CuriosityStream Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • First quarter 2022 revenue of $17.6 million, up 77% year over year
  • Establishes new financial targets, including positive cash flow from operations in the first quarter of 2023 and a minimum balance of $50 million in cash, restricted cash, and available for sale investments
  • Cash, restricted cash, and short-term investments in debt securities balance of $85 million and weighted average shares outstanding of 52.8 million as of March 31, 2022
  • Announces intent to expand distribution and promotion through additional Free, Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels later in 2022

SILVER SPRING, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI), a global factual entertainment company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“We are pleased to report another quarter of strong year-over-year growth in revenue and paid subscribers and industry-leading retention rates as we continue to deliver the world’s best factual content to the marketplace,” said Clint Stinchcomb, President & CEO. “Our global platform, library of over 10,000 titles, and millions of loyal subscribers have established Curiosity as a valuable media brand. With the commitment to positive cash flow from operations we are announcing today, we are firmly establishing Curiosity as an enduring company that will continue to delight our subscribers in the years to come.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Revenue of $17.6 million, up from $9.9 million in the first quarter of 2021;
  • Total paying subscribers of approximately 24 million, up 50% year over year;
  • Gross profit of $5.8 million compared to $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2021;
  • Net loss of $(15.9) million compared to net loss of $(18.8) million in the first quarter of 2021; and
  • EBITDA of $(19.3) million compared to EBITDA of $(15.1) million in the first quarter of 2021.

First Quarter 2022 Business Highlights

  • Grew subscribers while maintaining low single digit churn
  • Launched Curiosity Now Free, Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) channel
  • Premiered the landmark 8-part original series TITANS: THE RISE OF WALL STREET, the 6-part series INSIDE THE MIND OF A CON ARTIST, RED ELVIS: THE COLD WAR COWBOY, and three new episodes of the ongoing series ANCIENT YELLOWSTONE.

Financial Outlook

For the first half of 2022, CuriosityStream expects the following:

  • Revenue between $38 – $40 million
  • EBITDA between $(35) – $(33) million

The Company is not able to provide expectations of net loss, the closest comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure), on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts the ultimate outcome of matters (including accounting fair value adjustments and other such items) that will determine the quantitative amount of the items excluded from the non-GAAP measure, which items are further described in the reconciliation tables and related descriptions below. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to the Company’s results computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Conference Call Information

CuriosityStream will host a Q&A conference call today to discuss the Company’s Q1 2022 results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the CuriosityStream Investor Relations website at https://investors.curiositystream.com. Participants may also dial-in toll free at (888) 510-2008 or International at (646) 960-0306 and reference conference ID# 3957505. An audio replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call on the CuriosityStream Investor Relations website at https://investors.curiositystream.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, CuriosityStream’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions, the commitment to positive cash flow and future cash balances, success of the 2022 content slate, and the information under the heading “Financial Outlook” in this press release. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “predicts” or “intends” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed under “Risk Factors” in CuriosityStream’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, that we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2022, and in CuriosityStream’s other SEC filings. These risk factors will be important to consider in determining future results and should be reviewed in their entirety. Forward-looking statements are based on the current belief of the management of CuriosityStream, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, and involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and CuriosityStream is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports that CuriosityStream has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in CuriosityStream’s reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (i) risks related to CuriosityStream’s limited operating history; (ii) the effects of pending and future legislation; (iii) risks of the internet, online commerce and media industry; (iv) the highly competitive nature of the internet, online commerce and media industry and CuriosityStream’s ability to compete therein; (v) litigation, complaints, and/or adverse publicity; (vi) the ability to meet Nasdaq’s listing standards and (vii) privacy and data protection laws, privacy or data breaches, or the loss of data.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated statement of operations, which is prepared in accordance with GAAP, we present EBITDA in this press release. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA, has limitations as an analytical tool, and these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of financial results as reported under GAAP.

We use this non-GAAP financial measure in conjunction with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP for planning purposes, including in the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of our core operating results and the effectiveness of our business strategy, and in evaluating our financial performance. This measure provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance, facilitates period-to-period comparisons of core operating results, and also facilitates comparisons with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. In addition, EBITDA is widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company’s operating performance. We exclude the following items from EBITDA: other income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and loss / (gain) on change in fair value on warrants.

Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, (1) although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets subject to depreciation and amortization may have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements, and (2) EBITDA does not reflect: (a) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; or (b) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us. The non-GAAP financial measures we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statements tables included in this press release and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

About Curiosity Inc.

