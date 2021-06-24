Home Business Wire Cubic CEO Named SDBJ 2021 CEO of the Year
Cubic CEO Named SDBJ 2021 CEO of the Year

CEO Bradley Feldmann recognized for his leadership within Cubic and in the community.

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cubic Corporation today announced chairman, president and chief executive officer Bradley Feldmann was named 2021 CEO of the Year in the category of Public Company – Large by the San Diego Business Journal.

The San Diego Business Journal seeks leaders whose exemplary work provides a model for utilizing best practices, leading organizational change, and making outstanding contributions. The SDBJ CEO award categories acknowledge those who have made significant impact leading within and outside their organization to include philanthropic contributions, community outreach, workplace culture, sustainability efforts, strategic vision, inspiring and transformative leadership.

“It’s a privilege to serve at Cubic. As Cubic enters in the next phase of growth as a private company, focusing on our people, our customers and our communities remain top priorities,” said Bradley H. Feldmann, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Cubic Corporation.

The San Diego Business Journal hosted the 2021 CEO of the Year Awards virtually, June 24 where CEO winners of other categories were celebrated.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation.

Contacts

Christina Itzkowitz

Corporate Communications

christina.itzkowitz@cubic.com

