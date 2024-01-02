CubicPV Names Kris McBride as Chief Financial Officer

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cfo–CubicPV (“Cubic”) today announced that Kris McBride has recently joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). McBride brings more than 25 years’ experience in finance and operations to the Cubic team where he leads the Company’s financial strategy and guides the execution of its business plan. McBride will make his first speaking appearance as Cubic CFO at the Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference at 4:20 p.m. on January 4, 2024, where he will discuss the Company’s U.S. manufacturing progress.





McBride joins Cubic from Baker Hughes, where he was a divisional CEO and CFO of the Company’s Digital Solutions Division, a collection of global P&Ls and international sites with $3+ billion revenues. He was with Baker Hughes for more than six years, joining the organization as part of the spin out from GE where he last served as CFO of GE’s Oil and Gas Digital Solutions. He also held various key financial management positions throughout GE’s industrial & financial services businesses, including five years as part of the Company’s Corporate Audit Staff. McBride began his career at GE where he built a two-decade track record for developing high performance teams, achieving operational excellence, and serving as a trusted advisor and operating partner to executive management. He holds dual degrees in Finance and Spanish from the Pennsylvania State University.

“Kris’s strong leadership and financial track records and deep understanding of the energy technology industry make him the ideal addition to our management team as we establish silicon wafer production in the United States. His abilities and leadership have been critical to achieving our milestones in 2023, and he will be invaluable to helping us operate efficiently at scale,” said Frank van Mierlo, CEO, CubicPV.

“I am excited about the opportunities ahead for Cubic as it participates in the U.S. manufacturing renaissance and fills a critical supply chain gap for customers. Cubic’s mission to re-shore domestic industry and unlock new solar innovation is an important one, and I’m excited to help build a strong business,” said Kris McBride, CFO, CubicPV.

About CubicPV Inc.



With its world-class knowledge of silicon crystallization and manufacturing, CubicPV is the most experienced wafer producer in North America. The Company’s planned US facility will produce M10 and G12 n-type wafers. CubicPV’s innovations in solar manufacturing and materials are also creating a solar future defined by more powerful tandem solar modules. The Company’s core silicon and perovskite technologies provide the ideal semiconductor combination for high-efficiency tandem modules and lead to dramatic reductions in the cost of clean electricity with lower embedded carbon. For more information, please visit www.cubicpv.com.

Contacts

Laureen Sanderson



CubicPV



lsanderson@cubicpv.com

617.694.7336