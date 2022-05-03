Cummins Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

First quarter revenues of $6.4 billion; GAAP 1 Net Income of $418 million

EBITDA in the first quarter was 11.8 percent of sales; Diluted EPS of $2.92

First quarter results include costs of $158 million ($1.03 per diluted share) related to the indefinite suspension of operations in Russia, and $17 million ($0.09 per diluted share) related to the separation of the Filtration business

The company is raising its full year 2022 revenue guidance to be up 8 percent; an increase from up 6 percent in previous guidance

The company is maintaining its 2022 full year guidance for EBITDA of approximately 15.5 percent

COLUMBUS, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today reported results for the first quarter of 2022.

First quarter revenues of $6.4 billion increased 5 percent from the same quarter in 2021. Sales in North America increased 12 percent while international revenues decreased 3 percent, driven primarily by a slowdown in China.

“Demand for our products remains strong across many of our key markets and regions, resulting in record revenues in the first quarter of 2022,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger. “We have implemented pricing actions to counter rising input costs, which contributed to solid profitability in the first quarter. Supply chain constraints continue to be a challenge and are limiting growth in our industry.”

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the first quarter were $755 million (11.8 percent of sales), compared to $980 million (16.1 percent of sales) a year ago.

Net income attributable to Cummins in the first quarter was $418 million ($2.92 per diluted share) compared to $603 million ($4.07 per diluted share) in 2021. First quarter results include costs of $158 million ($1.03 per diluted share) related to the indefinite suspension of operations in Russia, and $17 million ($0.09 per diluted share) related to the separation of the Filtration business. The costs incurred relating to the indefinite suspension of our operations in Russia include inventory write-downs, reserves on accounts receivable, the impairment of a joint venture investment, and other costs. The tax rate in the first quarter was 26.8 percent including $31 million, or $0.22 per share, of unfavorable discrete items.

2022 Outlook:

Based on the current forecast, Cummins is raising its full year 2022 revenue guidance to up 8 percent, an increase from up 6 percent due to stronger demand in North America and other markets. Full-year 2022 EBITDA is expected to be approximately 15.5 percent, in line with our previous guidance. The company plans to return approximately 50 percent of Operating Cash Flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

Any expenses outside of the normal course of business associated with the separation of the Filtration business or indefinite suspension of our operations in Russia have been excluded from the outlook provided.

“We delivered solid financial performance in the first quarter in the face of many challenges in our global supply chain. The ongoing impact of COVID-19, especially in China, and the effect of the conflict in Ukraine continue to present challenges to our global operations. I am impressed with the resiliency of our employees to navigate through these difficulties and deliver for our customers. Cummins is in a strong position to keep investing in future growth, bringing new technologies to customers and returning cash to shareholders.” said President and COO Jennifer Rumsey.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights:

The company announced two significant acquisitions critical to advancing its product decarbonization goals while expanding its product portfolio, the acquisition of Jacobs Vehicle Systems (JVS) and the intent to acquire Meritor. JVS is a supplier of engine braking, cylinder deactivation, start and stop and thermal management technologies which are key components to meeting current and future emissions regulations. The integration of Meritor, a global leader of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets will position Cummins as one of the few companies able to provide integrated powertrain solutions across combustion as well as electric power applications through Meritor’s eAxle product.

Cummins was named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for a 15th consecutive time by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. The company also earned a place on Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies list, and received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index for the 18th consecutive year.

Cummins hosted its biennial analyst day highlighting its long-term decarbonization growth strategy, Destination Zero, which includes making meaningful reductions in carbon emissions through advanced internal combustion technologies widely accepted by the market today, while continuing to invest in and advance zero emission technologies ahead of widespread market adoption.

In February, Cummins unveiled the industry’s first unified, fuel-agnostic internal combustion powertrain platforms. This technology approach will be applied across Cummins’ X-Series, L-Series and B-Series product platforms, and helps fleets reduce carbon emissions today by enabling vehicles to run on low to zero carbon fuels. The platform utilizes the internal combustion engine technology that fleets are already familiar with while also applying a high level of parts and integration commonality across fuels including diesel, natural gas, hydrogen or other fuel applications.

