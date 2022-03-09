Cubic President and CEO Stevan Slijepcevic Named to 2022 Wash100 List

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cubic Corporation today announced president and chief executive officer Stevan Slijepcevic was named to the Wash100 list for 2022. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector.

The nomination attributes of this award include demonstrated skills in leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement, and vision.

“Thank you, Executive Mosaic, for the recognition. It’s a great honor to be named to the 2022 Wash100 list. This would not have been possible without the collective efforts and dedication of the Cubic employees who work tirelessly every day, making an impact and a difference in the government contracting community,” said Stevan Slijepcevic, president and chief executive officer, Cubic Corporation.

“Stevan Slijepcevic as Cubic’s new CEO is one of the most highly anticipated recent management changes in GovCon as he brings an impressive history of growth and technological innovation from Honeywell Aerospace, where he built a 25-year culmination of successful growth to $4.5 billion,” said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award.

“Cubic leads the charge in C5ISR and represents an essential market integration trajectory that requires the sophisticated guidance held only by proven and tested executives as Stevan has crafted over his 25 years of success at the helm.”

This year’s winners were selected by the leadership committee at Executive Mosaic, in addition to the research and nominations received. The full list of winners and more information about the award can be found on Wash100.com.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C5ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation.

Contacts

Christina Itzkowitz



Corporate Communications



christina.itzkowitz@cubic.com