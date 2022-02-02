Home Business Wire Cue Health to Present at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science...
Business Wire

Cue Health to Present at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

di Business Wire

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cue Health (“Cue”) (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company, announced today that its management team will present at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast link is available only for those who are attending the BTIG conference.

About Cue Health

Cue Health (Nasdaq: HLTH) is a healthcare technology company that makes it easy for individuals to access health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue Health enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable, and connected health information, offering individuals and their healthcare providers easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime, in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. Cue Health’s first-of-its-kind COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without a prescription and physician supervision. Outside the United States, Cue Health has received the CE mark in the European Union, Interim Order authorization from Health Canada, regulatory approval from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, and PSAR authorization from Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority. Cue was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com.

Contacts

ICR Westwicke

Caroline Corner

ir@cuehealth.com
(415) 202-5678

Cue Health

press@cuehealth.com

Articoli correlati

North American and European Medical Technology Market Segment Forecasts 2021-2028: Increasing Adoption of Digital Healthcare Driving Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "North America and Europe Medical Technology Market Size, Share, and Trends Analysis Report by Type (Hardware, Software,...
Continua a leggere

Springboard Launches 12-Week Tech Sales Bootcamp to Train Students for High-Pay Sales Roles

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leading EdTech Platform Launches First-of-its-Kind Program to Offer Pathway for Non-Tech Workers into Tech Careers SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Springboard, an online...
Continua a leggere

Springboard Launches 12-Week Tech Sales Bootcamp to Train Students for High-Pay Sales Roles

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leading EdTech Platform Launches First-of-its-Kind Program to Offer Pathway for Non-Tech Workers into Tech Careers SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Springboard, an online...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

North American and European Medical Technology Market Segment Forecasts 2021-2028: Increasing Adoption of Digital...

Business Wire