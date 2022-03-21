Home Business Wire Curiosity Launches FAST Channel With LG
SILVER SPRING, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Curiosity Inc., the leading global factual media and entertainment company, has partnered with LG to launch Curiosity Now, a free, ad-supported streaming channel, available as channel #277 on LG Channels on all LG Smart TV 4.0 and newer models. Curiosity Now offers select programming from an extensive library of original and curated documentaries, shows and series across nature, history, science, travel and more.


“We are excited to introduce the Curiosity Now streaming channel to the LG Channel platform and bring a sampling of our family-friendly, factual entertainment programming to LG’s highly engaged user base,” said Brandon Fong, Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Distribution for Curiosity. “LG customers will have more ways to interact with Curiosity’s deep library of content and discover some of the best programming across nature, history, science, and travel.”

Over the coming weeks, Curiosity Now will launch on additional FAST platforms as part of enhanced subscriber acquisition and to bolster our brand partnerships. Programming highlights for the first week of the service include Ancient Engineering, The Secret Lives of Big Cats, Stephen Hawking’s Favorite Places, Myths & Monsters, Secrets of the Brain and more.

About Curiosity

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With approximately 23 million subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. recently completed the acquisition of One Day University, which provides access to engaging talks and lectures from the best university and college professors in the United States. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

 

