Home Business Wire CURE Pay: How CURE Token is Making Cryptocurrency Accessible
Business Wire

CURE Pay: How CURE Token is Making Cryptocurrency Accessible

di Business Wire

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cryptocurrency made huge leaps in mainstream adoption throughout 2021. With popular brands and companies accepting and getting involved in the crypto space, it feels like this tech is here to stay. Cryptocurrency and the Decentralized Finance movement offer infinite possibilities for growth, but there are many roadblocks still standing in the way of mainstream adoption. One of the biggest is accessibility.


Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology are still hard for many to understand, not to mention navigate. It doesn’t matter how great a project is if the average person can’t figure out how to buy and hold it. Jacob Beckley, founder of CURE Token, realized this and created a solution.

CURE Pay is a new, easy way for anyone to invest in CURE Token and make a difference. CURE Pay makes buying CURE Token as simple as any e-commerce transaction. After check out, a digital wallet is automatically generated for investors, and this wallet also holds all future CURE Token purchases. Investors can check all relevant information about their investment on an easy-access dashboard on the CURE Token website. This also unlocks other features of the website, including educational videos on how to invest in crypto.

CURE Token, backed by the Beckley Foundation and created by Jacob Beckley, is a cryptocurrency with purpose: bringing awareness and aid to those affected by pediatric cancer. CURE Token helps families directly through grants that help cover living expenses, monthly and medical bills, and more. CURE Token works to bring transparency back to charity by showing investors exactly where their funds go: directly to the families in need.

Within the first three hours of launch, CURE Pay brought in $28,000 in sales. To learn more about CURE Token and purchase your own using CURE Pay, please visit https://pay.curetoken.net.

Contacts

Panda PR Marketing

Amanda Whitcroft

amanda@pandapr.co
www.pandapr.co

Articoli correlati

Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation Announces Closing of $115 Million Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ADRTU #ADTRU--Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation, a newly organized blank-check special purpose acquisition company formed as a Delaware...
Continua a leggere

KYOCERA’s New “HAPTIVITY® i” Revolutionizes Human-Machine Interface (HMI)

Business Wire Business Wire -
Patented tactile HMI can be designed into custom 3D shapes; TactoTek’s IMSETM technology reduces plastics use, weight up to 80% KYOTO,...
Continua a leggere

Brillio Acquires Cedrus Digital to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation Service Capabilities in the Healthcare, and Financial Services Industries With Cloud Native Product Engineering, Cloud...

Business Wire Business Wire -
The acquisition of Cedrus Digital, with its consulting-led model and over 150 cloud, data and product engineers, primarily in...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation Announces Closing of $115 Million Initial Public Offering, Including Full...

Business Wire