The New Power business continued to expand its green hydrogen presence globally. In North America, Florida Power & Light Company announced Cummins will supply a 25-megawatt electrolyzer system for the groundbreaking FPL Cavendish NextGen Hydrogen Hub – Florida’s first of its kind “green” hydrogen plant. The FPL Cavendish NextGen Hydrogen Hub will leverage solar energy to power the electrolysis process that produces “green,” or carbon-free, hydrogen from water.

1 Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the U.S.

First quarter 2022 detail (all comparisons to same period in 2021):

The Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Systems results were all impacted by costs associated with the indefinite suspension of our operations in Russia.

Engine Segment

Sales – $2.8 billion, up 12 percent

Segment EBITDA – $392 million, or 14.2 percent of sales, compared to $354 million or 14.4 percent of sales. EBITDA includes $32 million of costs related to the indefinite suspension of our operations in Russia

On-highway revenues increased 14 percent driven by pricing actions and strong demand in the North American truck markets, and recovery in the bus market which was severely impacted by Covid-19. Off-highway revenues increased 5 percent

Sales increased 15 percent in North America and 4 percent in international markets

Distribution Segment

Sales – $2.1 billion, up 15 percent

Segment EBITDA – $110 million, or 5.2 percent of sales, compared to $160 million or 8.7 percent of sales. EBITDA includes $100 million of costs related to the indefinite suspension of our operations in Russia

Revenues in North America increased 17 percent and international sales increased by 13 percent

Higher revenues were primarily driven by increased demand for parts and whole goods

Components Segment

Sales – $2.0 billion, down 8 percent

Segment EBITDA – $320 million, or 16.1 percent of sales, compared to $421 million or 19.6 percent of sales. EBITDA includes $6 million of costs related to the indefinite suspension of our operations in Russia

Revenues in North America increased by 8 percent and international sales decreased by 21 percent due to lower demand in India and China from record demand in the first quarter of 2021

Power Systems Segment

Sales – $1.2 billion, up 14 percent

Segment EBITDA – $90 million, or 7.8 percent of sales, compared to $126 million, or 12.3 percent of sales. EBITDA includes $20 million of costs related to the indefinite suspension of our operations in Russia

Power generation revenues increased by 9 percent driven by strong demand in China. Industrial revenues increased 21 percent due to stronger demand in mining and oil and gas markets

New Power Segment

Sales – $31 million, down 11 percent

Segment EBITDA loss – $67 million

Revenues decreased due to timing of commissioning electrolyzer projects and shipments of fuel cell systems to the rail market in 2021

Costs associated with the development of fuel cells and electrolyzers as well as products to support battery electric vehicles are contributing to EBITDA losses

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 59,900 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.1 billion on sales of $24.0 billion in 2021. See how Cummins is powering a world that’s always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/always-on.

Forward-looking disclosure statement

Information provided in this release that is not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our forecasts, guidance, preliminary results, expectations, hopes, beliefs and intentions on strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our plans and expectations for our revenues and EBITDA. Our actual future results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements because of a number of factors, including, but not limited to: any adverse results of our internal review into our emissions certification process and compliance with emission standards; increased scrutiny from regulatory agencies, as well as unpredictability in the adoption, implementation and enforcement of emission standards around the world; changes in international, national and regional trade laws, regulations and policies; any adverse effects of the U.S. government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates; changes in taxation; global legal and ethical compliance costs and risks; increasingly stringent environmental laws and regulations; future bans or limitations on the use of diesel-powered products; raw material, transportation and labor price fluctuations and supply shortages; aligning our capacity and production with our demand; the actions of, and income from, joint ventures and other investees that we do not directly control; large truck manufacturers’ and original equipment manufacturers’ customers discontinuing outsourcing their engine supply needs or experiencing financial distress, bankruptcy or change in control; product recalls; variability in material and commodity costs; the development of new technologies that reduce demand for our current products and services; lower than expected acceptance of new or existing products or services; product liability claims; our sales mix of products; failure to complete, adverse results from or failure to realize the expected benefits of the separation of our filtration business; our plan to reposition our portfolio of product offerings through exploration of strategic acquisitions and divestitures and related uncertainties of entering such transactions; challenging markets for talent and ability to attract, develop and retain key personnel; climate change and global warming; exposure to potential security breaches or other disruptions to our information technology environment and data security; political, economic and other risks from operations in numerous countries including political, economic and social uncertainty and the evolving globalization of our business; competitor activity; increasing competition, including increased global competition among our customers in emerging markets; labor relations or work stoppages; foreign currency exchange rate changes; the performance of our pension plan assets and volatility of discount rates; the price and availability of energy; continued availability of financing, financial instruments and financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future business; and other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC filings, including particularly in the Risk Factors section of our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://www.cummins.com in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Information

