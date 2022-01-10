Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Selects LEFCON and VENZA as Preferred Partners to Provide PCI Compliance and Managed IT Services to Member Hotels

BETHESDA, Md. & ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CuratorHotelCollection—Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) announced that it selected LEFCON and VENZA as preferred partners to provide cybersecurity and IT services solutions to its portfolio of more than 80 independent hotels and resorts. In addition, VENZA has been named as the preferred partner for PCI compliance solutions. LEFCON and VENZA were selected due to their global reach, next generation antivirus and security offerings, commitment to customer success, and industry reputation.

“Cybersecurity, including PCI compliance and information technology systems are complex and interrelated,” said Austin Segal, Vice President of Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. “Our partnership with LEFCON and VENZA provide our member hotels with access to predictive analytics to pinpoint and mitigate risks immediately. What were once isolated risks can now spread and cause cascading effects throughout a hotel’s operating system. LEFCON and VENZA provide trusted IT management solutions that will greatly benefit our ownership groups and management companies.”

LEFCON



Bringing more than 25 years of professional IT services within the hospitality industry, LEFCON delivers a highly specialized managed services solution that is tailored to meet the requirements of each hospitality business. LEFCON deploys top tier solutions for email, security and compliance, asset management, and proactive network monitoring; all backed by a 24/7 support team and state of the art network operations center. As a company focused on hospitality technology, LEFCON’s services include consulting services, new construction build, opening management, network design and build, project governance, and turnkey IT solutions.

“Curator’s portfolio of independent and lifestyle hotels represents a growing sector that needs innovative IT solutions and reliable support, and both are services that LEFCON is known for,” said James Lefcakis, president of LEFCON. “Our 24/7 support model reflects the structure and needs of independent hotels and our experience in hospitality allows for creative, fast and secure solutions to IT issues and potential upgrades for Curator’s collection of unique properties.”

VENZA



As a leader in hospitality governance, risk, and compliance, VENZA already works with many of Curator’s founding member properties to provide exceptional customer service and security tools, such as antivirus software, firewall management, help desk support, log and threat monitoring and remote monitoring and management.

“Operating hotels in this environment has become even more challenging when facing the ever-present risk of a cyber-breach,” said Jeff Venza, CEO of VENZA. “Curator members will now be able to leverage the VENZA GRC (Governance, Risk, and Compliance) platform to consolidate risk and opportunity into one space that provides organization and visibility. This is a unique time to own and operate an independent hotel. Curator has taken the time to properly vet leading vendors and negotiate effective operating agreements, which means members have best-in-class services and technology at their fingertips.”

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection



Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of hand-selected small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and a group of industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels the platform to come together and tap into cost saving agreements, new products, services and technologies, and benchmarking reports while allowing their members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com and follow us at @CuratorHotelCollection.

About LEFCON



LEFCON, LLC is a technology support company serving hospitality, small business, and public safety clients both on site and virtually across the United States. Services range from email and malware solutions to 24/7 support of internal and external infrastructures, as well as third-party vendor management. For more than 25 years, LEFCON has created customized solutions as a strategic partner while increasing performance virtually, allowing clients’ time to focus on what’s most important—their business. To learn more about LEFCON visit http://www.lefcon.net.

About VENZA



Drawing on decades of experience, VENZA is a data protection company that can help organizations mitigate their vulnerabilities and ensure compliance, keeping guests and their data safe from breaches. By delivering a security solution for readiness, reassurance, and response, VENZA offers 360-degree visibility for proactive management of risks—so users can focus on guest service and building trust in their brand. Better visibility means better defense. Know the risks, protect the enterprise with VENZA.

More than 225,000 users in 100+ countries look to VENZA for tools, technology, and strategic security support. Founded in 2008 with a decade of service to the hospitality industry, VENZA is a privately held company with regional offices in Atlanta, GA, Pensacola, FL, New Albany, IN, and The Hague, Netherlands. For more information, visit www.VENZAgroup.com or contact us at sales@venzagroup.com.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust



Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 13,200 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

Contacts

Media Inquiries:

Curator: Melanie Neff 305-677-3904 x23 (curatorpr@ciicpr.com)



LEFCON: Kate Davis (kate@kdbcandmarketing.com)



VENZA: Sean Shields 770-685-6512 (sean.shields@venzagroup.com)

For independent lifestyle owners and operators interested in joining Curator:

Jennifer Barnwell 240-507-1338 (jbarnwell@curatorhotelsandresorts.com)



Jenn Parks 240-660-9483 (jparks@curatorhotelsandresorts.com)

For companies and service providers interested in partnering with Curator:

Austin Segal 240-660-9428 (asegal@curatorhotelsandresorts.com)