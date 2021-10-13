Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Partners with UniFocus for Labor Management and Time and Attendance Software

BETHESDA, Md. & DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CuratorHotelCollection—Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) and UniFocus announced today a partnership agreement that provides Curator member hotels with access to the industry’s latest capabilities in labor management and time and attendance software to optimize productivity for today’s complex and ever-changing workforces.

“In selecting a preferred labor management provider for Curator member hotels, we found that UniFocus has a proven reputation in delivering the exceptional service quality that guests staying at lifestyle, full-service hotels expect,” said Austin Segal, Curator’s Vice President. “Since several Curator member properties are already utilizing UniFocus technology, including Noble House Hotels & Resorts and Davidson Hospitality Group properties, we knew first-hand that the Company’s solutions continue to demonstrate that hoteliers can achieve a heightened level of productivity that each service area rightfully deserves, without running into the issues of overstaffing or sacrificing service quality from one area in favor of another.”

Through the new partnership agreement, Curator hotel owners and operators can leverage UniFocus’ technology to predict precise demand across property operations and activities to ensure that employees are always exactly where they need to be to deliver unparalleled guest experiences. Going beyond simply plugging in existing labor standards into a management system, the UniFocus approach to workforce scheduling instead involves leveraging its adaptive technology to predict staffing trend needs for each service area. For full-service hotels, this can include F&B, spa, meeting, and event operations and departments such as housekeeping or maintenance that can be found at virtually any hotel.

“There are several workforce management and time and attendance platforms that Curator evaluated during their selection process, but their decision to choose UniFocus as a preferred provider is evidence of our industry-leading capabilities and the unparalleled value we provide to independent hotels and resorts,” said Mark Heymann CEO at UniFocus. “From ensuring that operations can keep pace with the new dynamics of today’s hotel environments to identifying opportunities for increasing revenue and optimizing costs, we look forward to the opportunity to equip each Curator Collection hotelier with the adaptive analytical tools they need to always serve the best interests of their guests, employees and the business.”

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of hand-selected small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and a group of industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels the power to compete together while allowing its members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers independent lifestyle hotels the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com.

About UniFocus

UniFocus workforce management software provides all the tools you need to make labor force decisions with confidence. We help you optimize your daily operations with powerful yet flexible tools. Empower leadership and staff to create schedules that maximize customer satisfaction while minimizing wasted labor hours. Better labor management for contingent workforces in the hospitality, restaurant, retail, and healthcare industries. If you are in the market for a better WFMS, contact us today.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 52 hotels, totaling approximately 13,000 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