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used in this release and is defined and reconciled to what management believes to be the most comparable GAAP measure in a schedule attached to this release. Cummins presents this information as it believes it is useful to understanding the Company’s operating performance, and because EBITDA is a measure used internally to assess the performance of the operating units.

Webcast information

Cummins management will host a teleconference to discuss these results today at 10 a.m. EDT. This teleconference will be webcast and available on the Investor Relations section of the Cummins website at www.cummins.com. Participants wishing to view the visuals available with the audio are encouraged to sign-in a few minutes prior to the start of the teleconference.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) (a) Three months ended In millions, except per share amounts March 31,



2022 April 4,



2021 NET SALES $ 6,385 $ 6,092 Cost of sales 4,853 4,606 GROSS MARGIN 1,532 1,486 OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME Selling, general and administrative expenses 615 574 Research, development and engineering expenses 298 260 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 96 166 Other operating expense, net 111 8 OPERATING INCOME 604 810 Interest expense 17 28 Other (expense) income, net (9 ) 1 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 578 783 Income tax expense 155 172 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 423 611 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 5 8 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. $ 418 $ 603 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. Basic $ 2.94 $ 4.10 Diluted $ 2.92 $ 4.07 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 142.2 147.0 Diluted 143.1 148.3 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (a) In millions, except par value March 31,



2022 December 31,



2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,276 $ 2,592 Marketable securities 527 595 Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 2,803 3,187 Accounts and notes receivable, net 4,368 3,990 Inventories 4,586 4,355 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 839 777 Total current assets 12,596 12,309 Long-term assets Property, plant and equipment, net 4,381 4,422 Investments and advances related to equity method investees 1,592 1,538 Goodwill 1,286 1,287 Other intangible assets, net 917 900 Pension assets 1,506 1,488 Other assets 1,844 1,766 Total assets $ 24,122 $ 23,710 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable (principally trade) $ 3,497 $ 3,021 Loans payable 243 208 Commercial paper 311 313 Accrued compensation, benefits and retirement costs 411 683 Current portion of accrued product warranty 798 755 Current portion of deferred revenue 883 855 Other accrued expenses 1,300 1,190 Current maturities of long-term debt 69 59 Total current liabilities 7,512 7,084 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 3,502 3,579 Pensions and other postretirement benefits 593 604 Accrued product warranty 709 684 Deferred revenue 877 850 Other liabilities 1,566 1,508 Total liabilities $ 14,759 $ 14,309 EQUITY Cummins Inc. shareholders’ equity Common stock, $2.50 par value, 500 shares authorized, 222.5 and 222.5 shares issued $ 2,411 $ 2,427 Retained earnings 16,952 16,741 Treasury stock, at cost, 81.4 and 80.0 shares (9,412 ) (9,123 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,515 ) (1,571 ) Total Cummins Inc. shareholders’ equity 8,436 8,474 Noncontrolling interests 927 927 Total equity $ 9,363 $ 9,401 Total liabilities and equity $ 24,122 $ 23,710 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (a) Three months ended In millions March 31,



