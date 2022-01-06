Home Business Wire Cue Health to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Business Wire

Cue Health to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

di Business Wire

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cue Health (“Cue”) (Nasdaq:HLTH), a healthcare technology company, announced today that its management team will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation may be accessed for 30 days on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at: www.cuehealth.com.

About Cue Health

Cue Health (Nasdaq:HLTH) is a healthcare technology company that makes it easy for individuals to access health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue Health enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable, and connected health information, offering individuals and their healthcare providers easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime, in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. Cue Health’s first-of-its-kind COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without a prescription and physician supervision. Outside the United States, Cue Health has received the CE mark in the European Union, Interim Order authorization from Health Canada, regulatory approval from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, and PSAR authorization from Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority. Cue was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com.

Contacts

ICR Westwicke

Caroline Corner

ir@cuehealth.com
(415) 202-5678

Cue Health

press@cuehealth.com

Articoli correlati

Simone Feldman Has Joined Govplace as Chief Executive Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Govplace, a leading value-added reseller and systems integrator for federal agencies, is pleased to announce Simone Feldman...
Continua a leggere

Chups Unveils First Online Marketplace Connecting Culinary Creators With Restaurants to Launch Menus in New Markets

Business Wire Business Wire -
Disrupting the Restaurant Industry, AI Driven Platform Eliminates Barriers to Entry and Breaks Third Party Apps’ Monopoly on Virtual...
Continua a leggere

MicroAI Demonstrates Edge-Native AI at CES

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CES: booth 12318—MicroAI™, the pioneer in edge-native artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) software, announces that it...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Simone Feldman Has Joined Govplace as Chief Executive Officer

Business Wire