparisons of core operating results, and also facilitates comparisons with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. In addition, EBITDA is widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company’s operating performance. We exclude the following items from EBITDA: other income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and loss / (gain) on change in fair value on warrants.

Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, (1) although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets subject to depreciation and amortization may have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements, and (2) EBITDA does not reflect: (a) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; or (b) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us. The non-GAAP financial measures we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statements tables included in this press release and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

About Curiosity Inc.

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With approximately 24 million subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. recently completed the acquisition of One Day University, which provides access to engaging talks and lectures by leading university and college professors in the United States. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

CuriosityStream Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,715 $ 15,216 Restricted cash 2,181 2,331 Short-term investments in debt securities 60,011 65,833 Accounts receivable 13,441 23,493 Other current assets 4,190 6,413 Total current assets 102,538 113,286 Investments in debt securities – 15,430 Investments in equity method investees 10,644 9,987 Property and equipment, net 1,254 1,342 Content assets, net 78,114 72,682 Intangibles, net 1,248 1,369 Goodwill 2,793 2,793 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,900 – Other assets 686 689 Total assets $ 201,177 $ 217,578 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) Current liabilities Content liabilities $ 4,012 $ 9,684 Accounts payable 8,396 3,428 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 9,159 12,429 Deferred revenue 24,758 22,430 Total current liabilities 46,325 47,971 Warrant liability 1,801 5,661 Non-current operating lease liabilities 4,903 – Other liabilities 687 2,011 Total liabilities 53,716 55,643 Stockholders’ equity (deficit) Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value – 1,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; zero shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 – – Common stock, $0.0001 par value – 125,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 52,767 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022; 52,677 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 353,985 352,334 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (455 ) (222 ) Accumulated deficit (206,074 ) (190,182 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 147,461 161,935 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 201,177 $ 217,578

CuriosityStream Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for per share data) (unaudited) For the three months ended



March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues $ 17,627 $ 9,936 Operating expenses Cost of revenues 11,850 4,158 Advertising and marketing 14,768 12,248 General and administrative 10,503 8,733 37,121 25,139 Operating loss (19,494 ) (15,203 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 3,860 (3,786 ) Interest and other (expense) income (57 ) 260 Equity interests loss (156 ) – Loss before income taxes (15,847 ) (18,729 ) Provision for income taxes 45 26 Net loss $ (15,892 ) $ (18,755 ) Net loss per share Basic $ (0.30 ) $ (0.39 ) Diluted $ (0.30 ) $ (0.39 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 52,750 48,071 Diluted 52,750 48,071

CuriosityStream Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended



March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (15,892 ) $ (18,755 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Change in fair value of warrant liability (3,860 ) 3,786 Additions to content assets (14,470 ) (9,040 ) Change in content liabilities (5,672 ) 1,388 Amortization of content assets 9,038 2,746 Depreciation and amortization expenses 209 95 Amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts associated with investments in debt securities, net 411 166 Stock-based compensation 1,788 2,323 Equity interests loss 156 – Other non-cash items 120 – Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 10,052 300 Other assets 2,227 (1,221 ) Accounts payable 4,990 2,177 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (3,677 ) (775 ) Deferred revenue 2,293 4,220 Net cash used in operating activities (12,287 ) (12,590 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (22 ) – Investment in equity method investees (813 ) – Sales of investments in debt securities 2,502 3,011 Maturities of investments in debt securities 19,603 2,980 Purchases of investments in debt securities (1,497 ) (141,644 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 19,773 (135,653 ) Cash flows from financing activities Exercise of stock options – 293 Exercise of warrants – 54,898 Payments related to tax withholding (137 ) – Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock – 94,101 Payment of offering costs – (413 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (137 ) 148,879 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 7,349 636 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 17,547 17,384 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 24,896 $ 18,020 Supplemental disclosure: Cash paid for taxes $ 177 $ 2 Cash paid for operating leases $ 131 $ – Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities(1) $ 3,965 $ – (1) Includes adoption of new leasing guidance effective January 1, 2022.

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Metrics to Non-GAAP (in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended



March 31, 2022 2021 Net loss (15,892 ) (18,755 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (3,860 ) 3,786 Interest and other expense (income) 57 (260 ) Provision for Income taxes 45 26 Equity interests loss 156 – Depreciation and amortization 209 84 EBITDA $ (19,285 ) $ (15,119 )