2022 April 4,



2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income $ 423 $ 611 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 161 170 Deferred income taxes (66 ) 8 Equity in income of investees, net of dividends (76 ) (136 ) Pension and OPEB expense 9 20 Pension contributions and OPEB payments (43 ) (51 ) Share-based compensation expense 5 8 Russian suspension costs 158 — Asset impairments and other charges 36 — Loss on corporate owned life insurance 37 32 Foreign currency remeasurement and transaction exposure (7 ) 1 Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions Accounts and notes receivable (417 ) (374 ) Inventories (289 ) (336 ) Other current assets (57 ) (24 ) Accounts payable 484 465 Accrued expenses (251 ) (24 ) Changes in other liabilities 70 — Other, net (13 ) (31 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 164 339 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (104 ) (87 ) Investments in internal use software (11 ) (11 ) Investments in and advances to equity investees (32 ) (24 ) Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired 83 — Investments in marketable securities—acquisitions (197 ) (143 ) Investments in marketable securities—liquidations 254 207 Cash flows from derivatives not designated as hedges (2 ) 14 Other, net (1 ) 19 Net cash used in investing activities (10 ) (25 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net payments of commercial paper (2 ) (6 ) Payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations (24 ) (16 ) Net borrowings (payments) under short-term credit agreements 29 (102 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (14 ) (13 ) Dividend payments on common stock (207 ) (197 ) Repurchases of common stock (311 ) (418 ) Proceeds from issuing common stock 9 18 Other, net 23 (11 ) Net cash used in financing activities (497 ) (745 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 27 (12 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (316 ) (443 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 2,592 3,401 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 2,276 $ 2,958 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) In millions Engine Distribution Components Power Systems New Power Total



Segments Intersegment



Eliminations



(1) Total Three months ended March 31, 2022 External sales $ 2,049 $ 2,111 $ 1,517 $ 683 $ 25 $ 6,385 $ — $ 6,385 Intersegment sales 704 6 471 477 6 1,664 (1,664 ) — Total sales 2,753 2,117 1,988 1,160 31 8,049 (1,664 ) 6,385 Research, development and engineering expenses 109 13 76 64 36 298 — 298 Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees 44 (2) 16 28 11 (3 ) 96 — 96 Interest income 4 2 1 1 — 8 — 8 Russian suspension costs (3) 32 (4) 100 6 20 — 158 — 158 EBITDA (5) 392 110 320 90 (67 ) 845 (90 ) 755 Depreciation and amortization (6) 51 28 43 31 7 160 — 160 EBITDA as a percentage of total sales 14.2 % 5.2 % 16.1 % 7.8 % NM 10.5 % 11.8 % Three months ended April 4, 2021 External sales $ 1,895 $ 1,827 $ 1,724 $ 612 $ 34 $ 6,092 $ — $ 6,092 Intersegment sales 564 8 428 410 1 1,411 (1,411 ) — Total sales 2,459 1,835 2,152 1,022 35 7,503 (1,411 ) 6,092 Research, development and engineering expenses 92 13 75 57 23 260 — 260 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 113 17 19 12 5 166 — 166 Interest income 3 1 1 1 — 6 — 6 EBITDA (5) 354 160 421 126 (51 ) 1,010 (30 ) 980 Depreciation and amortization (6) 51 30 48 35 5 169 — 169 EBITDA as a percentage of total sales 14.4 % 8.7 % 19.6 % 12.3 % NM 13.5 % 16.1 % “NM” – not meaningful information (1) Includes intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory eliminations and unallocated corporate expenses. EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2022, includes $17 million of costs associated with the planned separation of our Filtration business. There were no significant unallocated corporate expenses for the three months ended April 4, 2021. (2) Includes a $28 million impairment of our joint venture with KAMAZ and $3 million of royalty charges as part of our costs associated with the suspension of our Russian operations. See “RUSSIAN OPERATIONS” note below for additional information. (3) See “RUSSIAN OPERATIONS” note below for additional information. (4) Includes $31 million of Russian suspension costs reflected in the Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees line above. (5) EBITDA is defined as earnings or losses before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests. (6) Depreciation and amortization, as shown on a segment basis, excludes the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income as “Interest expense.” The amortization of debt discount and deferred costs were $1 million and $1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and April 4, 2021, respectively. A portion of depreciation expense is included in Research, development and engineering expenses.

Contacts

Jon Mills



Director, External Communications



Cummins Inc



317-658-4540



jon.mills@cummins.com