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With approximately 24 million subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. recently completed the acquisition of One Day University, which provides access to engaging talks and lectures by leading university and college professors in the United States. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

CuriosityStream Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value)

 

 

 

March 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

22,715

 

 

$

15,216

 

Restricted cash

 

 

2,181

 

 

 

2,331

 

Short-term investments in debt securities

 

 

60,011

 

 

 

65,833

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

13,441

 

 

 

23,493

 

Other current assets

 

 

4,190

 

 

 

6,413

 

Total current assets

 

 

102,538

 

 

 

113,286

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investments in debt securities

 

 

 

 

 

15,430

 

Investments in equity method investees

 

 

10,644

 

 

 

9,987

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

1,254

 

 

 

1,342

 

Content assets, net

 

 

78,114

 

 

 

72,682

 

Intangibles, net

 

 

1,248

 

 

 

1,369

 

Goodwill

 

 

2,793

 

 

 

2,793

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

3,900

 

 

 

 

Other assets

 

 

686

 

 

 

689

 

Total assets

 

$

201,177

 

 

$

217,578

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Content liabilities

 

$

4,012

 

 

$

9,684

 

Accounts payable

 

 

8,396

 

 

 

3,428

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

9,159

 

 

 

12,429

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

24,758

 

 

 

22,430

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

46,325

 

 

 

47,971

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Warrant liability

 

 

1,801

 

 

 

5,661

 

Non-current operating lease liabilities

 

 

4,903

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

 

687

 

 

 

2,011

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

53,716

 

 

 

55,643

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value – 1,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; zero shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value – 125,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 52,767 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022; 52,677 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021

 

 

5

 

 

 

5

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

353,985

 

 

 

352,334

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(455

)

 

 

(222

)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(206,074

)

 

 

(190,182

)

Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

 

147,461

 

 

 

161,935

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

$

201,177

 

 

$

217,578

 

 

CuriosityStream Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except for per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

For the three months ended

March 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

17,627

 

 

$

9,936

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

11,850

 

 

 

4,158

 

Advertising and marketing

 

 

14,768

 

 

 

12,248

 

General and administrative

 

 

10,503

 

 

 

8,733

 

 

 

 

37,121

 

 

 

25,139

 

Operating loss

 

 

(19,494

)

 

 

(15,203

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of warrant liability

 

 

3,860

 

 

 

(3,786

)

Interest and other (expense) income

 

 

(57

)

 

 

260

 

Equity interests loss

 

 

(156

)

 

 

 

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(15,847

)

 

 

(18,729

)

Provision for income taxes

 

 

45

 

 

 

26

 

Net loss

 

$

(15,892

)

 

$

(18,755

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.30

)

 

$

(0.39

)

Diluted

 

$

(0.30

)

 

$

(0.39

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

52,750

 

 

 

48,071

 

Diluted

 

 

52,750

 

 

 

48,071

 

 
CuriosityStream Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 

For the three months ended

March 31,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss

$

(15,892

)

$

(18,755

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
Change in fair value of warrant liability

 

(3,860

)

 

3,786

 

Additions to content assets

 

(14,470

)

 

(9,040

)

Change in content liabilities

 

(5,672

)

 

1,388

 

Amortization of content assets

 

9,038

 

 

2,746

 

Depreciation and amortization expenses

 

209

 

 

95

 

Amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts associated with investments in debt securities, net

 

411

 

 

166

 

Stock-based compensation

 

1,788

 

 

2,323

 

Equity interests loss

 

156

 

 

 

Other non-cash items

 

120

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable

 

10,052

 

 

300

 

Other assets

 

2,227

 

 

(1,221

)

Accounts payable

 

4,990

 

 

2,177

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

(3,677

)

 

(775

)

Deferred revenue

 

2,293

 

 

4,220

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(12,287

)

 

(12,590

)

 
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment

 

(22

)

 

 

Investment in equity method investees

 

(813

)

 

 

Sales of investments in debt securities

 

2,502

 

 

3,011

 

Maturities of investments in debt securities

 

19,603

 

 

2,980

 

Purchases of investments in debt securities

 

(1,497

)

 

(141,644

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

19,773

 

 

(135,653

)

 
Cash flows from financing activities
Exercise of stock options

 

 

 

293

 

Exercise of warrants

 

 

 

54,898

 

Payments related to tax withholding

 

(137

)

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock

 

 

 

94,101

 

Payment of offering costs

 

 

 

(413

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(137

)

 

148,879

 

 
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

7,349

 

 

636

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

17,547

 

 

17,384

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

24,896

 

$

18,020

 

 
 
Supplemental disclosure:
Cash paid for taxes

$

177

 

$

2

 

Cash paid for operating leases

$

131

 

$

 

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities(1)

$

3,965

 

$

 

 
(1) Includes adoption of new leasing guidance effective January 1, 2022.
 
Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Metrics to Non-GAAP
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 

For the three months ended

March 31,

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 
Net loss

 

(15,892

)

 

(18,755

)

 
Change in fair value of warrant liability

 

(3,860

)

 

3,786

 

Interest and other expense (income)

 

57

 

 

(260

)

Provision for Income taxes

 

45

 

 

26

 

Equity interests loss

 

156

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

209

 

 

84

 

EBITDA

$

(19,285

)

$

(15,119

)

 

Contacts

CuriosityStream Communications
Ashley Huston

Ashley.Huston@CuriosityStream.com

CuriosityStream Investor Relations
Denise Garcia

IR@CuriosityStream.com

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

