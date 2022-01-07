Culvert IoT Announces SpaceTrace – a Ground-breaking Rapid Deployment, Location Aware Solution to Improve the Safety and Efficiency of Industrial Workplaces

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Culvert IoT Corporation, a hardware skunkworks to many of Silicon Valley’s leading technology companies, today announced the launch of SpaceTrace, a turnkey solution to enable rapid development and deployment of location awareness solutions for Industry 4.0.

Culvert IoT SpaceTrace is a family of products that provide simple-to-deploy location awareness solutions that brings the best of Bluetooth Low Energy, Ultra-Wide Band and Low Power Cellular together in a “pick and mix” assortment of Tags, Trackers and Bridges which can be combined to build specific applications for enterprises.

The challenge facing industry today is that no two asset tracking applications are the same. This means enterprises face an uphill battle in terms of costs and time in order to implement intelligent applications which improve safety or efficiencies through enabling people, products and machines to be aware of their individual proximity to each other.

SpaceTrace’s low power Tags and Trackers offer unparalleled location accuracy using UWB, BLE, WiFi, and LTE Cell ID, and leverage u-blox’s Thingstream IoT Communication-as-a-Service platform to convey this location information seamlessly to the cloud from anywhere in the world.

SpaceTrace enables the augmentation of workspaces with location-aware information to build applications such as preventing workers from entering unsafe areas or getting too close to machinery as well as providing the right documentation instantaneously when inspecting machines or sites and providing workflow analysis. SpaceTrace also supports AR integration to help develop new types of mobile applications, allowing customers to superimpose digital content over the world around them.

About Culvert IoT

A hardware skunkworks to many of the valley’s leading technology companies, Culvert IoT Corporation builds on decades of experience designing large-scale logistics IoT for mission-critical applications. In the consumer realm, the company has been a hardware design partner for Google X among others and is currently developing its own line of products, including SpaceTrace.

